Rutger Hauer/Sylvia Kristel double-feature arrives in June

Rutger Hauer and Sylvia Kristel were the two biggest stars to rise from Dutch Cinema in the ’70s and ’80s. Rutger Hauer would go on to star in Blade Runner and The Hitcher. Sylvia Kristel became an international sensation with Emmanuelle. The two actors worked together in Holland on two films. MYSTERIES + PASTORALE 1943 brings the double feature together in June on Blu-ray and DVD. Here is the press release from Cult Epics:

on Blu-ray & DVD June 24, 2025

Los Angeles, CA (May, 2025)

MYSTERIES + PASTORALE 1943 2xBlu-ray & 2xDVD FOR LIMITED TIME ONLY!

Two Dutch classics co-starring Rutger Hauer and Sylvia Kristel at the peak of their career. Painter turned director Paul de Lussanet’s romantic psychological drama Mysteries, was based on the world famous novel by the Norwegian nobel prize winner Knut Hamsun and shot by renowned cinematographer Robby Müller, also stars Rita Tushingham and David Rappaport. Submitted for the 1978 Academy Awards — Best Foreign Film, Wim Verstappen’s Pastorale 1943 is a war drama centered on the Dutch resistance during World War II, and features the debut of Renée Soutendijk.

MYSTERIES/PASTORALE 1943 2xBlu-ray2x/DVD

Price: $39.95 / $29.95

Street Date: June 24, 2025

Production Year: 1978

Country: Netherlands

Video run time: Approx. 103/128 Mins

Language: Dutch language w/optional English subtitles

Aspect Ratio: 1.66:1

Audio: LPCM 2.0 Mono/DTS-HD MA 2.0 Mono

Label: Cult Epics

Distributor: MVD Entertainment Group

Blu-ray/DVD Cat.no. CE194/CE195

BD/DVD UP 881190019498 / 881190019597

Rating: Not Rated

Region: Region Free

SPECIAL FEATURES

MYSTERIES

New 2K Transfer

Audio Commentaries by Jeremy Richey and Peter Verstraten

Interviews with Rutger Hauer, Sylvia Kristel and Paul de Lussanet (Aktua, 1978)

Poster & Photo Gallery

HD Trailers

PASTORALE 1943

New 2K Transfer

Audio Commentary by Peter Verstraten

Interview with Sylvia Kristel (Aan de Grenze, 1977)

Interviews with Sylvia Kristel and Derek de Lint (Simonskoop, 1978)

Poster & Photo Gallery

Pastorale 1943 Promo & Theatrical HD Trailers

HD Trailers

Slipcase (Blu-ray only)