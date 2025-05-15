DVD Review: Panda Bear In Africa

When I was a kid, it felt like every animal came from Africa. While I was completely wrong, it seemed like a place where lions, tigers, polar bears, camels, elephants and penguins all lives together. But there was one animal that I knew didn’t belong in Africa: The Panda Bear. This fact hit me because at the time, there was talk about the Chinese government loaning the US a pair of pandas for the National zoo. This is true today as little kids understand where you find Pandas in the wild. A small kid must be intrigued at a movie titled Panda Bear In Africa since they know this is not right. They’re probably eager to discover what would cause a panda to swap continents. So was I.

Pang (Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing) is a young panda out playing near his family’s house when he bumps in to Jielong (Georgina Verbaan) a young dragon. They have quite a bit of fun although you can see they are different beasts. Jielong can’t wait to fly like her parents and see different places. Pang has no desires to leave the bamboo forest and Panda village. But he finds his attitude changing abruptly. Turns out that deep in Africa, Malume (Silas Lekgoathi) a lion wants to get a dragon so he can dominate the area. He views it as a weapon that no one will challenge on the continent. He sends his animal goons across the seas to kidnap the first one they can find which turns out to be Jielong. Pang overcomes his reluctance to purse the kidnappers and recover his friend. This includes working on a ship that’s captained by a salty orangutan to get to Africa. But can this little panda really battle a lion to free a dragon? He does team up with locals, but will they be enough?

Panda Bear In Africa is a fun kids film. The CGI brings out the feathers, fur and scales on the various characters. The animators does a good job giving a differing feel between the locations in Africa and Asia. I like how the film pokes fun at a few scenes from The Lion King. After Malume holds up his new son so the other animals can pay tribute to the future king, the kid takes over the ceremony in a non-Disney way. We’re not given a musical moment from an angry dad afterward. There are plenty of little jokes on Pang’s journey. Things do get serious with the evil lion tormenting everyone around him. Panda Bear In Africa is an entertaining films about a black and white bear on the wrong continent.

The Video is 2.39:1 anamorphic. The CGI is well designed for the animal characters and backgrounds. The Audio is Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Sound and 2.0 Stereo. While this is a European co-production, the film’s dialogue is in English. The movie is subtitled in English.

Featurette (7:37) has screenwriter Rob Sprackling go over what made the panda such a fun character to develop and write.

Selected Scenes (11:16) includes the flying lessons, riding camel, frog in the throat and more.

Trailer (1:36) establishes why a panda ends up in Africa.

Shout! Kids present Panda Bear In Africa. Directed by Richard Claus and Karsten Kiilerich. Screenplay by Rob Sprackling. Starring the Voices of Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing, Maurits Delchot, Thom Hoffman, Silas Lekgoathi, Namisa Mdalose, Candice Modiselle, Sthandile Nkosi, Thulani Nzonzo, James Weebo & Georgina Verbaan. Running Time: 90 minutes. Rating: Not Rated. Release Date: May 13, 2025.