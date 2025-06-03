Hurry Up Tomorrow arrives on Digital on June 6

After The Idol series on HBO, Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd is back with Hurray Up Tomorrow, a feature film. He plays a singer who is in an emotional crisis after a break up. Jenna Ortega is a fan who sets a house on fire before going to one of his concerts. Backstage things ignite between the two. Hurry Up Tomorrow comes out on Digital on June 6. Here’s the press release from Lionsgate:

On Premium Digital June 6 from Lionsgate®
SANTA MONICA, CA (June 3, 2025) – From visionary director Trey Edward Shults (Waves, It Comes at Night) and multifaceted GRAMMY®-winning and Oscar®– and Primetime Emmy®-nominated recording superstar The Weeknd (Abel Tesfaye), HURRY UP TOMORROW arrives on Premium Video on Demand on June 6 from Lionsgate. With a star-studded cast including Tesfaye, Jenna Ortega (Scream) and Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk), HURRY UP TOMORROW creates a one-of-a-kind experience for fans.

On June 6, HURRY UP TOMORROW will be available to buy for $24.99 and rent for $19.99 (for a 48-hour period) on participating digital platforms where movies are purchased, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home, and more.
 
Written by Trey Edward Shults & Abel Tesfaye & Reza Fahim. Directed by Trey Edward Schults.
CAST:
Abel Tesfaye                  Uncut Gems, “The Idol”
Primetime Emmy® Award Nominee
Jenna Ortega      “Wednesday” (2023, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series), Scream, Miller’s Girl, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Academy Award® Nominee Barry Keoghan      
The Banshees of Inisherin (2022, Best Supporting Actor), Dunkirk, Saltburn, Eternals
Official Site: https://www.hurryuptomorrow.movie
Publicity Materials: https://www.lionsgatepublicity.com/theatrical/hurry-up-tomorrow
Facebook: @HurryUpTomorrow
Instagram: @HurryUpTomorrowMovie
X (Twitter):@HurryUpTomorrow
Hashtag: #HurryUpTomorrow 
PROGRAM INFORMATION
Year of Production: 2025
Title Copyright: Hurry Up Tomorrow © 2025 A3LA, LLC. Artwork & Supplementary Materials ®, ™ & © 2025 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Type: New Release
Rating: R for language throughout, drug use, some bloody violence and brief nudity
Genre: Psychological Thriller
Feature Run Time: 105 minutes
PVOD Closed Captions: Yes
PVOD Subtitles: Spanish
PVOD Video: 16×9 (Multiple Aspect Ratios) Presentation
PVOD Audio: English Dolby Atmos, English 5.1 Dolby Audio
