Blu-ray Review: Eating Miss Campbell

While we imagine Troma as an American phenomena, the plucky indie cinematic institution has fans all over the world. Lloyd Kaufman and the Toxic Avenger have fans outside of New Jersey including the United Kingdom. One of the biggest Troma fanatics from abroad is Liam Regan, born in South Yorkshire, England. He flew across the Atlantic to work on a few films for Lloyd Kaufman. When he returned to England, he made his first film Bloody Banjo. He would live his ultimate dream when Troma came on board to produce and distribute his second movie Eating Miss Campbell.

Beth Conner (Lyndsey Craine) is stuck in the midst of a strange reincarnation twist. Whenever she offs herself, she finds herself stuck in another straight to video horror film. She dreams of one day waking up to be in the middle of a romantic comedy. But after she ends it in the opening, she is stuck in a demented high school horror film. Now she’s in the posh private English educational institution Henenlotter and sticks out since nobody else is a Vegan Goth girl. Most of her classmates are creepy in that entitled rich kid way. But then she finds herself attracted to her new teacher Miss Campbell (Lala Barlow). When a male classmate forces his finger in her mouth during class, Beth bites down and breaks her vegan ways. She doesn’t mind the taste of human flesh. Even more importantly is Miss Campbell taking a liking to her. The school in this alternate reality wants to get popular by having its own school shooter. They arrange an “all you can eat massacre” where the winning student gets a gun and can do what they want. Is Beth going to munch down so she can bring death to her classmates?

Liam Regan brings the Troma touches to English cinema. Eating Miss Campbell doesn’t hold back in its humor about current events such as Alec Baldwin and Miramax’s Harvey Weinstein. There are also great culture gags such as when a victim is told to open up with a reference to the Criterion Collection. Regan has a cameo from Lloyd Kaufman. More importantly is Laurence R. Harvey from The Human Centipede 2 (Full Sequence) is part of the school’s staff. You know you’ll get a good queasy moment from him on screen. The film has fun referencing other high school films such as Heathers and Mean Girls in its nightmarish environment even Jawbreakers comes up. It feels like To Sir With Love if it was filled with cannibalism. Eating Miss Campbell relies on its own atmosphere of grotesque moments to not seem like it only exists to easter egg others. Eating Miss Campbell is its own tasty English Troma film.

The Video is 1.85:1 anamorphic. The 1080p transfer will let you see the little jokes sprinkled around the sets. The Audio is Dolby Digital 5.1 and 2.0 stereo. The levels are fine enough so hear a crunch in the cannibal moments. The movie is subtitled in English, French and Spanish.

New Intro (2:32) has the fake BBC opening with Lloyd Kaufman’s learning lessons.

Original Intro (3:18) has Sgt Kabukiman on the set and Lloyd’s talking about the sequel.

7 Days of Hell: Making of Documentary (39:18) open with Liam Regan wrapping up his film in 2014 swearing his high school cannibal film will never be made. Flash forward to 2022 and Liam is introducing the film at Frightfest. The original cut was 58 minutes. They had to make more scenes. This is about the 7 days of extra shooting.

Audio Commentary features Liam Regan, editor Jack Hayes and the sound editor. They get into how they needed to shoot almost another half hour of film in 2022 after producing the first hour in 2020.

Deleted Scenes (6:50) includes a weighing scene, a violent breakfast, what the dad tells his wife to refer to that time of the month and Ronnie moments.

Outtakes (7:19) are flubs, drool gone bad, lessons derailed and more bloopers.

Gore Reel (11:22) has what you really want from the film – lots of oozing fake blood.

Raw B-Roll (10:30) shows how your nuance a shot before shouting action.

Cast Interview (4:37) has them talking from the classroom set during production. They all enjoy the demented horror tone.

FrightFest Premiere (4:13) is from 2022. Liam gets the big applause and shares the moment with cast and crew. He talks about his passion of Troma and pays tribute to Blade Braxton.

VFX Reel (1:30) has them stabilizing images and faking gunfire (so there’s no Alec Baldwin incident on he set).

1 Hour of Raw BTS Footage (58:05) is cast and crew talking away from the camera on the locations.

Trailers includes both of Liam Regan’s films Eating Miss Campbell (1:31) and My Bloody Banjo (1:49) along with The Toxic Avenger, TA in 4K and Sweet Meats.

Radiation March (0:54) is their classic dance routine

Troma In Times Square (1:01) is about big media stealing from real independent cinema. Troma has its own streaming site.

INNARDS (1:50) is a song from Troma studios about being a PA there.

Troma presents Eating Miss Campbell. Directed by Liam Regan. Screenplay by Liam Regan. Starring Lyndsey Craine, Lala Barlow, Vito Trigo, Laurence R. Harvey, James Hamer-Morton, Charlie Bond, Emily Haigh, Michaela Longden, Sierra Summers, Alexander J Skinner, Justin A. Martell, Annabella Rich, Dani Thompson, Blade Braxton and Lloyd Kaufman. Running Time: 84 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: March 11, 2025.