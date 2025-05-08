Rutger Hauer/Sylvia Kristel double-feature arrives in June

Rutger Hauer and Sylvia Kristel were the two biggest stars to rise from Dutch Cinema in the ’70s and ’80s. Rutger Hauer would go on to star in Blade Runner and The Hitcher. Sylvia Kristel became an international sensation with Emmanuelle. The two actors worked together in Holland on two films. MYSTERIES + PASTORALE 1943 brings the double feature together in June on Blu-ray and DVD. Here is the press release from Cult Epics:
MYSTERIES + PASTORALE 1943 2xBlu-ray & 2xDVD FOR LIMITED TIME ONLY!
Two Dutch classics co-starring Rutger Hauer and Sylvia Kristel at the peak of their career. Painter turned director Paul de Lussanet’s romantic psychological drama Mysteries, was based on the world famous novel by the Norwegian nobel prize winner Knut Hamsun and shot by renowned cinematographer Robby Müller, also stars Rita Tushingham and David Rappaport. Submitted for the 1978 Academy Awards — Best Foreign Film, Wim Verstappen’s Pastorale 1943 is a war drama centered on the Dutch resistance during World War II, and features the debut of Renée Soutendijk.
Mysteries Trailer:
Pastorale 1943 Trailer:
MYSTERIES/PASTORALE 1943 2xBlu-ray2x/DVD
Price: $39.95 / $29.95
Street Date: June 24, 2025
Production Year: 1978
Country: Netherlands
Video run time: Approx. 103/128 Mins
Language: Dutch language w/optional English subtitles
Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1
Audio: LPCM 2.0 Mono/DTS-HD MA 2.0 Mono
Label: Cult Epics
Distributor: MVD Entertainment Group
Blu-ray/DVD Cat.no. CE194/CE195
BD/DVD UP 881190019498 / 881190019597
Rating: Not Rated
Region: Region Free
SPECIAL FEATURES
MYSTERIES
New 2K Transfer
Audio Commentaries by Jeremy Richey and Peter Verstraten
Interviews with Rutger Hauer, Sylvia Kristel and Paul de Lussanet (Aktua, 1978)
Poster & Photo Gallery
HD Trailers
PASTORALE 1943
New 2K Transfer
Audio Commentary by Peter Verstraten
Interview with Sylvia Kristel (Aan de Grenze, 1977)
Interviews with Sylvia Kristel and Derek de Lint (Simonskoop, 1978)
Poster & Photo Gallery
Pastorale 1943 Promo & Theatrical HD Trailers
HD Trailers
Slipcase (Blu-ray only)