Monty Python and The Holy Grail returns to theaters in May

Gather up your knights and head to the movie theater in May with the return of Monty Python and The Holy Grail for its 50th Anniversary screening in May. While you might have seen the film about King Arthur and the Round Table on your TV, it’s a comedy that’s best appreciated with a group of folks. The two-night screening is presented by Fathom Events. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios with details on how to find your nearest theater:

Los Angeles, Calif. and Denver, Colo. (March 6, 2025) – The comic masterpiece Monty Python and the Holy Grail will be returning to movie theatres nationwide on Sunday, May 4, and Wednesday May 7, 2025, from Shout! Studios and Fathom Entertainment in celebration of the revered film’s 50th anniversary.

Grossing the highest box-office of any British film in the US when released in 1975, this “cult classic” comedy from the Monty Python team loosely follows the legend of King Arthur (Graham Chapman), along with his squire (Terry Gilliam) and his Knights of the Round Table (John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin), as they embark on a fearless quest in search of the elusive Holy Grail. A hysterical, historical tour-de-force from Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones.

Tickets for “Monty Python and the Holy Grail 50th Anniversary” can be purchased beginning Friday, April 4 at www.FathomEntertainment.com and participating theatre box offices. (theatres and participants are subject to change).

The comedy troupe of Monty Python was formed in 1969 by Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin. Their dry humor and comedic genius propelled them to international stardom and through decades of performances, which became quintessential symbols of the zeitgeist. Monty Python’s Flying Circus, the original surreal sketch comedy showcase for the Monty Python team was one of the most ingenious and imaginative comedy shows ever to grace British television. A hysterical, historical tour-de-force loosely based on the legend of King Arthur, Monty Python and the Holy Grail grossed the highest box-office of any British film in the US when released in 1975. Notorious religious satire, Monty Python’s Life of Brian tells the story of Brian (Graham Chapman), a reluctant would-be messiah who rises to prominence as a result of a series of absurd and truly hilarious circumstances.

About Shout! Studios

Shout! Studios is a multiplatform media company specializing in film and TV distribution, development, and production. The company has evolved with the changing entertainment landscape to excel in all forms of content distribution, including theatrical, digital streaming, broadcast and in-flight licensing, physical media, and more. Shout! Studios owns and manages a large portfolio of contemporary and classic feature films, series, animation, and documentaries. The company’s creative acquisition mandate has established it as a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including Aardman Animations, The Carol Burnett Show, GKIDS, LAIKA Studios, Mystery Science Theater 3000 (in partnership with creator Joel Hodgson), and Sesame Street, alongside many others. Shout! Kids focuses on live-action and animated kids and family properties including anime, and the company releases genre and horror films and television shows under the Scream Factory imprint. Shout! Studios also operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! TV and its family of FAST channels, and it produces, acquires, and distributes new films, including Shout! Studios’ original Old Henry (Tim Blake Nelson), Linoleum (Jim Gaffigan, Rhea Seehorn), Shekhar Kapur’s What’s Love Got To Do With It (Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif), The Kill Room (Uma Thurman, Joe Manganiello, Samuel L. Jackson), Drugstore June (Esther Povitsky), and the upcoming Viggo Mortensen’s Western The Dead Don’t Hurt (Viggo Mortensen, Vicky Krieps), and psychological thriller The Wasp (Naomi Harris and Natalie Dormer). Shout! Studios is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Studios, visit ShoutStudios.com

About Fathom Entertainment

Fathom Entertainment is the leading global specialty distributor of live and pre-recorded content to theatres. For more than 20 years, Fathom has pioneered theatrical distribution of events and special engagements, including performing arts, movies, episodic content, and other special event programming across various genres and formats. Fathom offers content creators a worldwide cinema distribution network by operating in 45 countries and boasts a live digital broadcast network of more than 1,100 locations. Fathom is owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), and Regal Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L). For more information, visit FathomEntertainment.com. # # #