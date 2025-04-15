A disease from outer space & Jason attacks on 4K UHD and action from Kazakhstan from Arrow in May

May promises quite a few vicious surprises from Arrow Video. First is Robert Wise’s Andromeda Strain arriving on 4K UHD. This is a high stakes race against the clock as researchers seek to discover and stop a disease that came back to earth on a fallen satellite. If they don’t get a cure in time, their secret underground research facility goes up in a nuclear blast. Arriving on 4K UHD is Jason Goes To Hell and Jason X. Jason Goes To Hell has Jason Voorhees returning from Manhattan ready to terrorize Crystal Lake again. Except his first victim is a trap and he’s blown to tiny bits. But he returns to life when a medical examiner tosses away the first rule of coroner school and takes a bite out of the victim. Jason possesses him, but needs to find a special body. The movie stars Leslie Jordan! Jason X has David Cronenberg (Videodrome) screw things up when Jason is supposed to be cryogenically frozen. Ultimately Jason is frozen and discovered by foolish teenagers from the 25th Century. They take him up to their spaceship where he defrosts and mayhem ensues. The surprise of the month is Steppenwolf. This is a dystopian tale of a heartless detective hired by a near catatonic mother to find her son as society is imploding around them. The film was made in Kazakhstan and captures a bullet filled anarchy. Here’s the press release from Arrow Video:

On May 13th, the high tension science fiction thriller The Andromeda Strain from Oscar-winning director Robert Wise (The Sound of Music, Star Trek: The Motion Picture), based on the novel by Michael Crichton (Jurassic Park, Westworld), arrives in a Limited Edition release featuring a new 4K restoration on 4K UHD and hours of special features.



After a satellite crashes in the middle of a small town in New Mexico, a mysterious organism brought back from space swiftly infects and kills the residents. A team of elite scientists in protective suits arrive and discover a baby and an old man have survived. The survivors, the satellite, and the researchers are transported to a top secret underground research facility with the code name “Wildfire.” It becomes a race against time for the scientists to find a cure before the infection spreads across the planet. The movie stars Arthur Hill (Futureworld), David Wayne (The Three Faces of Eve), Kate Reid (Atlantic City), James Olsen (Amityville II: The Possession), and Paula Kelly (Soylent Green) as the heroic research team.



The special features include an audio commentary by critic Bryan Reesman, an appreciation by critic Kim Newman, The Andromeda Strain: Making the Film featuring director Robert Wise and screenwriter Nelson Gidding from 2001, an interview with author Michael Crichton, highlights from the annotated and illustrated shooting script by Nelson Gidding, the theatrical trailer, TV spots, radio spots, an image gallery, and an illustrated collector’s booklet with select archive material.



Watch the trailer for The Andromeda Strain here:

On May 20th, Jason Goes To Hell unleashes horror icon Jason Voorhees from the Friday the 13th series in a supernatural thriller. The Limited Edition release features a 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of both the theatrical cut and the unrated cut, packed with bonus content. This marks the global debut of the uncut version of Jason Goes To Hell on 4K UHD.

Jason Voorhees (Kane Hodder, Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan) returns for more murderous mayhem, this time using body snatching as his preferred method. Although weakened by attempts on his life by federal agents, Jason is determined to return to full power. Bounty hunter Creighton Duke (Steven Williams, 21 Jump Street) is on his trail and knows the secret to finally send Jason to Hell. The movie also stars John D. LeMay (Friday The 13: The Series), Leslie Jordan (American Horror Story), Erin Gray (Buck Rogers In the 25th Century) and Billy Green Bush (Critters, The Hitcher). Jason Goes To Hell connects the Friday the 13th franchise to Evil Dead and A Nightmare on Elm Street.

The special features include a double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin; an illustrated collector’s booklet with the original production notes; an introduction to the film by director Adam Marcus; interviews with special make-up effects creator Robert Kurtzman, actor Julie Michaels, composer Harry Manfredini, director Adam Marcus, and actor Kane Hodder; director Adam Marcus on growing up with the Cunninghams; additional TV footage with optional commentary by director Adam Marcus; still galleries with behind-the-scenes and poster images; the theatrical trailer, and TV spots. The Unrated Cut features three audio commentaries including film historians Michael Felsher and Steve “Uncle Creepy” Barton, director Adam Marcus and author Peter Bracke and director Adam Marcus with screenwriter Dean Lorey.

Watch the trailer for Jason Goes To Hell here:

On May 20, Jason X takes the iconic mass murderer Jason Voorhees all the way to outer space and back. The Limited Edition release features a 4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) and an array of special features.

Jason (Kane Hodder, Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood) is captured and about to be cryogenically frozen, as researchers and military personnel look for ways to finish him off for good. Before the procedure can begin, Jason escapes his restraints and all hell breaks loose, leaving only Jason and a scientist alive. Luring the killer into a cryogenic pod, the scientist and Jason become frozen together. Over 400 years later, visitors to the ruined planet Earth take the frozen killer and the scientist up to their spaceship. When Jason defrosts, he introduces the teenagers of the 25th century to an old-fashioned slaughter. Among the potential victims are Lisa Ryder (Andromeda), Charles Campbell (Stargate Atlantis) and Peter Mensah (Avatar, Gladiator II).

The special features include three audio commentaries with film historians Michael Felsher and Steve “Uncle Creepy” Barton, writer Todd Farmer and author Peter Bracke, and director Jim Isaac, writer Todd Farmer and producer Noel Cunningham; an introduction to the film by actor Kane Hodder; an interview with composer Harry Manfredini; an archival documentary on the making of Jason X featuring interviews with producers Noel Cunningham and Sean S. Cunningham, actor Kane Hodder, actor Kristi Angus and writer Todd Farmer; Sean S. Cunningham on Jason Goes to Hell and Jason X; an archival documentary on the history of the character Jason Voorhees; an archival making-of documentary; cast and crew interviews; behind-the-scenes footage; an Electronic Press Kit; the theatrical trailers and TV spots; still galleries with behind-the-scenes and poster images; a double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin; and an illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Matt Donato and JA Kerswell.

Watch the trailer for Jason X here:

May 27 marks the Blu-ray release of Steppenwolf, director Adilkhan Yerzhanov’s unrelenting journey into a dystopian wasteland. The movie won the Golden Raven Grand Prix at the 2024 Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival and the Outstanding Performance Award for the leading actors at the 2024 Fantasia Film Festival. The Blu-ray has a High-Definition (1080p) presentation and hours of special features.

Tamara (Anna Starchenko) experiences a traumatic nightmare when her son is abducted in the middle of her town’s fall into violent chaos. Nobody appears to be in charge anymore as warring gangs battle on the streets. Ex-cop Brajyuk (Berik Aitzhanov) is lured into helping Tamara by her promise of a large payday if he finds her son. He’s amoral and vicious. Steppenwolf puts Kazakhstan cinema on the action map with a dark thriller and a bleak landscape.

The special features includes audio commentary with critic and pop culture historian David Flint; a visual essay by Lee Broughton; a behind-the-scenes featurette with cast and crew interviews; Adilkhan Yerzhanov‘s 2022 feature film Goliath; an illustrated collector’s booklet with interviews with cast and crew members, including writer-director Adilkhan Yerzhanov, producer Aliya Mendygozhina, actors Berik Aitzhanov and Anna Starchenko, and composer Galymzhan Moldanazar.

Watch the trailer for Steppenwolf here:

The Andromeda Strain [Limited Edition]

A government satellite crashes outside a small town and within minutes, every inhabitant is dead, except for a crying baby and an elderly derelict.

Before he created Westworld and Jurassic Park, Michael Crichton first blurred the line between science fiction and science fact with his breakout success The Andromeda Strain. Two years after the novel’s publication, Robert Wise (The Haunting) directed the film adaptation, a nail-biting blend of clinically-realised docudrama and astonishing sci-fi visuals that ushered in a new subgenre: the “killer virus” biological thriller. A government satellite crashes outside a small town in New Mexico – and within minutes, every inhabitant of the town is dead, except for a crying baby and an elderly derelict. The satellite and the two survivors are sent to Wildfire, a top-secret underground laboratory equipped with a nuclear self-destruct mechanism to prevent the spread of infection in case of an outbreak. Realizing that the satellite brought back a lethal organism from another world, a team of government scientists race against the clock to understand the extraterrestrial virus – codenamed “Andromeda” – before it can wipe out all life on the planet. Aided by innovative visual effects by Douglas Trumbull (2001: A Space Odyssey, Silent Running) and an unforgettable avant-garde electronic music score by Gil Melle (The Sentinel), Wise’s suspense classic still haunts to this day, and is presented here in a stunning, exclusive new restoration from the original negative.

Bonus Materials

4K restoration from the original camera negative by Arrow Films

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original lossless mono audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary by critic Bryan Reesman

A New Strain of Science Fiction, an appreciation by critic Kim Newman

The Andromeda Strain: Making the Film, an archive featurette from 2001 directed by Laurent Bouzereau and featuring interviews with director Robert Wise and screenwriter Nelson Gidding

A Portrait of Michael Crichton, an archival featurette from 2001 directed by Laurent Bouzereau and featuring an interview with author Michael Crichton

Cinescript Gallery, highlights from the annotated and illustrated shooting script by Nelson Gidding

Theatrical trailer, TV spots and radio spots

Image gallery

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring writing by Peter Tonguette and select archive material

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Corey Brickley

Jason Goes To Hell [Limited Edition]

After dying, coming back, taking Manhattan and dying again, Jason Voorhees is now back as a body snatcher in Jason Goes to Hell.

After dying, coming back, taking Manhattan and dying again, Jason Voorhees is now back as a body snatcher in Jason Goes to Hell, an impossibly fun slice of campy supernatural slasher action! Jason Voorhees is finally dead! Or is he? After being blown to smithereens in a sting operation, the infamous killer’s body is taken to the morgue in Youngstown, Ohio. But Jason can’t be killed so easily, and his still-beating heart possesses the body of the coroner performing his autopsy. The now body-hopping Jason begins hacking and slashing his way back to his stomping ground of Crystal Lake, where his last living relatives, Diana, her daughter Jessica and her newborn baby Stephanie still reside. Only by them can he be truly killed, and only through them can he be reborn, and Jason is determined to return to full power. Can the last remaining Voorheeses survive long enough to finally send Jason to hell for good? Featuring fan favourite Kane Hodder as Jason and spectacular special effects by industry legends Howard Berger, Robert Kurtzman and Greg Nicotero of KNB EFX Group, Jason Goes to Hell is a madcap entry in one of the most lasting and entertaining franchises of all time!

Bonus Materials

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible) of both the Theatrical Cut and the Unrated Cut

Original lossless stereo and DTS-HD 5.1 surround audio on both cuts

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on both cuts

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin

Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by JA Kerswell and original production notes

DISC ONE – THEATRICAL CUT

Introduction to the film by director Adam Marcus

Faces of Death, a brand new interview with special make-up effects creator Robert Kurtzman

Undercover Angel, a brand new interview with actor Julie Michaels

Mixing it Up, a brand new interview with composer Harry Manfredini

The Gates of Hell, an archival interview with director Adam Marcus

Jason vs. Terminator, director Adam Marcus on growing up with the Cunninghams

Über-Jason, an archival interview with Kane Hodder on playing Jason

Additional TV footage, with optional commentary by director Adam Marcus

Theatrical trailer and TV spots

Still, behind-the-scenes and poster galleries

DISC TWO – UNRATED CUT

Brand new audio commentary with film historians Michael Felsher and Steve “Uncle Creepy” Barton

Archival audio commentary with director Adam Marcus and author Peter Bracke

Archival audio commentary with director Adam Marcus and screenwriter Dean Lorey

Jason X [Limited Edition]

Jason Voorhees is cryogenically frozen at the beginning of the 21st century, and is discovered in the 25th century and taken to space.

It is now time for Jason Voorhees to boldly go where no serial killer has gone before in Jason X, a spectacular sci-fi twist on the Friday the 13th franchise brought to life by legendary special effects supervisor Jim Isaac (Gremlins, eXistenZ). The year is 2455, humanity has left an overly polluted Earth for a new planet they’ve christened Earth II. A crew of scientists on an expedition to Earth I discover a research facility near Camp Crystal Lake where Jason Voorhees’ body has been cryogenically frozen. They decide to bring him back on their spaceship, but in so doing seal their doom! As they depart once again for the furthest stars, the masked maniac awakens, ready to kill again! With fan favorite Kane Hodder returning as Jason this time sporting a new space age look, and some of the most creative kills in all of slasherdom, Jason X is a rollicking blast from take-off to landing!

Bonus Materials

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original lossless stereo and DTS-HD 5.1 surround audio options

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Introduction to the film by actor Kane Hodder

Brand new audio commentary with film historians Michael Felsher and Steve “Uncle Creepy” Barton

Archival audio commentary with writer Todd Farmer and author Peter Bracke

Archival audio commentary with director Jim Isaac, writer Todd Farmer and producer Noel Cunningham

Scoring the Stars, a brand new interview with composer Harry Manfredini

Outta Space: The Making of Jason X, an archival documentary on the making of the film featuring interviews with producers Noel Cunningham and Sean S. Cunningham, actor Kane Hodder and writer Todd Farmer

In Space No One Can Hear You Scream, an archival interview with writer Todd Farmer

Kristi Is a Headbanger, an archival interview with actor Kristi Angus

Jason Rebooted, Sean S. Cunningham on Jason Goes to Hell and Jason X

The Many Lives of Jason Voorhees, an archival documentary on the history of the character

By Any Means Necessary: The Making of Jason X, archival making-of documentary

Cast and crew interviews

Behind-the-scenes footage

Electronic Press Kit

Theatrical trailers and TV spots

Still, behind-the-scenes and poster galleries

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin

Double-sided foldout poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Matt Donato and JA Kerswell

Steppenwolf [Limited Edition]

A brutal story of an unlikely duo who will stop at nothing to find what they are looking for.

A brutal story of an unlikely duo who will stop at nothing to find what they are looking for, Adilkhan Yerzhanov’s award-winning film Steppenwolf is “a nihilistic, hyper-violent redemption tale filled with social commentary” (Molly Henery, The Blogging Banshee) and “a must-see for fans of ultra-violent, vicious and unforgiving revenge films” (Gary Gamble, Moviehooker).



Tamara (Anna Starchenko), a young lady consumed by trauma, searches for her missing son, Timka, in a small town dominated by riots and violence. In a desperate attempt to get him back, she teams up with an amoral former police investigator (Berik Aitzhanov) whose methods prove to be frequently cruel and sadistic. Quietly determined, Tamara decides to complete the mission with the nihilistic detective, no matter the cost, as the pair embark on a bloody and bullet-riddled road trip in their combined search for salvation. Winner of the Golden Raven Grand Prix at the 2024 Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival and the Outstanding Performance Award for both Anna Starchenko and Berik Aitzhanov at the 2024 Fantasia Film Festival, Steppenwolf is the latest film from acclaimed director Adilkhan Yerzhanov (Cannes-selected The Gentle Indifference of the World and Venice-selected Goliath) and Oscar-nominated producer Alexander Rodnyansky (Leviathan).



This Limited Edition release also includes Adilkhan Yerzhanov’s 2022 feature film Goliath, available for the very first time in the US.

Bonus Materials