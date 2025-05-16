Tooth Fairy arrives on Digital on May 20

Joe Corey

Disc Announcements, News

As a parent, the Tooth Fairy seemed to be the nicest of all the “creatures” that would sneak in the house after dark and visit the kid. There was always a fear of Santa saying the kid was naughty. It was impossible to explain why the Easter Bunny has so many eggs. The tooth fairy just dropped by after a baby tooth fell out and left the kid cold cash. The fairy didn’t yank out the teeth. There was nothing to fear. A Tooth Fairy Tale has a young fairy wanting to do more with their life. The animated film arrives on Digital Platforms on May 20 for the kids to watch at home before bed. Here’s the details from Shout! Studios:

Image
Image

SHOUT! KIDS AND AUTOMATIC ENTERTAINMENT PRESENT

THE MAGICAL ANIMATED FEATURE

A TOOTH FAIRY TALE

ENCHANTS ON MAJOR DIGITAL PLATFORMS MAY 20

Image

Los Angeles, CA – On May 20th, the enchanting animated feature A Tooth Fairy Tale will bring magic to families everywhere as it becomes available for rent or purchase on all digital platforms across the U.S. and Canada, courtesy of Shout! Studios and Automatic Entertainment.

Packed with breathtaking fantasy animation, A Tooth Fairy Tale promises to captivate audiences of all ages, featuring an all-star cast that includes BooBoo Stewart (DescendantsThe Royal Wedding), Larkin Bell (Stranger Things), Vivica Fox (The Sky Princess), Jon Lovitz (Extinct), and Fran Drescher (Hotel Transylvania 4). This heartwarming film is sure to be a hit with families seeking an unforgettable adventure!

Welcome to a kingdom of magic and mystery! Van is a teenage tooth fairy with a rebellious streak who wishes to explore life beyond the boundaries of his secluded civilization and rigid traditions. When he encounters Rupee, the world’s cutest troll, and Gemma, a daring goblin girl with a knack for science, the three tiny creatures embark on an adventure to unite their separate kingdoms while avoiding malicious encroaching spiders.

Image

A TOOTH FAIRY TALE | Shout! Studios

RT: 85 minutes

Available Digitally for Purchase or Rent in North America

AppleTV, Amazon, GooglePlay, YouTube, Microsoft, Fandango At Home, and other digital platforms 

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Disc Announcements News
Mlw logo banner major league wrestling e1646621906473

MLW Announces New Championship Belt!

Sauvage social power girl in action comics banner

DC Comics New Superman Era Begins With Action Comics #1051 & Justice Society Of America (JSA)’s Power Girl Wearing The S Shield!

Worlds without a justice league green lantern 1 red hood banner e1652286974770

DC Comics August 2022 Solicitations Spoilers: Dark Crisis Sees New Looks For Green Lanterns Kyle Rayner & John Stewart With NEW Powers For Jason Todd The Red Hood?!

Inside Pulse Reverse Logo A

TV

Movies

Games

Comics

Fights

Wrestling

Figures

Music

Sports

About

Contact

Work With Us

Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© Inside Pulse
Woman With Phone Pop Art Style Vector