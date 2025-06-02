Ringo Lam’s City On Fire with Chow Yun-Fat arrives on 4K UHD in August

Shout! Studios has just listed the first 4K UHD presale of their upcoming Hong Kong Cinema Classics series. City On Fire by Ringo Lam was part of the action explosion that came out of Hong Kong in the mid ’80s to the ’90s. The film is about a cop going undercover to bust a group of jewel thieves. The film had a serious influence on Quentin Tarantino when he made Reservoir Dogs. Now you can compare the two films better when the 4K Restoration from the original camera negative arrives on August 26. City On Fire further established the reputation of Chow Yun-Fat as the leading actor of this new wave of action. The first pressing will have a limited edition slip cover. Here’s the information from Shout! Studios:

Chow Yun-Fat (Hard Boiled, A Better Tomorrow) stars in this sizzling, highly influential crime drama from director Ringo Lam (Full Contact, Prison On Fire, Maximum Risk).



Ko Chow is an undercover cop torn between his duty as a police officer and his loyalty to his friends on the wrong side of the law. He wants out – and his commanding officer Inspector Lau reluctantly approves his resignation – but only after he completes one final assignment. Tasked with infiltrating a notorious gang of criminals, Chow bonds with their leader (Danny Lee, The Killer), building a relationship based on mutual trust and respect. But when a planned heist turns into a violent shootout with the law, the tension among the thieves heats up … and they begin to suspect there is an informant in their midst.

Limited edition slipcover with first pressing.

Bonus Features for UHD/Blu-ray

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative

4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative Presented In Dolby Vision (HDR-10 Compatible)

Audio: Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono, English DTS-HD Master Audio Dual Mono

NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated For This Release

Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated For This Release NEW Audio Commentary With Film Historians Frank Djeng And F.J. DeSanto

DISC TWO (Blu-Ray)