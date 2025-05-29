Dan Da Dan arrives on Blu-ray in June

Having spent the weekend at Raleigh’s Animazement Convention, I can safely assure you that the kids (and adults) are really into Japanese anime. They seems more into it than superhero culture at this time. Why? Because anime has more options for viewers. It’s not just super heros trying to save the world. Dan Da Dan proved very popular last year when it debuted. The show is about one kid who believes in UFOs and the other is into ghosts. Can they ever come together in their beliefs? Dan Da Dan: Season One comes out on Blu-ray in June. There will also be a Collector’s Edition with numerous extras. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios and GKIDS:

GKIDS Presents

DAN DA DAN: SEASON ONE

ARRIVING ON BLU-RAY™ AND COLLECTOR’S EDITION JUNE 10

PACKED WITH EXCITING EXCLUSIVE EXTRAS

Los Angeles, CA – March 31, 2025 – The biggest hit new anime of 2024, DAN DA DAN: Season One will now be available to own on stunning Blu-ray™ from GKIDS, with distribution by Shout! Studios. Packed with exclusive bonus features, this release offers fans the ultimate collector’s edition to bring home. Packed with exclusive bonus features, this release offers fans the ultimate collector’s edition to bring home. Both DAN DA DAN: Season One (Collector’s Edition) and the standard edition are presented in 2-disc Blu-ray™ sets. The Collector’s Edition is housed in striking box set and includes a beautifully designed 32-page booklet, art cards, and a die-cut sticker, making it a must-have for any fan.

DAN DA DAN follows Momo, a high school girl from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult geek. The two of them start talking after Momo rescues Okarun from getting bullied. However, an argument ensues between them – Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts. Hoping to change the other’s mind, each of them agree that Momo will go to an abandoned hospital known for its UFO sightings, and Okarun will go to a tunnel that is said to be haunted. In each place, they encounter overwhelming paranormal entities that defy comprehension. In a moment of peril, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to challenge the paranormal entities! Could this be the start of a fateful romance as well!? Now begins a new story of occult battles and adolescence!

Based on the popular manga by Yukinobu Tatsu, DAN DA DAN is an electrifying, action-packed love letter to sci-fi and horror with the heart of a ruthlessly funny teen rom-com. The directorial debut from Fuga Yamashiro is the latest series from cutting-edge animation studio Science SARU (The Colors Within, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off) with pulse-pounding original music from kensuke ushio (Chainsaw Man, The Colors Within).

DAN DA DAN: Season One is also available on digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Movies, YouTube Movies, and Fandango At Home.

The Blu-ray™ sets include a spectacular lineup of bonus features, such as:

Interview with the Filmmakers

Director Scene Breakdown

Interview with Composer kensuke ushio

Commemorative Interviews

Teasers & Trailers

Opening Credits

Ending Credits

