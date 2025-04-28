The Jet Li Collection arrives on 4K UHD from Shout! Studios in July

Among the icons of Hong Kong action cinema, few stars shine as brightly as Jet Li. Renowned for his graceful and fluid fighting style, Li’s illustrious filmography has established him as an international superstar.

Experience the spectacular Hong Kong action classics featuring this talented actor, martial artist, and producer, along with early films directed by renowned filmmakers Gordon Chan, Woo-Ping Yuen, and Corey Yuen.



On July 29, 2025, Shout! Studios’ HONG KONG CINEMA CLASSICS™ presents THE JET LI COLLECTION, which includes five of Jet Li’s seminal Hong Kong classics (FIST OF LEGEND, TAI CHI MASTER, FONG SAI YUK, FONG SAI YUK II, and THE BODYGUARD FROM BEIJING) in a 10-Disc 4K UHD™ + Blu-ray™ box set. A must-have for collectors, action and martial arts enthusiasts, and cinephiles, THE JET LI COLLECTION contains new interviews, new audio commentaries, vintage featurettes, and more!



THE JET LI COLLECTION is now available for pre-order at ShoutFactory.com and select participating online stores. Those ordering from Shout! store will receive an exclusive 18 x 24” poster featuring the new illustration artwork while supplies last.



THE JET LI COLLECTION 4K UHD™ + BLU-RAY™ BOX SET

(HKCC #1-5)

FIST OF LEGEND

Starring Jet Li, Siu-Ho Chin, Billy Chow | Directed by Gordon Chan

In 1937, a Chinese martial artist returns to Shanghai to find his teacher dead and his school harassed by the ultranationalist Black Dragon Clan.

FIST OF LEGEND Bonus Content

Presented In Dolby Vision

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic at easternKicks

NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated for this Release

NEW Interview With Director Gordon Chan

NEW Interview With Professor Aaron Moore

“The Man Behind The Legend” – Interview With Director Gordon Chan

“Brother In Arms” – Interview With Actor Chin Siu-Ho

“The Way Of The Warrior” – Interview With Actor Kurata Yasuaki

“The School Of Hard Knocks” – Karate Seminar With Actor Kurata Yasuaki

A Look At Fist Of Legend – Interviews With Director Brett Ratner and Critic Elvis Mitchell

Deleted Scenes Trailer



TAI CHI MASTER

Starring Jet Li, Michelle Yeoh, Siu-Ho Chin | Directed by Woo-Ping Yuen

Two Shaolin monks – one placid and humble, the other fiery and competitive – are expelled from their temple after a false accusation of cheating. They embark on two radically different paths before being reunited when one betrays the other and nearly kills him in combat. While recuperating, the more balanced monk discovers the power of the slow, graceful martial art of tai chi.

TAI CHI MASTER Bonus Content

Presented In Dolby Vision

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic at easternKicks

NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated for this Release

NEW “Tai Chi Madam – The Michelle Yeoh Effect” Featuring Interviews With Actress Cynthia Rothrock, Author Ric Meyers, Film Critic David West, and Academic Leon Hunt

“Nemesis” – Interview With Actor Chin Siu-Ho

“The Birthplace Of Tai Chi” – On Location In Chen Village

“Meditations On the Master” – Director Brett Ratner and Critic Elvis Mitchell On Director Yuen Wo-ping

“Twin Warriors” – Director Brett Ratner And Critic Elvis Mitchell On Actors Jet Li And Michelle Yeoh

English Language Opening Credits

Trailer



FONG SAI YUK

Starring Jet Li, Josephine Siao, Michelle Rei | Directed by Corey Yuen

Self-assured with the kung fu skills to back it up, Fong Sai-Yuk (Jet Li) is one of the best fighters in the area. When a wealthy merchant (Sibelle Hu) devises a competition to win the hand of his daughter (Li Jia Xing) in marriage, Fong jumps at the chance. However, a case of mistaken identity compels Fong to forfeit, leaving his mother (Zhu Zhang) to win back his honor. Meanwhile, Fong’s father invites more problems as a member of a secret anti-government organization.

FONG SAI YUK Bonus Content

Presented in Dolby Vision

NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated for this Release

NEW Interview With Leon Hunt, Author Of Kung Fu Masters and East Asian Cinemas

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic At easternKicks

Trailer



FONG SAI YUK II

Starring Jet Li, Josephine Siao, Jeffrey Lau | Directed by Corey Yuen

Having failed a secret mission for the Red Flower Society, Chinese folk hero Fong Sai Yuk (Jet Li) must try to get his hands on a special document by wooing the governor’s daughter, Man-Yin (Amy Kwok). This doesn’t sit well with his fiancée, Ting Ting (Michelle Reis), or with his martial arts-master mother (Josephine Hsiao). Fong enters a martial arts competition, where he faces off against the villainous Yu (Chuen-Hua Chi) as he battles to restore the Ming Dynasty.

FONG SAI YUK II Bonus Content

Presented In Dolby Vision

NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated for this Release

NEW Interview With Sound Assistants Steven Avila and Trip Brock On Translating Classic Hong Kong Films To The West

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic at easternKicks

Trailer



THE BODYGUARD FROM BEIJING

Starring Jet Li, Christy Chung, Kent Cheng | Directed by Corey Yuen

A witness to a gangland murder (Christy Chung) falls for the bodyguard (Jet Li) hired to protect her.

THE BODYGUARD FROM BEIJING Bonus Content

Presented In Dolby Vision

NEW Audio Commentary With James Mudge, Hong Kong Film Critic at easternKicks

NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated for this Release

NEW Interview With Co-writer Gordon Chan

Trailer



For the upcoming HONG KONG CINEMA CLASSICS™ releases, Shout! Studios, in collaboration with the Hong Kong Film Archives, has been working diligently to remaster and restore several prized hits, all scanned in stunning 4K from the original camera negatives. The video and audio have been restored, and the subtitles have been newly translated. With fans in mind, Shout! Studios is currently producing a variety of bonus content for each physical media release for this numbered and deluxe home entertainment series.



Shout! Studios will continue to present HONG KONG CINEMA CLASSICS™ home entertainment releases in both digital and physical media formats. Upcoming physical media releases include CITY ON FIRE 4K UHD+ Blu-ray (HKCC # 6) and PEKING OPERA BLUES 4K UHD+ Blu-ray (HKCC #7). For more information, please visit ShoutFactory.com.