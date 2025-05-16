Tooth Fairy arrives on Digital on May 20

As a parent, the Tooth Fairy seemed to be the nicest of all the “creatures” that would sneak in the house after dark and visit the kid. There was always a fear of Santa saying the kid was naughty. It was impossible to explain why the Easter Bunny has so many eggs. The tooth fairy just dropped by after a baby tooth fell out and left the kid cold cash. The fairy didn’t yank out the teeth. There was nothing to fear. A Tooth Fairy Tale has a young fairy wanting to do more with their life. The animated film arrives on Digital Platforms on May 20 for the kids to watch at home before bed. Here’s the details from Shout! Studios:

SHOUT! KIDS AND AUTOMATIC ENTERTAINMENT PRESENT

THE MAGICAL ANIMATED FEATURE

A TOOTH FAIRY TALE

ENCHANTS ON MAJOR DIGITAL PLATFORMS MAY 20

Los Angeles, CA – On May 20th, the enchanting animated feature A Tooth Fairy Tale will bring magic to families everywhere as it becomes available for rent or purchase on all digital platforms across the U.S. and Canada, courtesy of Shout! Studios and Automatic Entertainment.

Packed with breathtaking fantasy animation, A Tooth Fairy Tale promises to captivate audiences of all ages, featuring an all-star cast that includes BooBoo Stewart (Descendants; The Royal Wedding), Larkin Bell (Stranger Things), Vivica Fox (The Sky Princess), Jon Lovitz (Extinct), and Fran Drescher (Hotel Transylvania 4). This heartwarming film is sure to be a hit with families seeking an unforgettable adventure!

Welcome to a kingdom of magic and mystery! Van is a teenage tooth fairy with a rebellious streak who wishes to explore life beyond the boundaries of his secluded civilization and rigid traditions. When he encounters Rupee, the world’s cutest troll, and Gemma, a daring goblin girl with a knack for science, the three tiny creatures embark on an adventure to unite their separate kingdoms while avoiding malicious encroaching spiders.

A TOOTH FAIRY TALE | Shout! Studios

RT: 85 minutes

Available Digitally for Purchase or Rent in North America

AppleTV, Amazon, GooglePlay, YouTube, Microsoft, Fandango At Home, and other digital platforms