Blu-ray Review: Summer Wars

My favorite brand of Science Fiction is based on what’s the worst-case scenario thing that could happen with a recently introduced technology. Rocketships and laser fights in space are not nearly as frightening as the science of now. The current companies that are pushing the “disruptive” changes rarely want us to imagine the nightmares on the horizon if things go wrong or even right. They’re out to sell and not cause a potential user to contemplate how this will really affect their life. Aren’t you furious at the “dynamic pricing” that jacks up the price of tickets? Shouldn’t we be worried about someone hijacking a self-driving car and using it to assassinate people? Summer Wars came out in 2009 at a time when social media websites wanted to do more than let distant friends reconnect. The sites wanted to move into sales, entertainment and even government services. Was this a good idea to place so much of “society” into a website? That’s what drove Mamoru Hosoda (Belle) to create Summer Wars in 2009.

Even though they are still in high school, Kenji and Takashi are entry level moderators for The Land of Oz. This is a massive social media platform that is a one stop for everything in your life from chatting with others, buying books, watching the games of your favorite baseball team, banking, paying your water bill to the city and more. The website can be accessed on your laptop, regular television and even your phone. No VR goggles necessary. Classmate Natsuki shows up in their dorm room with a job offer. She needs one of them to accompany her to the country for the weekend to celebrate her great-grandmother’s 90th birthday. Turns out things are a bit more complicated since she introduces him as her fiancé. In the midst of his confusion, Kenji answers an email that turns out to be a phishing attack. Someone uses his access into Oz to turn his avatar into a destructive AI figure. In a matter of minutes, things go wrong inside the program that have reverberations in the real world. Traffic lights go nuts. Fire departments are sent on false alarms. Power is disrupted in communities. Baseball game broadcasts are interrupted. Kenji has become the most hated man online and on the Earth. Can he fix things or is the world screwed over?

Mamoru Hosoda saw quite a bit of the future over 15 years ago. Think of all the services various websites claim they want to provide. Do you really want to give that much power over your life to a single website? Do you want to tie your banking in with the same place where you keep avoiding letting “those classmates” follow your posts? Think of how Facebook wanted you to wear virtual reality glasses so you can have your business meetings within their website. Do you really need a social media company knowing everything about your life? Think of how you felt the last time Facebook screwed up. Hosoda plays it out so we can see what can go wrong.

What makes Summer Wars interesting visually is that we’re not stuck inside the Oz program like Tron. Kenji is out in the Japanese countryside where the traditional life exists. This creates a divide when the action goes inside Kenji’s computer as he must battle the AI creature with all his programming skills. The story bounces between an analog and digital world without getting too confusing. Mamoru Hosoda was an extremely visionary director when making Summer Wars since we’re there.

The Video is 1.78:1 anamorphic. The 1080p transfer brings out the details in the artwork for both the countryside and inside the Oz program. The Audio is DTS-HD 5.1 for both the original Japanese and the English version. The mix is good for either reality. The subtitles are in English Spanish and French.

Interviews with the original cast includes Ryunoskue Kamaki (6:14), Nanami Sakuraba (2:21), Mitsuki Tanimura (4:57), Ayumy (3:19) and Sumiko Fuji (5:32). Has the cast talk about the virtual city within the film and the family element. We see inside the sound booth with the actors. Everyone speaks in Japanese with English subtitles.

Interview with Mamoru Hosoda (13:04) was recorded at the Locarno Film Festival. He talks about bringing his Summer Wars to audiences outside of Japan. He gets into what he enjoys at the film festival in Italy. The outdoor screening in the city’s plaza looks so dreamy.

Teasers & Trailers (5:33) includes the original theatrical release, the teaser with the sketch artwork and a bit of animation.

GKIDS and Shout! Studios present Summer Wars. Directed by Mamoru Hosoda. Screenplay by Satoko Okudera. Starring the voices of Ryunosuke Kamiki, Michael Sinterniklaas, Nanami Sakuraba, Brina Palencia, Mitsuki Tanimura, Maxey Whitehead, Sumiko Fuji, Pam Dougherty, Ayumu Saito and J. Michael Tatum. Running Time: 114 minutes. Rating: Rated PG. Release Date: April 1, 2025.