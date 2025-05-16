Shout! TV launches the Shout! Movies FAST channel with Double Take about Stunt Performers

We’re in a new era as the Academy Awards will finally have an Oscar given for the Best stunts in a future ceremony. Now the new FAST Channel Shout! Movies from Shout! TV will air Double Take that focuses on the work of stunt performers in action. The premiere episode airs on May 23. Here’s the press release from Shout! TV with all the details of the show and how to watch it on your various devices:

Shout! TV’s Original Double Take
Debuts New Episode

Writer/Director/Producer and Fat Man Beyond Podcast Host Marc Bernardin Curates Marathon on Hollywood Action and Stunt Work on May 23

Double Take To Air on Shout! TV and 
New FAST Channel Shout! Movies

LOS ANGELES – May 14, 2025 – Shout! TV’s new original series Double Take, featuring celebrity guests hosting and curating themed double features, returns with an episode hosted by writer/director/producer and Fat Man Beyond podcast host Marc Bernardin. Marc will host a double feature of The Stunt Man and JCVD in celebration of Hollywood action and stunt work, featuring exclusive intros as he shares his connection to the films and how they influenced Hollywood. The marathon will stream on Shout! TV and Shout! Movies beginning at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on May 23rd.

Double Take can be viewed on the brand new FAST Channel Shout! Movies as well as on Shout! TV, including Shout! TV app on AndroidApple TV,Roku, and Amazon Fire TV; and the following digital streaming platforms – Samsung TV PlusLocal NowPlexSling FreestreamFawesomeLG Channels, available on LG Smart TVs, FuboXumo Play, and LiveTVx, available on Google devices. 

Shout! Movies, the latest FAST channel from Shout! TV, features a diverse collection of award-winners, blockbusters, fan-favorites and more. Tune in for the ultimate movie experience, with a celebrated marquee including Nicolas Cage, Mandy Moore, John Woo, David Bowie, Gwyneth Paltrow, John Wayne, Saoirse Ronan, Ryan Gosling, Al Pacino, Keanu Reeves, Jodie Foster, Bruno Ganz, Patrick Swayze, Gerard Butler, Ashton Kutcher, Bruce Willis, Jake Gyllenhaal and so many more. Shout! Movies is available on VizioAmazon FreeveePlexXumo Play and Future Today’s Fawesome.

About SHOUT! TV
Shout! TV™ is a digital entertainment streaming service that brings timeless and contemporary cult favorites to pop culture fans. Shout! TV offers an unrivaled blend of original programming, movies and series curated from major studios, independent producers, and its own distinctive entertainment library. The Shout! TV family of channels includes Shout! TV, Shout! Movies, Mystery Science Theater 3000, The Carol Burnett Show, Johnny Carson TV, TokuSHOUTsu™, ALF, Farscape, Trailer Park Boys: The SwearNet Show, Scream Factory TV, Non-Stop ’90s, 21 Jump Street, Hunter, Crime Beat TV, and Wild West TV, with more to come soon. Shout! TV provides an immersive, high-quality viewing experience across a wide variety of platforms: online at Shout-TV.com, on smartphone devices, tablets, and connected TV, and via apps on the Roku platform, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV. Shout! TV channels are also available as branded channels on Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Prime Channels, Local Now, Plex, Sling Freestream, LG Channels, available on LG Smart TVs, Fubo, Twitch, and Xumo Play. Shout! Movies is available on Vizio, Amazon Freevee, Plex, Twitch, Xumo Play, and Future Today.

