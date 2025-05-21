City Hunter has been a massive success over the decades. The manga has been made into an anime series, live action films (including one starring Jackie Chan) and now it is back with City Hunter: Angel Dust. Private Investigator Ryo Saeba (a.k.a. City Hunter) gets hired for a simple case of finding a lost pet. However it quickly becomes a bit more complicated. City Hunter: Angel Dust arrives on Blu-ray in July. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

CITY HUNTER: ANGEL DUST — The Explosive Anime Feature from the Beloved Action Franchise — Arrives on Blu-ray™ in North America on July 14, 2025

Ryo Saeba’s crime sweeping adventures continue in CITY HUNTER: ANGEL DUST as the action comedy arrives on Blu-Ray™ in select North American e-commerce stores from Anime Limited, with distribution by Shout! Studios. This latest high-octane installment based on Tsukasa Hojo’s wildly popular manga of the same name boasts the franchise’s signature blend of hard-boiled humor with gritty combat, in a stylish return to form that longtime fans and collectors won’t want to miss.

Produced by the acclaimed Sunrise studio and directed by Kayuyoshi Takeuchi—with general direction by franchise veteran Kenji Kodama, the original director of the City Hunter TV series—ANGEL DUST reunites voice legends Kamiya Akira (Ryo Saeba) and Ikura Kazue (Kaori Makimura) for what is considered the beginning of the franchise’s epic final chapter.

Spanning 35 manga volumes and spawning hit anime series, spin-offs, and live-action adaptations, City Hunter remains a cultural touchstone. This new feature is both a thrilling continuation and a celebration of a legacy decades in the making.

On July 14, 2025, the saga’s cult following will be treated to more of the legendary City Hunter duo when they pre-order CITY HUNTER: ANGEL DUST on Blu-Ray™ at ShoutFactory.com and select participating online stores.

Pre-Order link for CITY HUNTER: ANGEL DUST:

ABOUT CITY HUNTER: ANGEL DUST

Ryo Saeba is known as City Hunter, the top “sweeper” within the underworld. Based in Shinjuku as a private detective, he and his partner Kaoru Makimura take on a variety of clients. Their latest case is provided by Angie, a filmmaker, with a simple request – to find her missing cat. Ryo is thrilled by Angie’s beautiful looks while Kaori is thrilled by the hefty reward…

Meanwhile, Saeko Nogami of the Metropolitan Police investigates an invention of the biotech company Zoltech – a dark technology that turns soldiers on the battlefield into superhumans. Created at the request of a mysterious underworld organization, this invention is the newest version of Angel Dust, which once almost destroyed Ryo and sent his partner Hideyuki Makimura to his death.

Can these two cases possibly be linked? There’s clearly more to Angie’s request than she’s willing to share, and the truth around Angel Dust is about to launch Ryo into a fateful showdown with links to Ryo’s very origin as a sweeper…

BONUS FEATURES

● Opening/Ending

● Trailers

● PVs