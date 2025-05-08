Tattooed Dragon with Jimmy Wang Yu strikes in July

July heats up with another classic martial arts epic arriving on Blu-ray and kicking harder than your air conditioner. Tattooed Dragon is a tale of a small town that’s excited when a casino opens. They dream of the riches that will soon be coming their way with a few lucky moves. But very quickly the locals have cold streaks at the tables. It’s up to a stranger in town (Master of the Flying Guillotine‘s Jimmy Wang Yu) to make things honest. The movie was directed by Lo Wei best known for directing Bruce Lee’s The Big Boss and Fist of Fury. Tattooed Dragon also stars James Tien who co-starred in The Big Boss and Fist of Fury. Here’s the press release from Eureka! Entertainment:

Eureka Entertainment is proud to announce the release of The Tattooed Dragon, Lo Wei’s cult classic that captures the raw, gritty energy of 1970s Hong Kong cinema. Presented on Blu-ray for the first time anywhere in the world from a new 2K restoration. Available on July 22, 2025 as part of the Eureka Classics range, in a Limited edition of 2000 copies exclusively featuring an O-card slipcase and collector’s booklet.

Written and directed by Lo Wei, the man behind the Bruce Lee’s international hits The Big Boss and Fist of Fury, The Tattooed Dragon was designed to bring martial arts superstar Jimmy Wang Yu (The One-Armed Swordsman) to a global audience still hungry for kung fu cinema in the aftermath of Lee’s death. Featuring Sylvia Chang (Slaughter in San Francisco) and James Tien (Shaolin Boxer) in a villainous role, it follows The Big Boss in pitting a legendary fighter against organised crime.

Wang Yu stars as the eponymous Tattooed Dragon, a virtuous martial artist who makes a habit of defending the defenseless. After he is injured in a fight, he is taken in by a farmer (Sam Hui, The Swordsman) and his sweetheart (Chang), and soon finds himself having to defend their local village when it becomes the target of a gangster (Tien) and his crew. Determined to lay their hands on the village’s rich resources, the gangsters install a casino and encourage the locals to gamble away everything they have. But the Tattooed Dragon has other ideas…

The Tattooed Dragon is a showcase for Jimmy Wang Yu following his move from Shaw Brothers to Golden Harvest in the early 1970s, boasting cinematography by Cheung Yiu-tsou (Police Story) and stunts coordinated by Simon Hsu (The Flying Guillotine). Eureka Classics is proud to present The Tattooed Dragon for the first time on Blu-ray anywhere in the world from a new 2K restoration.

Special Features:

• Limited to 2000 copies

• Limited edition O-card slipcase featuring new artwork by Sean Longmore

• Limited edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing on The Tattooed Dragon by film critic and writer James Oliver

• The Tattooed Dragon presented in 1080p HD from a new 2K restoration

• Original Mandarin mono and English dubbed audio options

• Optional English subtitles, newly translated for this release

• New audio commentary by East Asian cinema expert Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival) • New audio commentary by action cinema experts Mike Leeder and Arne Venema

• Here Be Dragons – new discussion of The Tattooed Dragon with martial arts cinema expert Wayne Wong

* All extras subject to change

