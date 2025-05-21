Stand Your Ground arrives on VOD on May 27

Fans of Netflix’s Last Man Down will get to see star Daniel Stisen and director Fansu Njie reunite for another action film. Stand Your Ground is currently playing theaters and arriving on VOD on May 27. Peter Stormare (Fargo) is a crime lord whose empire targets the wrong family when he goes after Daniel Stisen. He has no idea that the former Special Forces agent isn’t going to come after him. Here’s the press release from Epic Pictures:

EPIC PICTURES ANNOUNCES POWERHOUSE ACTION THRILLER STAND YOUR GROUND

IN THEATERS MAY 9 AND ON VOD MAY 27



DIRECTED BY FANSU NJIE + STARRING WORLD RENOWNED FORMER BODYBUILDER TURNED ACTOR DANIEL STISEN AND PETER STORMARE (FARGO)



FORMER SPECIAL FORCES OPERATIVE SEEKS VENGEANCE AFTER WIFE’S MURDER, IGNITING A BRUTAL WAR AGAINST A LOCAL CRIME LORD’S FAMILY

New York, NY (April 28, 2025) – Epic Pictures is thrilled to announce powerhouse feature full-length film, action-thriller Stand Your Ground for a May 9 theatrical release [Tickets available via AMC Theatres], with a May 27 release digital and on demand.



Director Fansu Njie brings his love of action and horror films and unique perspective as a celebrated Swedish director to this American story of revenge. The film marks the second time he and star Daniel Stisen (Those About To Die) have collaborated, following their global success with the Netflix hit, Last Man Down. Stand Your Ground stars Stisen, the former world-renowned bodybuilder champion turned actor, alongside Fargo’s Peter Stormare.



Stisen stars as Jack Johnson, a former Special Forces operative who returns home with his pregnant wife (Roxi Kravitz), only to face a tragic attack, spearheaded by local crime lord Bastion (Peter Stormare), leads to her murder. When Jack kills one of the assailants in rage, just outside their home, he is imprisoned for six years. Upon release, he discovers the culprits were sons of Bastion. Seeking vengeance, Jack targets Bastion’s eldest son, Leon (Michael Billington), who masterminded the attack.



Using the Stand Your Ground law, Jack lures Leon into a trap, leaving him comatose. Bastion retaliates, sending assassins, but Jack, fortified in his home, fights them off. Molly (Isobel Laidler), Bastion’s conflicted daughter, and town Sheriff, Dwayne (Patrick Regis), confront her father, who refuses to stop, leading to an explosive final showdown in which Jack confronts both his enemies and his own humanity.



Discussing Stand Your Ground, director Fansu Njie notes, “The story begins with a brutal crime the system won’t touch—and escalates from 0 to 100, ending in a full-blown war no one sees coming.”



Daniel Stisen adds, “It’s a classic American revenge action film grounded in the Stand Your Ground laws – about defending your family, your home, and your freedom from a crime lord, sparking an all-out war. I had a really fun time working with the stunt team making the action scenes, which is always fun. It makes me feel like a young boy again.”



“We’re thrilled to bring ‘Stand Your Ground’ to North American audiences,” concludes Epic Pictures CEO, Patrick Ewald. “With Fansu Njie’s sharp direction and a breakout performance by Daniel Stisen – cementing his place as one of the next great action stars – alongside the legendary Peter Stormare, this is a high-octane thrill ride audiences won’t want to miss.”



ABOUT EPIC PICTURES:

Founded in 2007, Epic Pictures is an independent content studio with the mission of delivering the best-in-class genre entertainment “forfans, by fans.” Epic Pictures produces, finances, and distributes approximately twenty-thirty independent genre films a year. In 2013, the company established Epic Pictures Releasing which is its US focused distribution division. In 2017, Epic Pictures acquired the world’s most popular horror website, Dread Central, and launched its unique horrorlabel, Dread, followed by its AVOD channel, DreadTV. In 2019, Epic Pictures started the horror gaming site, DreadXP, with a focus on editorial, reviews, podcasts, and original streaming content. In 2020, DreadXP began a video game production and publishing division in collaboration with some of the most innovative developers in the independent gaming space.