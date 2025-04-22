DVD Review: The Young Seducers (3-Disc Movie Collection)

During the first half of the ’70s, my father was stationed at various U.S. Army bases in West Germany. I mention this because unlike some people reviewing The Young Seducers: 3-Disc Movie Collection, I’m getting in touch with my childhood memories while watching the erotic tales. The three movies were shot in West Germany while my family was there. I’m recognizing furniture, wallpaper, cars, fashion, haircuts, bathroom fixtures, building styles, business signs of my youth. The films had moments that reminded me of the times my family drove around the country in our red Volkswagen station wagon. I saw a few cars parked in the street scenes that resembled ours. Luckily, I didn’t see my family in any crowd shots. Being in elementary school, I had no contact with the young seducers that must lurked all over West Germany at this time.

The Young Seducers (1971 – 77 Minutes) starts in the office of the publisher of a major magazine in West Germany. You can tell it is a big publication because the exterior is the building that has Der Speigel. The editor’s meeting has them discuss how they need to find true stories about older men who think they are seducing younger women except the tables get turned on them. The various writers in the room begin sharing stories that swear are real in hopes it’ll be their article. One involves a rich kid who fancies himself an artist. He meets a young lady at the beach who comes back to his place to pose nude for him. The second involves a gas station attendant who is hooking up on the cot in the back of the garage. A student teases her chemistry teacher by calling him up in the middle of the night swearing she’s going to end it all. She drops by his apartment and before he gives her inspirational guidance, she’s stripped down and hopped into his bed. A female music teacher gets an unexpected gift from a female student who offers to take intimate Polaroids except they skip the posing. We later learn that the student has a purpose to the seduction. One of the most humorous episodes involves a woman showing up at the electronics shop looking for the right battery for her “intimate gadget.” The clerk and another customer are taken back by her boldness. There’s a lot more. These are less installments in an anthology film and more like short sketches that you’d see on Benny Hill except with a smaller wardrobe budget. The young women in the film all look old enough to be doing their post-graduate work at a nearby university.

The Young Seducers 2 (1972 – 82 minutes) has a screenwriter calling up for a stenographer who needs a woman who can write out his ideas for the latest script. He brings the action to a Swiss ski slope with a male instructor working a female student who can’t grasp standing in skis. He drops by her hotel room to rub ointment on her bruises. He and the stenographer argue about the plot as the female character hops a train and hits a sleeper cabin. She informs the guy in the train that she sleeps without pajamas. He doesn’t protest. Another movie idea involves a woman hooking up her pals in the locker room of bowling alley. She has a knightly attitude to the seductions. Another tale involves a woman pleasuring herself while looking at a poster of Elvis Presley. This was done when Elvis was alive. The sequel is a bit more sophisticated than the first because of the interaction between the main characters so it’s not just the screenwriter reading out a series of letters to the Penthouse Forum.

The Young Seducers 3 (1972 – 86 minutes) is also known as Calendar Girls. Unlike the previous two, this one has a female student (Ingrid Steeger) fleeing a private Catholic boarding school. She gets picked up by a traveling salesman who specializes in ladies underwear. She shares stories about her classmates at the finishing school. One classmate had taken a job working in a vineyard harvesting grapes. She seduces a co-plucker. Two girls bicycling down the road decided to help a guy whose car ran out of gas. One of them takes him home and seems to forget about the fuel situation. There’s a bit of nastiness involving dirt bike racing. Eventually the salesman gets more than just being told a story by his young rider. I’m not sure why this was film was released as The Calendar Girls in the USA since there’s no calendar action in the film. I think don’t think her stories cover all the holidays.

The Young Seducers: 3-Disc Movie Collection works since all three films use a slightly different framing device. We go from magazine writers pitching stories to a screenwriting wanting to create an erotic flick to a naughty schoolgirl sharing tales of her free loving classmates. We’re not just give three films about young girls pulling scams on old men (and a woman) that’s only true for the first entry. Having grown up in West Germany, it’s strange to see people who looked like folks we’d see around the cities as they strip down. The films did revive a few memories of my childhood. Whenever we drove past a German movie theater, I’d always wondered what was showing inside. We only went to the theaters on the army bases. Turns out, there was a lot of stuff being shown on the German movie screens that I wasn’t old enough to see. The Young Seducers: 3-Disc Movie Collection is a seductive joy.

The Video is 1.85:1 anamorphic. The transfer is sharp so you’ll see all the detail in these seductions. The Audio is Dolby Digital Stereo. The movie only feature the English dub. The ending of Young Seducers does cut back to German. This must mean the US distributors wanted a quicker ending.

Original Trailers to Young Seducers (2:13), Young Seducers 2 (2:42) and Young Seducers 3 (2:28) lets us know we’ll be seeing a lot of German people in various levels of undressed. The producers aren’t over promising what you’ll see on the screen. These are in German.

Trailers include Caged Women, Ravenwolf Towers, Mad Foxes, Babes Behind Bars, Swedish Gas Pump Girls, Rolls Royce Bay and The Women of Inferno Island. I do hope Swedish Gas Pump Girls gets a 4K UHD release.

Full Moon Features present The Young Seducers: 3-DIsc Movie Collection. Directed by Erwin C. Dietrich. Screenplays by Erwin C. Dietrich and Christine Lembach. Starring Ingrid Steeger, Melitta Tegeler, Evelyne Traeger, Christa Free, Anhalterin Ilse, Rena Bergen, Margrit Siegel, Ingrid Steeger, Karin Hofmann and Nadine De Rangot. Boxset contents: 3 movies on 3 DVDs. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: April 15, 2025.