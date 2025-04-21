Marley arrives on DVD for Friday’s 80th birthday of Bob Marley

Marley is a great documentary about the musical legend Bob Marley. The film covers his rise in Jamaica’s music scene to conquering the world as a legend of Reggae. On the 80th anniversary of the birth of Bob Marley, the documentary Marley is being re-issued on DVD. Here’s the press release from Tuff Gong with all the details:

TUFF GONG WORLDWIDE ANNOUNCES

ACCLAIMED MARLEY DOCUMENTARY



SET FOR STREAMING AND DVD RE-RELEASE APRIL 25,

IN CELEBRATION OF THE LEGEND’S 80th BIRTHDAY

[DVD]

4/25/25

80th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTOR’S EDITION INCLUDES 2 HOURS OF NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN INTERVIEWS WITH MARLEY’S FAMILY AND FRIENDS

SUMMER 2025 LIMITED THEATRICAL ENGAGEMENT TO

BE ANNOUNCED IN JUNE

2025 marks Bob Marley’s 80th birthday anniversary, and as part of the year-long celebration, Ziggy Marley’s Tuff Gong Worldwide will re-release the critically acclaimed documentary MARLEY via video steaming platforms and a special 80th Anniversary Collector’s Edition DVD, including two hours of never-before-seen interview footage with the reggae icon’s friends and family.

MARLEY, first released in 2012 and directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald, MARLEY is widely regarded as the definitive documentary on the life, music, and legacy of the global reggae icon. Featuring rare footage, never-before-seen performances, and interviews with Marley’s family, friends, and collaborators, MARLEY offers an intimate and comprehensive look at the man behind the music. The film explores his journey from humble beginnings in Jamaica to becoming one of the most influential musicians of all time, spreading messages of love, unity, and resistance that continue to resonate worldwide.

MARLEY is available via domestic video streaming platforms now; with a global streaming release of July 15, 2025. The 80th Edition Collectors DVD is available at Amazon and major and independent film and music retailers.

WATCH THE TRAILER HERE:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YvNlAZ3xqwI&t=1s

FOR COMPLETE MARLEY STREAMING AND DVD AVAILABILITY: https://bmarley.lnk.to/marleydoc

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON BOB MARLEY VISIT: bobmarley.com and all socials at @bobmarley

ABOUT BOB MARLEY

Bob Marley is not only the man who put reggae on the global map but a peacemaker and statesman in his native Jamaica, bringing together the country’s warring factions. Today, Marley remains one of the 21st century’s most important and influential entertainment icons – a symbol of unity – with his music and lifestyle having an indelible impact on new generations of fans globally. His legacy lives on through his lyrics, songs and call to action.

The 2024 biographical drama and musical film, Bob Marley: One Love, opened at No. 1 in 13 major markets, including the U.S, U.K., France, Australia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, and Norway. The movie set box office records during its release, surpassing the $200 million mark and solidifying its place as a cultural and cinematic phenomenon.

In the digital era, he has the second-highest social media following of any posthumous celebrity with more than 66 million Facebook fans. Marley’s music catalog has sold millions of albums worldwide. His iconic collection LEGEND is the longest-charting album in Billboard Magazine’s Catalog Albums chart and remains the world’s best-selling reggae album and second longest charting album of all time overall. “Three Little Birds” and “Could You Be Loved” have both surpassed one billion streams on Spotify, making him the first reggae act with two solo songs to reach this milestone.

Bob Marley’s legacy has been cemented with numerous awards and honors, including his posthumous induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1994, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001, and Jamaica’s Order Of Merit, recognizing his profound impact on music and culture worldwide. Marley’s music continues to be recognized, as a newly

recorded collection of his songs recently won the 2025 Grammy for Best Reggae Album.

From his first album to every new release, his music and influence continue to be an integral part of each generation’s playlist.