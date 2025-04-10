Blu-ray Review: Jakoman & Tetsu (Limited Edition)

What happens when the greatest mobster director creates a film with a script from a king of the art house? You get a gripping drama about fishing for herring. Kinji Fukasaku revolutionized gangster films with his Battles Without Honor Or Humanity series and shocked the world with Battle Royale, made Jakoman & Tetsu early in his career at Toei Films. How did he end up with Akira Kurosawa (Seven Samurai & Ran) as his screenwriter? It wasn’t a real collaboration between the two Masters of Modern Japanese Cinema. Kurasawa had adapted the novel with director Senkichi Taniguchi for a movie starring Toshiro Mifune that came out in 1949. In the mid-60s, Ken Takakura (Abashiri Prison & Ridley Scott’s Black Rain) was Toei’s next big star. He wanted to remake the film. The studio set it up with Fukasaku as the director. There’s plenty of action and emotion that comes from a movie about herring season.

Kyubei (Lone Wolf and Cub: Baby Cart to Hades‘ Isao Yamagata) runs a herring fishing company in Northern Japan. He’s uncertain what’s going to happen to the business since they’re finally back to operating after the end of World War II. Can he afford the migrant help necessary for taking the nets out in the ocean? He’s on edge since his future depends on a good haul from the cold winter waters. This is the time when the herring arrive in the area to spawn. As he gets things rolling, Kyubei learns that two people he thought he’d never see again are arriving. The good news is one of them is his son Tetsu (Ken Takakura) who was thought died at the end of World War II. The son is happy to be home and taken back that his “bones” are part of a memorial shrine to himself. The other person is someone the father never wanted to see again. Jakoman (You Only Live Twice‘s Tetsurō Tamba) lived near him at an island even further north than the new location. When the Soviets took over the island, the father stole Jakoman’s boat to escape. He thought his neighbor was already dead. This left Jakoman stuck with Soviet troops. Even though he got away, the commies took his left eye. He wants payback for what Kyubei did to him. But until he figures it out, he’s staying in the migrant fishermen’s dorm and living on the Kyubei’s dime. There’s a lot of tension in the seaside factory as they await the return of the herring.

Jakoman & Tetsu really makes fishing for herring exciting. You do see how fisherman prepared their nets and went to sea in hopes of scooping up a fortune. It’s informative that way. We get two different stories of a “lost one returns.” The family conflict of a mourned son returning from the assumed grave. The even more treacherous return of someone who was left and assumed dead. Both stories play out with maximum impact. Kinji Fukasaku doesn’t experiment with the camera and editing techniques he used in the ’70s for his Yakuza films. This must have been since they shot in the winter on location. The crew was too cold to get wild. He is efficient and effective in the cinematic storytelling here. He focuses on the struggle between the various characters and the occasional fights between Ken Takakura and Tetsurō Tamba. While Fukasaku and Kurosawa didn’t actually hang out on the location of Jakoman & Tetsu, the best qualities of both filmmakers are felt on the screen.

The Video is 2.35:1 anamorphic. The black and white transfer brings out the life inside the fishery. The Audio is Japanese LPCM 2.0 Mono. You’ll hear the herring flopping around in the water. The movie is subtitled in English.

Audio Commentary by Tom Mes & Jasper Sharp goes into the fact that the film is a remake. They get into the differences between the films. We also get a bit of political and historical context.

Brand New Filmed Introduction by Mark Schilling (18:21) gets into the Akria Kurasawa parts of the script. The fisherman characters showed the diverse people that were eager to work in the post-World War II Japan. People were willing to hire criminals for such jobs.

Stills Gallery (1:02) includes press photos and posters.

Illustrated Booklet with an essay by Chris D. on the film.

88 Films present Jakoman & Tetsu: Limited Edition. Directed by Kinji Fukasaku. Screenplay by Akira Kurosawa and Senkichi Taniguchi. Starring Ken Takakura, Tetsurō Tamba, Isao Yamagata, Yōko Minamida and Kumeko Urabe. Running Time: 100 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: April 22, 2025.