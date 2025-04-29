Studio Ghibli’s Grave of the Fireflies arrives on Steelbook Blu-ray in July

While we often think of animation as fun and fanciful, Grave of the Fireflies features a tough life for the characters. As World War II comes to an end, two children have to come to terms and survive as orphans. Directed by Isao Takahata (The Tale of the Princess Kaguya), Grave of the Fireflies arrives on a Steelbook Blu-ray in July. Here’s the press release from GKIDS and Shout! Studios.

Los Angeles, CA – Studio Ghibli’s Grave of the Fireflies, the acclaimed Japanese animated historical war drama directed by Isao Takahata (Pom Poko, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya) will be released in stunning Blu-ray™ on July 8th from GKIDS, with distribution by Shout! Studios.

The standard edition of the heartbreaking saga and the Grave Of The Fireflies (Limited Edition Steelbook®) will each include a Blu-ray™+ DVD, and special features will include storyboards, image galleries, an interview with Director Isao Takahata, an interview with film critic Roger Ebert, and more.

When an American air raid kills their mother in the final days of World War II, 14-year-old Seita and his 4-year-old sister Setsuko are left to fend for themselves in the devastated Japanese countryside. After falling out with their only living relative, Seita does his best to provide for himself and his sister by stealing food and making a home in an abandoned bomb shelter. But with food running short, the siblings can only cling to fleeting moments of happiness in their harsh reality.

Based on the personal accounts of survivor Nosaka Akiyuki, Grave of the Fireflies is hailed as one of the most stunning contributions to animation and cinematic history. Deftly depicting the beauty of the human spirit as well as its devastating cruelty, Grave of the Fireflies is a singular work of art from Academy Award-nominated director and Studio Ghibli co-founder Isao Takahata.

Grave of the Fireflies Special Features

Feature Length Storyboards

Deleted Scene Storyboards

Interview with Director Isao Takahata

Interview with Roger Ebert

Promotional Video

Image Galleries

Teasers & Trailers

