DVD Review: Drag Me To Fest – Tales From The Italian Horror Festival

We’ve reviewed plenty of Italian horror films over the year. Italy has given us Mario Bava, Lucio Fulci, Dario Argento and more. We’ve also talked about the Last Wave of Italian Horror that took place in the ’80s. Turns out Italy isn’t done with the horror genre. The Drag Me to Fest is a celebration of new horror films and directors held in Milan, Italy. Drag Me To Fest: Tales From The Italian Horror Festival brings together six short films that played. The movies are from Italy, Norway and Japan. You’ll get a sense that there are still scares in Italy and beyond.

The Weaver (directed by Øyvind Willumsen) has a male nurse visit an old woman at her home in Norway. She’s a sweet lady who happily serves him a snack as they talk about crocheting. But the conversation is marked by strange distractions, numerous photos of men and the spiders lurking around the kitchen. It’s a short shocker that works. Tistlebu (by Simon Matthew Valentine) has a young couple moving to the Norwegian countryside to get back to nature by working on a farm. Along with the sheep, deep in a barn is huge rock called a Tursemorkel. The rock is living and oozes a sap-like substance. The couple find themselves under the pull of the Tursemorkel.

Long Pig (by Riccardo Surianohas) features a trio of young ladies driving around and looking for kicks. An older couple are staying inside their trailer watching TV and making dinner. What’s in the pot? It’s short and disturbing with the wife devouring his plate. The film was made in Italy. For What the Door Bell Tolls is directed by Nori Uchida. A pair of nasty fingers keep ringing the doorbell at a house. The person inside is rather suspicious as they peek out. They find an extra heavy delivery envelope outside and bring it inside. This turns out to be a big mistake. This is the perfect horror movie for anyone who fears their mailman. The short film was made in Japan.

Il Coleottero (by Jacopo Vismara) features an Italian priest who has been collecting insects between services and confession. He’s obsessed with his bugs. He starts to lose it one morning when a mounted specimen goes missing. The best non-scary scene is the Jesuit priest arguing with a Franciscan priest. Dafne is Gone (by Julie Gun) tells the tale of demon coming after a woman. The Italian short is a bit more artsy in its approach to scares using symbolism. We see a bird’s nest made of barbed wire and eggs that bleed. The woman and the demon silently perform more than act on the screen. It has the feel of a modern dance piece that gets violent. It’s an interesting way to wrap up the home version of the Drag Me To Fest.

There are only 500 copies of Drag Me To Fest: Tales From The Italian Horror Festival so don’t delay or you’ll get the fright of out of print.

The Video is 1.85:1 for the films. The transfers look good and bring out the details in their special effects. The Audio is Dolby Digital Stereo. You’ll get spooked in various languages. The subtitles are in English and Italian. You can watch with Italian subtitles if you want to feel like you’re at the festival.

No bonus features.

Rustblade presents Drag Me To Fest: Tales From The Italian Horror Festival. Directed by Øyvind Willumsen, Simon Matthew Valentine, Riccardo Surianohas, Nori Uchida, Jacopo Vismara and Julie Gun. Running Time: 92 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: March 11, 2025.