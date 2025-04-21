The Weekly Round-Up #802 w/ Absolute Superman #6, Ultimate Spider-Man #15, Ultimate Wolverine #3 and more

I hope everyone had a nice long weekend. I’m not any more caught up on reading than I would have been in a regular week, somehow…

Best Comic of My Week:

Nights #14 – I miss Vince and the usual gang, but I am really interested in seeing Gray’s past with Tsukumari and the Chimera organization play out in this current flashback storyline. I’m sure that all of this backstory is going to be relevant to the future of this series, and I do really enjoy Luigi Formisano’s art here. This is starting to look like a series that could run for a good long time, and that would make me really happy.

Quick Takes:

Absolute Superman #6 – This issue, drawn by guest artist Carmine Di Giandomenico, shows us Kal-El’s meeting with the Kents, and how things quickly changed for him once he thought he found a home. I know that portraying its heroes as lacking the things that made them successful in the mainline DCU is the point behind these Absolute series, but watching Kal-El try to do the right thing without the grounding of his Smallville upbringing is interesting. I was thinking that it’s odd that Lazarus, which appears to have dominance in resource extraction around the globe, has not come up in the other Absolute books yet. I also found it interesting to see who it is that runs this company (which is not really a surprise, I guess).

Black Canary: Best of the Best #5 – I’m surprised that it’s taken me this long to become more invested in this series, but as the fight between Shiva and Dinah gets more brutal, and we see even more of Dinah’s early days in costume and fighting with her mother as much as with the random muggers she protects the city from, I’m finally caring about the mother daughter relationship King has centred in this book. The fight is secondary to everything, as we kind of knew it would be, but it’s becoming more interesting as well. Of course, Ryan Sook’s art is terrific, and I like how he plays with his styles here.

Daredevil #19 – The very long arc that has had Matt facing his demons, literally, comes to a close with him having to choose to save the life of Foggy Nelson or Bullseye, and then deal with the consequences of that choice. This run, by Saladin Ahmed, has not been as impressive as the previous one, by Chip Zdarsky, but it has had some interesting ideas behind it. I’m looking forward to seeing Ahmed’s next story, even if it’s bringing back that strange 90s costume DD used to wear. It’s rare that a writer gets a second storyline without a series relaunch these days.

The Flash #19 – I still find Simon Spurrier’s Flash run to be a strange thing, and not always that easy to follow, but I do like it. The two Flashes are brought back together (Wally had split himself in two) to confront Eclipso, but the West family dog enters the fight first, which is a problem given that the dog is really the offspring of the Speed Force or something. This story is convoluted and strange, but still entertaining.

Green Arrow #22 – This issue felt pretty decompressed, but I like what Chris Condon and Montos are doing with Green Arrow. It’s refreshing to see Ollie deal with a problem that has nothing to do with his larger family, or the Justice League. He’s found himself caught up in a revenge plot by the former residents of a planned community built on industrial waste. Condon balances the social considerations GA is known for with just enough action, and Montos’s art is very nice. The story is taking a little too long to play out, but I do enjoy it.

Green Lantern #21 – As Jeremy Adams’s story continues to sprawl, this feels less like a Hal Jordan book, but I don’t mind that. I’m just as interested in the scenes that centre Kyle Rayner and his new team (Superboy and Odyssey). The GLC decides that they should build new central power batteries to try to stabilize the emotional spectrum before Starbreaker is able to build one of his own, and that leads to a quest for Kyle. At the same time, Hal tries to get Star Sapphire to join him, but first they need to deal with an old threat who is now working for the government. Oh, and Dove gets a guest appearance. The randomness of guest characters is a big part of the appeal of this book right now (did I mention that Director Bones turns up?), as I continue to enjoy the way that the current DC Universe is so interconnected.

Metamorpho The Element Man #4 – Al Ewing and Steve Lieber continue to have fun with this book, which in the final analysis is pretty inconsequential. Stagg headquarters has turned into a giant robot and is stomping the city, because of a failed experiment of Stagg’s, so it’s up to Rex and the crew to stop this. This is not a series that is going to leave Metamorpho changed or better understood, but it is kind of fun.

The Seasons #3 – This book is starting to grow on me, as we get to know the characters a little better. Spring Seasons is struggling; her parents have disappeared, the only sister involved in her life is a bit manic and not that interested in her, she’s lost her job, and now she’s the only one who believes that some creepy mystical carnival is coming for her family. I’m not used to Paul Azaceta drawing brightly coloured things, but the look of this book is growing on me too. I know to always trust Rick Remender, so I’m sticking with this book.

Ultimate Spider-Man #15 – The Parkers have gone off the grid, living with a bunch of oddballs in a trailer park somewhere, but that doesn’t stop Peter and Richard from doing hero stuff. This issue introduces the Ultimate version of the Sandman, and showcases just how vicious the Kingpin can be when he’s annoyed, which is what Ben and Jonah have done. This is another excellent issue in this very good series.

Ultimate Wolverine #3 – Logan is still existing as the Winter Soldier, but on his latest mission, he runs into some people who know him, namely Remy LeBeau and Kitty Pryde. I like how Chris Condon is taking his time building up our understanding of Logan’s life, and how he’s come to be in the employ of the Rasputins. This book is dark, and quite different from the rest of the Ultimate line that I’ve been reading.

The Uncanny X-Men #12 – I’ve never been a big fan of Gambit, and have always found his Thieves Guild stuff tired, but I did enjoy this issue, where Gail Simone retconned the existence of someone called The Vig, a well-dressed Killer Croc type, into his past. Due to some stuff that happened when he was a kid, Remy has been heavily indebted to this guy most of his life, but he’s decided that he’s done with all that, and confronts him in this issue. Once again, I feel like this book is clicking better, as the adults continue to focus on training the kids in their compound, but also want to give them better lives. Gail Simone’s usual strong character work shines through and feels less forced, and guest artist Gavin Guidry does a fine job.

X-Men #14 – The X-Men go on a search and rescue mission, as the young girl Idie befriended a while back is missing. At the same time, 3K makes their move, bringing back a really lame 90s villain to shoot down the Marauder. I find myself constantly vacillating with this book; I like that the new mutants are integrating themselves into the team, but have little interest in seeing the other 3K villain back so soon.

The Week in Music:

Ghais Guevara – Goyard Ibn Said – This is one of the most accomplished rap albums I’ve heard so far this year. Ghais Guevara’s first album on Fat Possum Records is incisive and sharp, and starts off with a number of thoughtful bangers before moving into more introspective songs on the second half. The stand-out to me is the wonderful The Apple That Scarcely Fell, which features McKinley Dixon. The beat (Ghais produced most of the beats on this album) is incredible, as is the rapping.

Ichiko Aoba – Luminescent Creatures – This album ended up being a huge surprise for me. I didn’t know of Japanese folk singer Ichiko Aoba before this album was released, but it blew up on the part of my timeline that is usually reserved for underground rap, and that made me curious. This is a beautiful and beguiling album that really draws me in. I have no idea what she is singing about (I don’t know Japanese at all), but the combination of her voice and the sparse arrangements create a mood that I wish could last for hours. I highly recommend this one.

Brother Ali – Satisfied Soul – I’ve liked when rapper Brother Ali has worked with a variety of producers over the years, but he’s always sounded his best when he’s worked with Ant, the producer behind Atmosphere. On this substantial album, Ali and Ant team up once again to give us a really solid collection of songs. Ali was in a really good place when he wrote this, having moved his family to Turkiye, and achieving a new level of peace there, and it shows on these introspective and thoughtful songs. It’s cool to see him branching out as an artist (he even sings on the last track), while still sticking to his core values and worldview. This is a great album.

Gregory Uhlmann, Josh Johnson, Sam Wilkes – Uhlmann Johnson Wilkes – I am open to trying anything put out by the International Anthem Recording Company, and lately they’ve been killing it with recordings of live improvisational sessions held at the Enfield Tennis Academy. This album is gentle and slow, as the three musicians create musical universes. It’s a really impressive record that I know I’ll be returning to often.