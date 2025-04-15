Blu-ray Review: Ninja Terminator

Ever see the One Perfect Shot business that people repost on social media? The idea being the site found the ultimate image from a movie. The people I follow over the last few years often spoof it by posting a photo of a serious looking man with a mustache talking on a Garfield phone. At the time, I had no idea what the frame was from, but it did feel perfect. Here’s the movie frame in case you don’t remember it from my description:

Turns out that the serious man is Richard Harrison. He’s an American actor who found success working in Spaghetti Westerns and eventually found himself starring in two Shaw Brothers films: Marco Polo and The Boxer Rebellion. The film he’s starring in here is Ninja Terminator. When the Hong Kong movie came out 1985, there was probably no greater title on a VHS box. People were still getting excited watching The Terminator with Arnold. Now we have the chance to see a Terminator with badass Ninja skills. That struck fear on the shelf at Videorama. A few years after Ninja Terminator, Hollywood would create Ninja Terminator movie with Predator starring Arnold fighting an alien with ninja skills (and originally supposed to be Jean-Claude Van Damme). But this indie Hong Kong movie was the original.

Before I describe the plot, it’s best to explain how Ninja Terminator was constructed. IFD Films was a studio that found success making half of a movie to release straight to video in the USA. IFD would buy older action films made around Asia. Director Godfrey Ho would figure out how to use about half the footage from the older movie and shoot the other half of the movie with American actors or people who could pass for Americans. Ho would create an English dub that completely ignored the dialogue from the original movie. Thus IFD Films could offer a brand-new movie to the US video marketplace. In the case of Ninja Terminator, the older film is The Uninvited Guest Of The Star Ferry from South Korea. It has no ninjas. Godfrey Ho brings the ninja action to the new footage that starred Richard Harrison.

A secret ninja group has gathered for a ceremony that involves putting together the three parts of the Golden Ninja statue. The Supreme Ninja absorbs a special power from the bust that makes his skin able to withstand knife attacks. Ninja Master Harry MacQueen (Richard Harrison) pulls out his own sword and can’t chop up his leader. But things go bad for the Supreme Ninja when the three pieces of the statue get swiped by other ninjas who fear his unchecked power. This leads to a ninja war to bring the three parts together. One of the fighting families has a guy who wears an obvious blond wig who is eager to do his master’s business. Harry MacQueen is caught up in the middle of this power struggle. He even gets a tiny robot showing up at his apartment with a message from a rival. MacQueen has a lot of scenes using his Garfield phone at his apartment dealing with rival ninjas. He finally has to collect his throwing stars and take care of business.

You can’t really describe Richard Harrison’s ninja skills since it’s not him in the ninja suit. He’s fully covered in a ninja outfit including a face mask. This works in favor of the film since the professionals are dodging throwing stars, slicing into each other with swords and doing other ninja magical talents. Now that the film is on Blu-ray, you might notice Harrison’s mustache disappear in the middle of fights when his face isn’t fully covered. This should only make you appreciate the plucky quality of the movie.

Ninja Terminator is a fun martial arts film with its weird twists, jumps between two films and the Garfield phone. Director Godfrey Ho brings plenty of ninja action in his half of the film. You don’t feel cheated by the title. If any ninja controls the pieces of the statue, they will become a terminator in ninja garb. The South Korean portion of the movie does have plenty of non-ninja fighting including a baseball fight. The South Korean side does use the English dub to promise upcoming ninja showdowns. Ninja Terminator has so much more to offer than the hilarity of a grown man cussing into a Garfield phone.

The Video is 2.39:1 anamorphic. The 4K restoration transfer from the original negative is so much better than anything ever available in the last 40 years. You will marvel at the Garfield phone and the little robot messenger. The Audio is DTS-HD MA 2.0 Mono. Like with the visual quality, the sound here will let you experience all the odd dub voice choices in the film. The movie is subtitled in English.

Audio Commentary from Kenneth Brossson and Phil Gillon of the Podcast on Fire Network. They talk about the ninja magic that Godfrey Ho put together. They talk about the recent discovery of a container in the waters near France that’s full of Garfield phones. They talk about the IFD formula when it came to these “new” films. There is also credit the songs used on the soundtrack from major bands.

Audio Commentary by Arne Venema and Mike Leeder has a lot of insight into both the film and the film that was spliced into the film. They point out that Jean-Claude Van Damme wanted to work for IFD at one point. Always a fascinating way to rewatch a film with Arne and Mike.

Ninja Master (16:34) has Godrey Ho explain how he put together Ninja Terminator. He started as an assistant director at Shaw Brothers. He views himself as a commercial director who made movies that could be sold in markets. After being a filmmaker, he learned distribution. He saw the upcoming wave of ninja movies. He came up with a low budget ninja movie and came up with the idea of cutting in American actors into scenes. He didn’t care if the Americans could act. He was dubbing their voice anyway. He knew Richard Harrison from being on the set of Marco Polo. They bumped into each other and offered him a role. He promised him a role and a vacation in Hong Kong. He even put Harrison’s wife in the movie too. In fact, Ho figured out how to make 4 movies out of the 2 weeks they shot of Harrison footage. He talks about the Garfield phone happened in the film.

Ninjamania: How Ninjas Invaded The West (19:04) is a guide to the ’80s Ninja explosion by Chris Poggiali. There were odd movies that came to America included James Bond learning to be a ninja in You Only Live Twice. Things picked up with the bestselling novel The Ninja and Shogun‘s ninja killers. Eventually we had the arrival of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Cannon Films Ninja titles. Also we can’t forget the TV series The Master starring Lee Van Cleef (The Good, The Bad and the Ugly). He goes into Ninja Terminator and the films that followed from IFD in the series. A great primer on Ninja-tainment. Chris is the co-author of These Fist Breaks Bricks which is a great read and belongs in your library.

Trailer (3:13) is from the video release. They promise a lot of ninja fighting.

Neon Eagle presents Ninja Terminator. Directed by Godfrey Ho. Screenplay by Godfrey Ho. Starring Richard Harrison, Wong Cheng Li, Philip Ko, Jack Lam, Jonathan Wattis, James Chan, Simon Kim, Henry Lee, Keith Mak, Nancy Chan & Garfield Phone. Running Time: 91 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: April 15, 2025.