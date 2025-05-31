Blu-ray Review: The Bikini Carwash Company I&II (Bubble Feature)

Back when I lived in Winston-Salem in the mid-90s, I’d see advertisements for a topless car wash in Greensboro. Carwashing was a rather hum drum activity so a topless carwash sounded extremely intriguing. I can’t share any first hand observations of the business here because my student budget didn’t have a major chunk of cash reserved for car washing. But one night I did run into a woman who worked at the topless car wash. She said it was mostly dancers who were looking for some weekend afternoon money. The carwash was inside a warehouse. A guy would drive inside, park his car and then go over to a temporary bar while a couple girls only wearing bikini bottoms would hose off his Mustang. They didn’t wear heels because of an OSHA rule or something. I’m not sure if there was a hot wax option. The way she described it didn’t sound too exciting. She did get tipped more than working the champagne room at the normal stripclub run by the operation. It turns out that there were a lot of people around the country doing their best to make car washes hotter in the ’90s. The Bikini Car Wash Company I & II Bubble Feature brings all the joy of a sensual auto buffing without worrying about the tip being three times the price.

Bikini Carwash Company (1992 – 82 minutes) has young Jack (Joe Dusic) take a bus out to the California coast to help out his Uncle Elmer (Michael Wright) at the car wash. While hunting for the place, he runs into a group of bikini wearing college girls who are eager to make money after their edible bikinis all melted in the summer sun. He also meets the area’s notorious flasher who wears a raincoat and a stocking over his head. When he finally finds the car wash, Uncle Elmer tells him he’s taking over the place while he heads out on a vacation. Jack wants to use his college knowledge to boost the business. The secret of his success comes from reuniting with the college girls. Kristi Ducati (Meatballs 4), Sara Suzanne Brown (Secret Games 2: The Escort), Neriah Davis (Playmate of March 1994) and Rikki Brando (Buford’s Beach Bunnies) suggest working there and only wearing bikinis. This is better than seeing normal employee Ralph (Jim Wynorski) strip down. As business gets big, the ladies drop their tops now and then to buff the windows properly. They wash a few drivers who need to be cooled down. The ladies even take time to wash each other. It’s a very hygienic positive movie. There’s a lot of hooking up including on of the most Patriotic love scenes in motion picture history. This is the R-rated version that you probably saw on cable. There is a bit of drama when the town’s police department want to shut down the car wash. Will the man force the ladies out of their bikinis and back into jumpsuits?

For a while, I thought director Ed Hansen was really Jim Wynorski (Chopping Mall) who was producing so many films around this time that he had to use fake names to look less busy. Wynorski being one of the car wash employees seemed to hint at this. But turns out Hansen was a real person and the director. He directed a couple films with Russ Meyer superstar Kitten Natividad (Beyond the Valley of the Supervixens). Hansen also edited episodes of Rocky and Bullwinkle along with Zalman King’s 9 1/2 Weeks. I feel ashamed not knowing that Hansen really existed since his career was legendary going from Bullwinkle to Kitten.

The Bikini Carwash Company II (1993 – 94 minutes) reunites Kristi Ducati, Sara Suzanne Brown, Neriah Davis and Rikki Brando. Turns out they have made the car wash company such a success that a major conglomerate buys them. After a little more number crunching, the company decides that there’s no future in bikini car washes. But the land would be perfect for the new corporate headquarters. The ladies refuse to lose their sacred car wash. So they come up with a scheme to buy the business back. This get money quick scheme involves “renting” a religious satellite channel to make it a shopping channel for selling lingerie to the world. Instead of merely showing the lacy undies off, the ladies want to demonstrate to the viewers what their product can inspire when worn properly.

The film was directed by Gary Orona who had served as the director of photography on the original. He keeps up what made the visuals so effective in the first film. A lot of suds falling off the right places. While Jim Wynorski is missed, the producers were wise to reunite Kristi Ducati, Sara Suzanne Brown, Neriah Davis and Rikki Brando since that’s what the fans truly wanted to see in a sequel. By having them go from bikini to lingerie, it feels like a new angle is exposed in the characters in The Bikini Car Wash Company II.

The Bikini Car Wash Company I & II Bubble Feature is a perfect double feature to watch this summer. This was the type of fun you’d crave on Cinemax After Dark back in the ’90s. The plots aren’t too complicated. There’s just enough story so you can act like you’re not merely watching women rub each other with sponges and shammies. The Bikini Car Wash Company I & II Bubble Feature is the perfect combination of steamy and sudsy. Now I have to drive to Greensboro to get my car washed…

The Video is 1.33:1 full frame for both movies. Both films were shot with the standard definition video market as the destination. They were cut and mastered on standard definition video. Both films also allow you to choose between watching the film in the Remastered HD Version or the Alternate SD version. You’ll probably want to go with the upgraded version. The Audio is Dolby Digital 2.0 Stereo. The mix is great for hearing the crunchy metal soundtracks for when things get extra soapy on the screen. The movies are subtitled in English.

MVD Rewind Collection presents The Bikini Car Wash Company I & II Bubble Feature. Directed by Ed Hansen & Gary Orona. Screenplays by Ed Hansen & George Buck Flower and Bart B. Gustis. Starring Joe Dusic, Kristi Ducati. Rikki Brando, Sara Suzanne Brown, Neriah Davis, Brook Lynn Page. Boxset Contents: 2 movies on 1 Blu-ray. Rating: R-rated and Unrated. Release Date: May 13, 2025