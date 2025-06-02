Blaxploitation Classics, Vol. 2 arrives on 4K UHD in August

August just got extra hot with the announcement that Shout Studio’s Blaxploitation Classics, Vol. 2 is hitting 4K UHD at the end of the month. The six films featured in the boxset includes three classics from the legend Pam Grier. Foxy Brown has her taking on the mob. Friday Foster has her play a reporter on a hot lead. Finally she teams up with Fred “The Hammer” Williamson and Thalmus Rasulala to take over Bucktown. Jim Brown is a out to settle two scores in Slaughter and Slaughter’s Big Rip-Off that co-starred Rip Torn, Stella Stevens, Gloria Hendry and Ed McMahon. Finally there’s Cotton Comes To Harlem that teams up Godfrey Cambridge as Detective “Gravedigger” Jones and Raymond St. Jacques as Detective Ed “Coffin Ed” Johnson in an adaption of the Chester Himes novel. This another six fine picks from the Blaxploitation era in the early ’70s. The boxset contains the six films on both 4K UHD and Blu-ray discs. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios with all the bonus feature information:

BIGGER AND BADDER!



It’s time to hit the streets again with the explosive second volume of Shout Factory’s Blaxploitation Classics! These six high-impact action movies shed further light on the ’70s subgenre whose themes and stars still burn brightly today. Feast your eyes on fiery performances from Pam Grier, Jim Brown, Fred Williamson, Yaphet Kotto, and Godfrey Cambridge as well as unforgettable supporting turns from Eartha Kitt, Redd Foxx, Ed McMahon, Jim Backus, and Cameron Mitchell. Shout Select is once again proud to present a special selection of these highly influential and entertaining films on both Blu-ray and 4K Ultra High Definition.



FOXY BROWN (2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen & 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 92 min.)

IF YOU DON’T TREAT HER NICE, SHE’LL PUT YOU ON ICE!



The legendary Pam Grier is pure unadulterated cool in the electrifying revenge thriller, Foxy Brown. Foxy has found her soulmate in an undercover narcotics investigator – but when he’s brutally murdered, she swears vengeance against the crime ring responsible. Posing as a call girl to gain access to the criminals, Foxy discovers just how high the corruption goes – igniting a blistering war that takes her from the city streets to a remote drug lab to a mid-air battle behind the controls of a plane! But the most startling confrontations are yet to come, as Foxy plots her ultimate scheme to bring down her boyfriend’s killers once and for all.



FRIDAY FOSTER (2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen & 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 90 min.)

PAM GRIER IN ‘ONE OF HER MOST WINNING PERFORMANCES!’ – Los Angeles Times

The Final Boss of Blaxploitation Cinema, Pam Grier, leads an incredible cast, including Yaphet Kotto (Live And Let Die), Eartha Kitt (The Emperor’s New Groove), Carl Weathers (Rocky), Scatman Crothers (The Shining), Ted Lange (The Love Boat), Jim Backus (Gilligan’s Island), and Godfrey Cambridge (Cotton Comes To Harlem) in this ultra-hip action classic.



When photographer Friday Foster (Grier) uncovers a white supremacist plot to assassinate the country’s top black leaders, she and her free-wheeling, trouble-dealing P.I. friend Hawkins (Kotto) go on a mission to stomp the killers’ scheme. From the backstage murders at an oh-so-seventies fashion show to a pedal-to-the-metal car chase in a hearse, Friday will do whatever it takes to expose the corruption – but this time, she won’t be shooting with just a camera.



COTTON COMES TO HARLEM (2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen & 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 97 min.)

‘A FIRST-RATE FILM BURSTING WITH HUMOR AND EXCITEMENT!’ – Los Angeles Herald-Examiner



Detectives ‘Grave Digger’ Jones (Godfrey Cambridge, Watermelon Man) and ‘Coffin Ed’ Johnson (Raymond St. Jacques, The Green Berets) are on the case and in everyone’s face when they investigate the crooked Reverend Deke O’Malley (Calvin Lockhart, Uptown Saturday Night). But when $87,000 of O’Malley’s freshly laundered cash gets stashed in a bale of cotton, Grave Digger and Coffin find they’re not the only dudes with an interest in cotton futures! Trailing the bale all over Harlem, they come up against the mob, the cops, and more in an all-out dash for the cash.



BUCKTOWN (2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen & 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 94 min.)

‘ACTION CRAMMED!’ – Los Angeles Herald-Examiner

It’s a match made in Soul Cinema Heaven when Fred Williamson (Black Caesar) and Pam Grier (Jackie Brown) team up to heat up the streets – and the sheets – in this action-packed flick about a city ripped apart by prejudice and greed.



Duke Johnson (Williamson) arrives in Bucktown to bury his murdered brother. Taking over his brother’s bar, he crosses paths with a foxy local woman (Grier) and runs afoul of the local police force, who are as corrupt as they come. Proving he can’t be pushed, Johnson calls in his friends from the big city to help him set things straight. But when the smoke clears, Johnson discovers that his vicious cohorts are just as bad as the bigoted cops they took down – and now he must rid Bucktown of his violent friends … by any means necessary!

SLAUGHTER (2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen & 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.39:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 92 min.)

‘SLAM-BANGS ALONG FROM OPENING BOMB BLAST TO FINAL CAR CRASH!’ – Los Angeles Herald-Examiner



The great Jim Brown is cleaning up the streets one mobster at a time in Slaughter! A former Green Beret, Slaughter (Brown) sets out to get the mafia man who blew up his folks’ car … with them still in it! But when he blows up a planeload of mob henchmen, he finds himself the pawn of the feds who were also on their trail. Ordered to tail the gangsters to South America, Slaughter uses any means possible to get his man!



Stella Stevens (The Poseidon Adventure), Rip Torn (Freddy Got Fingered), and Cameron Mitchell (Deadly Prey) co-star in this thrill-a-minute actioner. Get ready for the Slaughter!



SLAUGHTER’S BIG RIP-OFF (2160p Ultra High-Definition HDR Widescreen & 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (2.39:1) / DTS-HD Master Audio Mono / 94 min.)

“FIERCE FIGHTS! GUN BATTLES! AN AVALANCHE OF PHYSICAL ACTION!” – Variety

Slaughter is back – and the mob’s out to get him! Jim Brown (The Dirty Dozen, Mars Attacks!) returns as the ex-Green Beret who takes on the job of scorching the mob in this spectacular action flick!

When a gunman tries to take down Slaughter, he knows his battle with the mob – and corrupt cops – is far from over. Helped by an honest detective and a pimp with a heart of gold, Slaughter goes on a mission to expose every politician and policeman on the take. But getting the incriminating list of names won’t be easy. It’s in the safe of the big man himself (Ed McMahon, The Tonight Show), and he’ll do anything to keep it out of Slaughter’s hands!

Special Offer: Order from ShoutFactory.com and get an EXCLUSIVE 18” x 24” double-sided poster, featuring the original Foxy Brown (1974) theatrical poster on one side, and all six theatrical posters for the films in this set on the reverse side, only available while supplies last!

Bonus Features for UHD/Blu-ray

DISC ONE: FOXY BROWN (1974 – 4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative

4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Audio Commentary With Director Jack Hill

DISC TWO: FOXY BROWN (1974 – BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative

4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Audio Commentary With Director Jack Hill

“From Black And White To Blaxploitation” – An Interview With Actor Sid Haig

“A Not So Minor Influence” – An Interview With Actor Bob Minor

“Back To Black” – An Interview With Actors Fred Williamson, Austin Stoker, And Rosanne Katon

Theatrical Trailer

Image Gallery

DISC THREE: FRIDAY FOSTER (1975 – 4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative

4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

DISC FOUR: FRIDAY FOSTER (1975 – BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative

4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Theatrical Trailer

Image Gallery

DISC FIVE: COTTON COMES TO HARLEM (1970 – 4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative

4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

DISC SIX: COTTON COMES TO HARLEM (1970 – BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative

4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Theatrical Trailer

DISC SEVEN: BUCKTOWN (1975 – 4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative

4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

DISC EIGHT: BUCKTOWN (1975 – BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative

4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Theatrical Trailer

DISC NINE: SLAUGHTER (1972 – 4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative

4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

DISC TEN: SLAUGHTER (1972 – BLU-RAY):

NEW 4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative

4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

Theatrical Trailer

DISC ELEVEN: SLAUGHTER’S BIG RIP-OFF (1973 – 4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative

4K Scan/Restoration From The Original Camera Negative Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

DISC TWELVE: SLAUGHTER’S BIG RIP-OFF (1973 – BLU-RAY):