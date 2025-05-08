Cult Epics to release four films from Nobuhiko Obayashi

Joe Corey

Disc Announcements, News

Nobuhiko Obayashi is best known for his film House that has achieved cult status over the decades. The Japanese director did so much over his long career and now four of his film that feature teenage characters will be coming to North America thanks to Cult Epics. The titles include The Girl Who Leapt Thru Time, School in the Crosshairs, Island closest to Heaven & His Motorbike, Her Island. We’ll have more updates on the home video releases. Here’s the press release from Cult Epics:

Image

Cult Epics has acquired the rights of four 1980s films by Nobuhiko Obayashi (1938-2020) for North American theatrical, video and digital release in 2025.

Los Angeles, CA (February, 2025) 

We are pleased to announce the premiere of 4 films by Nobuhiko Obayashi, most known for House (1978) on home video in the United States.

Obayashi 1980’s Kadokawa films

The teenage symphonies of Nobuhiko Obayashi (1938-2020) are wound in a melancholy nostalgia for a period indelibly lost to time—that inexpressible gap between adolescence and adulthood. Braiding visually expressive fantasias with striking formal experimentation and pop-art boldness, Obayashi’s idiosyncratic cinematic language produced some of Japan’s most beloved seishun eiga (coming-of-age youth films) in the 1980s. Captivating generations of filmgoers with his earnest portraits of young love and vanished worldviews, Obayashi’s films were further bolstered by Kadokawa’s innovative tactics of popularizing dreamy pop idols like Hiroko Yakushimaru and Tomoyo Harada.

With a career overshadowed abroad by the oddball eccentricity of his electric 1977 debut House, the 1980s would prove to be the high-water mark of Obayashi’s popularity. Framed in 35mm viewfinders, against wildly ingenious chroma-key composites and characterized by his unflagging optimism for the youth of Japan, Obayashi’s youth passages are caught up in the ages of transition, demonstrably attuned to the extraordinary nature of ordinary adolescence.

Films:

girl of time1 20

The Girl Who Leapt Thru Time 4K UHD Blu-ray/Blu-ray/DVD

Schoolgirl Kazuko begins to experience time leaps backwards and forwards in time, disorienting her as she yearns to stay in the present. Obayashi’s film is a genuine expression of the transcendence of love—one cast across the stars for a young girl who lives in tomorrow.

Dir. Nobuhiko Obayashi, 1983, 4K, 104 min., color, in Japanese with English subtitles. With Tomoyo Harada, Ryoichi Takayanagi, Toshinori Omi.

school in the crosshairs 03

School in the Crosshairs Blu-ray/DVD

A psychotronic fantasy forged into a young girl’s destiny to defend the planet, School in the Crosshairs is a cosmic overload of extraterrestrial fascists, preternatural powers and Obayashi’s uniquely adroit filmmaking abilities.

Dir. Nobuhiko Obayashi, 1981, 90 min., 2K, color, in Japanese with English subtitles. With Hiroko Yakushimaru, Ryoichi Takayanagi, Toru Minegishi, Makoto Tezuka.

islandtengoku07

Island closest to Heaven Blu-ray/DVD

Fulfilling her late father’s dream to take her to “the island closest to heaven,” bookish teen Mari ventures solo to a paradise-laden archipelago in search of the mythic locale.

Dir. Nobuhiko Obayashi, 1984, HD, 103 min., color, in Japanese with English subtitles. With Tomoyo Harada, Ryoichi Takayanagi, Toru Minegishi, Miyoko Akaza.

motorcycleautobi1

His Motorbike, Her Island Blu-ray/DVD

A nostalgia-filled reminiscence, Obayashi’s monochromatic dream playfully worships the biker culture of yesteryear, delivering a sentimental and liberating take on young love.

Dir. Nobuhiko Obayashi, 1986, 96 min., HD, color, in Japanese with English subtitles. With Riki Takeuchi, Kiwako Harada, Noriko Watanabe.

The releases on Blu-ray and DVD will feature extensive new bonus features and artwork for the North American market.

Furthermore, the films premiered from February 7-14 at the Japanese Society in New York as part of a Onomichi/Kadokawa retrospective on the director: https://japansociety.org/film/obayashi-80s-the-onomichi-trilogy-kadokawa-years/

Cult Epics is distributed theatrical by AGFA and for video and digital by MVD Entertainment Group in North America.

www.cultepics.com

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Disc Announcements News
Nxt level up wwe wrestlemania 38 weekend 1 1 e1648840654339

WWE NXT Level Up Moves To Wrestlemania 38 Saturday Morning Due To WWE Hall Of Fame 2022! Gable Steveson’s Brother In Action!

Rogue cops racketeers banner 1 e1647978137790

Blu-ray: Rogue Cops And Racketeers: Two Crime Thriller From Enzo G. Castellari

Star trek picard season 3 final season banner data

EXO-6 Launches Star Trek: The Next Generation 1:6 Scale Action Figure Line!

Inside Pulse Reverse Logo A

TV

Movies

Games

Comics

Fights

Wrestling

Figures

Music

Sports

About

Contact

Work With Us

Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© Inside Pulse
Woman With Phone Pop Art Style Vector