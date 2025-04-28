Strangers With Candy: The Movie arrives on Blu-ray in July

Strangers With Candy was the most hilarious show on TV when it debuted in 1999 on Comedy Central. Amy Sedaris played Jerri Blank, a nearly 50-year-old ex-hooker who re-enrolls in high school. Except she seems to be finding all the bad lessons in the hallways. The series starred Stephen Colbert and Paul Dinello as part of the faculty. After the series ended, the trio weren’t done with the weirdness. Strangers With Candy: The Movie takes us back to what happened before the first episode when Jerri decided to redo her life. Strangers With Candy: The Movie 20th Anniversary Collector’s Edition bring the movie finally to Blu-ray in July. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios with all the details:

Strangers With Candy: The Movie 20th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Blu-ray

Cult Favorite Film Available for the First Time on Blu-ray

July 22 from Shout! Studios

The brainchild of writers Amy Sedaris, Paul Dinello and Stephen Colbert, Strangers with Candy: The Movie is an irreverent parody of a family sitcom inspired by the after-school specials and ‘very special episodes’ that frequented TV in the ’70s and ‘80s. The prequel film to the acclaimed ‘90s cult favorite Comedy Central television series of the same name, Strangers with Candy: The Movie will make its Blu-ray debut as a two-disc 20th Anniversary Collector’s Edition set July 22, 2025 from Shout! Studios.

Newly restored with a new 4K transfer from the 35mm interpositive, the release also includes a number of bonus features, including audio commentary with Amy Sedaris, Stephen Colbert and Paul Dinello, the “Atomic Car” music video starring Iris Puffybush, performed by Delano Grove and written by Delano Grove, Stephen Colbert, and Paul Dinello, deleted scenes and more! Fans can pre-order their copies now by visiting ShoutFactory.com. The newly restored film is also currently available On Demand and Digital.

Strangers With Candy: The Movie is a daring leap backwards. A prequel to the critically acclaimed Comedy Central series of the same name, it is the tale of Jerri Blank (Amy Sedaris), a forty-seven-year-old ex-con and former junky who decides to return home after thirty-two years as a runaway.

When Jerri arrives at her childhood home, she discovers her earlier disappearance has caused her father to slip into a self-induced coma. Moved by guilt, and with hopes of jarring her father from his eternal slumber, Jerri decides to turn her life around by picking it up exactly where she left off – as a high school freshman. She’s going to start her life over, only this time she’s going to do the wrong things the right way.

Once re-enrolled in high school, and seeking to find that special thing that will erase thirty-two years of debauchery, Jerri stumbles upon the school sponsored State Science Fair. Convinced that winning the fair will resurrect her father, she signs up, expecting an easy stroll down the road to victory. Not surprisingly, she finds that the path is fraught with the many adolescent problems and temptations that plague all teenagers, but especially this forty-seven-year-old former boozer, user and loser.

Strangers With Candy: The Movie Collector’s Edition Bonus Features