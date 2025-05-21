When you’re a parent on a road trip, your biggest fear is driving off and leaving a kid at a rest stop. Into The Wonderwoods has Angelo left behind. Instead of just waiting, the 10 year old heads into the nearby forest for an adventure of a lifetime. Into the Wonderwoods arrives on VOD and Digital in July. Here’s the press release from Shout! Kids with all the information:

A Magical Journey for the Whole Family:

Into the Wonderwoods Available On Demand and Digital in North America on June 24, 2025

On June 24, families will delight in the magnificent and heartwarming animated feature, INTO THE WONDERWOODS, as the film takes audiences on a remarkable journey through magical forests and incredible creatures. Shout! Studios and Shout! Kids proudly present the magical new adventure from acclaimed filmmakers Vincent Paronnaud and Alexis Ducord, which follows 10-year-old Angelo as he courageously voyages inside the unusually fascinating woods to find his family. INTO THE WONDERWOODS will be available for rent or purchase in North America on all major digital platforms.

Based on a comic book by celebrated artist and filmmaker Vincent Paronnaud (a.k.a. Winshluss), the fantastical tale of Angelo leaps vividly from pages to the screen, creating an otherworldly realm. INTO THE WONDERWOODS is sure to captivate audiences of all ages as they experience the mysterious characters of these unusual woods. Families will relish the dreamlike adventure and charismatic bravery of INTO THE WONDERWOODS, a film sure to ignite the imagination.

INTO THE WONDERWOODS screened as part of the official selection at the 2024 Festival de Cannes and in competition at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival to great audience enthusiasm. The movie will also screen at the Seattle International Film Festival 2025 this month, prior to its national digital release in North America.

INTO THE WONDERWOODS | Synopsis

10-year-old Angelo dreams of becoming an explorer and a zoologist. When he hits the road with his family to visit his beloved granny, his distracted parents leave him behind at a rest stop. Left to his own devices, Angelo decides to cut through the forest in search of his family. He enters a dark and mysterious world inhabited by strange creatures, some friendlier than others…

Directed by Vincent Paronnaud and Alexis Ducord

Written by Vincent Paronnaud

Produced by Je Suis Bien Content, Gao Shan Pictures and Zeilt Productions, Producers Marc Jousset, Arnauld Boulard, Laurent Witz, Perrine Capron, Jean Labadie, Florent Steiner, Guillaume Natas, Mathieu Rolin, Eric Debègue.

Storyboard: Nicolas Pawlowski, Anthony Ferré, Étienne Mattera, and David Canoville.

Music by Olivier Bernet

Edited by Julie Salon

INTO THE WONDERWOODS | Shout! Studios

Genre: Animation, Family, Fantasy, Adventure

Run Time: 84 min

Available on Major Digital Platforms

AppleTV, Amazon, GooglePlay, YouTube, Microsoft, Fandango At Home, and other digital platforms

