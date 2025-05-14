Blu-ray Review: Juice & Daddy Dearest: Two Classic Adult Films By Arthur J. Bressan, Jr.

If you watched Boogie Nights, you might be under the impression that as soon as the 1980s hit, the adult film industry tossed out their film cameras and went straight to using VHS camcorders to capture the action. But there were a few filmmakers who wanted to keep shooting on 16mm film. Having shot a few non-adult projects in 16mm, there’s a more serious feeling to proceedings when the camera starts rolling. While it seemed attractive and cheap to go all video in the ’80s, the master tapes aren’t reliable after 40 years. At least the filmmaker who shot on 16mm can strike a new transfer that can look good in the high definition era. The late Arthur J. Bressan, Jr. didn’t settle for shooting on VHS and thus his movies are still around. His final film Buddies had an impact on me when we uncovered a 16mm print in a film collection that showed up at my film school’s archive. Now two of his later films are arriving on Blu-ray with Juice & Daddy Dearest: Two Classic Adult Films By Arthur J. Bressan, Jr. They’re two films about visual artists in New York City pursuing their dreams and pleasures.

Juice (1984 – 72 minutes) has Jim Bennet (Michael Christopher) as a model working for the male-oriented Juice magazine. His editor needs him to go around the area and capture hot guys in the wild for their next edition. He meets a jogger who promises he’ll pose more later. But will he? He goes though his list of not-quite models looking for guys willing to pose. He hits the adult movie theaters and the bars looking for men willing to flash their smiles and more. You can tell that Michael is a real photographer since all his fridge contains is a film stock. He orders delivery for dinner. The big comic moment is when the delivery boy swipes something from the floor. Later in the film, Bressan creates an cinematic orgy by cutting together several couples and a few singles getting wild at the same time in different parts of the Big Apple. Will Jim find the right shots to please his boss at Juice?

Daddy Dearest (1984 – 73 minutes) has New York City based director Edward (Daniel Holt) getting ready for his latest lusty flick except he’s taking his time before heading into the studio. First he has deep memories of an old friend. Then he gets a good view of his neighbors hooking up in a nearby apartment building. Eventually he gets onto the sidewalk. His new movie is about two college students who want to find an older man. Two of the young actors auditioning decide to not wait for the casting director to screentest each other. For the older actor, they have to bring a performer in from out of state. Making the film a touch nostalgic is the scene where Edward goes to a sound studio to hear the score so far. Edward eventually gets the production rolling on the dorm room set and Manhattan locations with his cast to make movie magic about NYU students needing a mentor. During the takes, the director finds himself fantasizing about being part of the on screen talent since he’s spends all day saying “action” and is the only guy not getting any action.

While the two films aren’t sequels, they are slightly connected. Jim’s boss in Juice has the VHS copy of Daddy Dearest on his desk. That’s a crossover moment. Both films are extremely explicit. Arthur J. Bressan, Jr. didn’t make these movies like the biopics of Freddie Mercury and Elton John. While many of the characters imagine hooking up with other characters, we’re not left to imagine what they want to do when they strip down with the other characters. Bressan does a great job at lighting and framing the action scenes so they don’t feel too seedy and cheap. The editing is smooth. Both films feel like the kind of indie movies that were made in the New York City area in the ’80s except instead of long talking scenes, we’re given something else on the screen. Watching Juice and Daddy Dearest was interesting since I’d only seen Bressan’s Buddies which was dealt with a heavier topic. These two films deal with the frustration of filmmaking and photography. There’s a little comedy in each but the focus is on the hot and heavy action. Juice & Daddy Dearest: Two Classic Adult Films By Arthur J. Bressan, Jr. shows that he was a filmmaker that understood what his audience enjoyed about the adult filmgoing experience.

The Video is 1.33:1 full frame for both films. They’ve done a great job for the 1080p transfers. It still has the grainy pictures feel of indie films made in New York City in the ’80s. The Audio is DTS-HD MA 2.0 for both films. The movies are subtitled in English and Spanish.

Audio Commentaries on Juice and Daddy Dearest are done by Elizabeth Purchell and KJ Shepherd of “Cruising The Movies.” KJ says the letter written to the Daddy had stuck with him since he saw the film before the pandemic. They talk about how difficult it was to find a copy of the film and the VHS wasn’t in great shape.

Video Essay on Arthur J. Bressan, Jr. by I. Que Grande (11:17) is a celebration of the director’s work which included documentaries and adult features. There is video footage of him talking about his career. Why he went to NYU, he didn’t go for film. He worked for the Education Department. He learned how to make films during this time. He made 11 films over his life.

Ephemera and Script Gallery (15:14) includes press handouts, scripts for Daddy Dearest and Juice, video boxes, press photos for the more adult magazines, the theater screening with Bressan on stage introducing, magazine articles, Polaroids from the shoot of Juice and a flier from playing at the Castro.

Trailers for Daddy Dearest (3:28), Juice (2:01) and a Compilation Trailer (2:02) for both films and more trailers.

Altered Innocence presents Juice & Daddy Dearest: Two Classic Adult Films By Arthur J. Bressan, Jr. Directed by Arthur J. Bressan, Jr. Screenplays by Arthur J. Bressan, Jr. Starring Daniel Holt, Eric Ryan, Johnny Dawes, Michael Christopher, Richard Locke & Vincent Thomas. Boxset Contents: 2 movies on 1 Blu-ray. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: May 13, 2025.