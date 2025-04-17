Bloody Legend: The Complete Cliff Twemlow Collection arrives on Blu-ray

Back in the 20th Century, prestigious cinematheques would celebrate a filmmaker or actor by having a giant festival dedicated to their work. Many times this celebration would raise the consciousness of film fans not near the theater to be eager to seek out their movies. What we now have in the 21st Century is a Blu-ray boxset that allows you to bring the festival into your home and played on your large HDTV. Such is the celebration English filmmaker and actor Cliff Twemlow will soon receive with the arrival of Bloody Legend: The Complete Cliff Twemlow Collection from Severin and Intervision Picture Corp. The boxset contains the award-winning documentary MANCUNIAN MAN: THE LEGENDARY LIFE OF CLIFF TWEMLOW. Learn how after creating library music that was used on Eric Idle’s Rutland Weekend Television and The Benny Hill Show, Twemlow decided to make his own brand of cinema as producer, screenwriter and star. And then you can watch all of his feature films. Here’s the press release from Severin with information on how to pre-order the boxset:
SEVERIN CELEBRATES THE LIFE & CAREER OF ‘80s U.K. ICON
CLIFF TWEMLOW WITH INTERVISION PICTURE CORP. BOX SET
BLOODY LEGEND: THE COMPLETE CLIFF TWEMLOW COLLECTION Includes 11 Films on 9 Blu-rays
with 13+ Hours of Special Features and Bonus CD
Severin Films honors iconic Mancunian filmmaker Cliff Twemlow with BLOODY LEGEND: THE COMPLETE CLIFF TWEMLOW COLLECTION. This unprecedented 10-disc release from Intervision Picture Corp. – Severin’s showcase label for shot-on-video classics – embraces the DIY spirit of the ‘80s SOV revolution and honors the mini-media empire forged by Twemlow.
Cliff Twemlow was a nightclub bouncer, composer, novelist, actor, filmmaker and unsung ‘80s U.K. legend. For more than a decade, the unstoppable Manchester native – along with a devoted team of local doormen, martial artists, variety performers, models, girlfriends, gym friends, family members and B-listers – created his own low-budget shot-on-video empire via a bollock-bashing oeuvre of gangster films, horror movies, spy thrillers, sci-fi epics and beyond. This first-ever Intervision Picture Corp. box set brings together every film by “The Orson Welles of Eccles” – including his infamous Section 3 ‘video nasty’ G.B.H./GRIEVOUS BODILY HARM – sourced from their original tape masters, as well as 2023’s “sweet, moving, and very, very funny” (Deadline Hollywood) documentary MANCUNIAN MAN: THE LEGENDARY LIFE OF CLIFF TWEMLOW directed by Jake West, plus unfinished projects, over 13 hours of Special Features, a CD featuring Cliff’s music from placements that include DAWN OF THE DEAD and much more.
Pre-orders for BLOODY LEGEND: THE COMPLETE CLIFF TWEMLOW COLLECTION – along with The Bloody Legendary Bundle that also includes new paperbacks of Cliff’s memoir The Tuxedo Warrior and his novels The Pike and The Beast of Kane – start now at the Severin Webstore.
