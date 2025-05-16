Roseanne Barr Is America arrives in June

On June 10th, Highway 61 Entertainment releases director Joel Gilbert’s riveting documentary, Roseanne Barr Is America, on DVD. In July, the film will be available nationwide on VOD and streaming services.



In this unflinching portrait, Roseanne sits down to exclusively to tell her life story. She recounts her unusual childhood of growing up Jewish in Salt Lake City, Utah, and how her rebellious nature started by eating a Spam sandwich. She explains that her ability to create jokes came from making her father laugh so he wouldn’t punish her. She retells the harrowing events that led up to her taking the stage at a comedy club in Denver, where she was able to establish a local following with her “Funny Womanness” routine and a unique approach to humor.



At the encouragement of touring comedians, Roseanne traveled to Los Angeles and instantly found success at The Comedy Store. In record time, Roseanne was invited to appear on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. The audience couldn’t get enough of the “Domestic Goddess.” Her whirlwind career gained momentum when singer Julio Iglesias invited her to be his opening act and comedic legend Rodney Dangerfield asked her to play his wife on his 1986 HBO special, and she then landed two HBO specials of her own. This success culminated in her groundbreaking sitcom, Roseanne. The series quickly replaced The Cosby Show at the top of the ratings. But the TV show provided many challenges for Roseanne, as she battled writers over the show content and her character. She describes what she had to do to make it her show and not a group of Ivy League graduate writers’ warped perception of middle America.



Roseanne recounts the disastrous night she sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a San Diego Padres game. This was her first encounter with “cancel culture,” when President George H.W. Bush spoke out against her. Her show remained at the top until she decided to end it after nine seasons. She went on to host her own talk show. During one episode, she told guest Donald Trump that he needed to run for president, although she staged a presidential campaign first as the Green Party candidate in 2012. After Trump won in 2016, Roseanne found herself reviving her Roseanne sitcom to record-breaking ratings. The success didn’t last long, due to a late-night tweet while on Ambien, which quickly derailed everything. Roseanne recounts the story of how her network swiftly removed her from her show. “Cancel Culture” had her blacklisted and she was shunned by everyone outside of Fox News and Dr. Oz.



In Roseanne Barr Is America, Roseanne calls out her detractors and defends her reputation that so many have sought to destroy. Roseanne is defiant as she describes how those that came for her are also seeking to ruin America.



Roseanne Barr Is America includes an exclusive interview with Roseanne Barr, exclusive home movies and photographs from her youth, clips of her appearances on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, behind the scenes footage from Roseanne, highlights from her Presidential campaign, and even video proof that she can sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at a ballgame.



View the trailer here: