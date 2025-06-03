Hurry Up Tomorrow arrives on Digital on June 6

After The Idol series on HBO, Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd is back with Hurray Up Tomorrow, a feature film. He plays a singer who is in an emotional crisis after a break up. Jenna Ortega is a fan who sets a house on fire before going to one of his concerts. Backstage things ignite between the two. Hurry Up Tomorrow comes out on Digital on June 6. Here’s the press release from Lionsgate:

On Premium Digital June 6 from Lionsgate®

SANTA MONICA, CA (June 3, 2025) – From visionary director Trey Edward Shults (Waves, It Comes at Night) and multifaceted GRAMMY®-winning and Oscar®– and Primetime Emmy®-nominated recording superstar The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), HURRY UP TOMORROW arrives on Premium Video on Demand on June 6 from Lionsgate. With a star-studded cast including Tesfaye, Jenna Ortega (Scream) and Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk), HURRY UP TOMORROW creates a one-of-a-kind experience for fans.

On June 6, HURRY UP TOMORROW will be available to buy for $24.99 and rent for $19.99 (for a 48-hour period) on participating digital platforms where movies are purchased, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and more.



Written by Trey Edward Shults & Abel Tesfaye & Reza Fahim. Directed by Trey Edward Schults.

Abel Tesfaye Uncut Gems, “The Idol”

Primetime Emmy® Award Nominee

Jenna Ortega “Wednesday” (2023, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series), Scream, Miller’s Girl, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Academy Award® Nominee Barry Keoghan

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022, Best Supporting Actor), Dunkirk, Saltburn, Eternals