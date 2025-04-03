Bring It On: 25th Anniversary Edition cheers onto 4K UHD in June

Bring It On was an unexpected blockbuster in the summer of 2000. The film about a cheerleaders debuted at the top of the box office charts. This was exciting since I’d known director Peyton Reed for a while since he also grew up in Raleigh. I interviewed him for the local entertainment rag when his Through The Eyes of Forrest Gump Behind the Scenes special about Forrest Gump was released on VHS by itself and not as a bonus feature (not sure why this honor isn’t listed on his Wikipedia page). Peyton went on to make all three of the Ant-Man movies for Disney/Marvel. Bring It On was the film that allowed him to be a major player. Bring It On continues to inspire kids who want becoming cheerleaders. Now they can see even more of the spirited battle and car wash scene with the 4K UHD arriving in June. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

THE ICONIC HIGH-FLYING HIGH SCHOOL COMEDY

BRING IT ON [25TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION]

MAKES ITS 4K DEBUT ON JUNE 24 FROM SHOUT STUDIOS

Los Angeles, CA – Brr… there must still be some Clovers and Toros in the atmosphere. 25 years since the teen cheerleading comedy hit the pop culture zeitgeist, the legacy film that launched a franchise of sequels shows off new moves as Bring It On [25th Anniversary Edition] arrives on June 24, 2025 from Shout! Studios. This Blu-Ray + 4K UHD leaps to a fantastic landing in the Shout! Select line, treating fans to a brand new 4K transfer of the 35mm original camera negative approved by Director Peyton Reed.

First released in 2000, the cultural phenomenon is led by stars Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man) and Gabrielle Union (Bad Boys II). The smart teen comedy known for peppering themes of cultural theft on a high school pom-pom flick has since earned a reputation as a beloved cult-favorite.

Fans on the stands for this cheerleading classic can get their spirit fingers on a copy of Bring It On [25th Anniversary Edition] when they pre-order on Shout Factory.com.

Bring It On is the ultimate cheerleading movie, starring Kirsten Dunst, Gabrielle Union, and Eliza Dushku. The Toro cheerleading squad has spirit, spunk, sass, and a killer routine that’s sure to land them the national championship trophy for the sixth year in a row. For newly elected team captain, Torrance (Dunst), the Toro’s road to cheer glory stumbles when she discovers their perfectly choreographed routines were stolen from a hot hip-hop squad from across town. Now the squad must scramble to find a new routine to compete in this year’s competition.

BRING IT ON [25TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION] BONUS FEATURES

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

NEW! 4K Transfer From The 35mm Original Camera Negative Approved By Director Peyton Reed

Audio Commentary With Peyton Reed

DISC TWO (Blu-ray):

NEW! 4K Transfer From The 35mm Original Camera Negative Approved By Peyton Reed

Audio Commentary With Peyton Reed

Spotlight On Location: The Making Of Bring It On

Wardrobe And Makeup Tests

Deleted Scenes

Extended Scene

Theatrical Trailer