Ringo Lam’s City On Fire burns on 4K UHD in August

During the early ’90s word finally arrived about the glory of Hong Kong action films starring Chow Yun-Fat. We read magazine articles about how he was not the next big action star. The movies he’d made in Hong Kong made him already the biggest action star with two guns blazing. The local theaters weren’t embracing this new wave of ballistic ballets directed by John Woo, Ringo Lam and Tsui Hark among others. We had to drive over an hour from Raleigh to Carrboro to rent VHS tapes from Dave’s Videodrome. Plus we’d have to make the same trip a few days later to return the tapes. The journey was so worth it. We saw that Chow Yun-Fat was next level compared to Arnold, Bruce, Sly and Chuck. One of the films we did rent was City On Fire that teamed up Chow with director Ringo Lam. The film had him playing an undercover cop joining a gang run by Danny Lee. The duo were also a team in John Woo’s The Killer. Now you don’t have to drive two hours plus to see City On Fire or have to put up with the resolution of a VHS tape. Shout! Studios is releasing City On Fire as part of the Hong Kong Cinema Classics series on 4K UHD in August. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios with all the details:

SHOUT! STUDIOS PRESENTS HONG KONG CINEMA CLASSICS™

CITY ON FIRE

Directed by Ringo Lam

Starring Chow Yun-Fat, Sun Yueh, Danny Lee

NEWLY REMASTERED AND RESTORED HONG KONG CLASSIC

ARRIVES IN 4K UHD™+ BLU-RAY™ ON AUGUST 26, 2025

FROM SHOUT! STUDIOS

Offering a treasure trove of essential films from the explosive creative epicenter of Hong Kong, Shout Studios’ Hong Kong Cinema Classics™ aims to preserve these iconic films in their best possible presentation for fans new and old alike. On August 26, 2025, Hong Kong Cinema Classics presents CITY ON FIRE 4K UHD + BLU-RAY. Chow Yun-Fat (Hard Boiled, A Better Tomorrow), Sun Yueh (Papa, Can you Hear Me Sing?), and Danny Lee (The Killer) star in this sizzling, highly influential crime drama from director Ringo Lam (Full Contact, Prison On Fire, Maximum Risk). Featuring a new 4K scan and a wealth of bonus features, CITY ON FIRE is a must-have for collectors, cinephiles, and action enthusiasts. Pre-order is now available at ShoutFactory.com and select participating online stores.

HONG KONG CINEMA CLASSICS: CITY ON FIRE 4K UHD+ BLU-RAY (HKCC #6)

Ko Chow is an undercover cop torn between his duty as a police officer and his loyalty to his friends on the wrong side of the law. He wants out – and his commanding officer Inspector Lau reluctantly approves his resignation – but only after he completes one final assignment. Tasked with infiltrating a notorious gang of criminals, Chow bonds with their leader (Danny Lee, The Killer), building a relationship based on mutual trust and respect. But when a planned heist turns into a violent shootout with the law, the tension among the thieves heats up … and they begin to suspect there is an informant in their midst.

CITY ON FIRE Bonus Content

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

NEW 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative

4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative Presented In Dolby Vision

NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated For This Release

Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated For This Release NEW Audio Commentary With Film Historians Frank Djeng And F.J. DeSanto

DISC TWO (Blu-ray):

NEW 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative

4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated For This Release

Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated For This Release NEW “Burn it Down!” – Interview With Screenwriter Tommy Sham

“Burn it Down!” – Interview With Screenwriter Tommy Sham NEW “Hong Kong Confidential” – Inside City On Fire With Author Grady Hendrix

“Hong Kong Confidential” – Inside City On Fire With Author Grady Hendrix NEW “Some Like it Hot” – Interview With Film Historian Ric Meyers

“Some Like it Hot” – Interview With Film Historian Ric Meyers NEW “Burning Rivalries” – Interview With Film Historian Kim Newman

“Burning Rivalries” – Interview With Film Historian Kim Newman NEW Audio Commentary With Film Historians Frank Djeng And F.J. DeSanto

Audio Commentary With Film Historians Frank Djeng And F.J. DeSanto Theatrical Trailer

Image Gallery

DISC ONE: 4K ULTRA HD 4K ULTRA HD 2160p Ultra High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

DISC TWO: BLU-RAY 1080p High-Definition Widescreen (1.85:1) / Cantonese DTS-HD Master Audio Mono, English DTS-HD Master Audio Mono

English Subtitles/1987/Color/Approximate Feature Running Time: +/- 105 Minutes

4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR playback requires Dolby Vision-capable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Player and Dolby Vision-capable 4K Ultra HD Television.

For the upcoming Shout! Studios, in collaboration with the Hong Kong Film Archives, has been working diligently to remaster and restore several prized hits, all scanned in stunning 4K from the original camera negatives. The video and audio have been restored, and the subtitles have been newly translated. With fans in mind, Shout! Studios is currently producing a variety of bonus content for each physical media release for this numbered and deluxe home entertainment series. Upcoming physical media releases include Tsui Hark’s PEKING OPERA BLUES 4K UHD+ Blu-ray (HKCC #7), HONG KONG GLAMERS & GAMERS (HKCC #8-13), and A CHINESE GHOST STORY TRILOGY 4K UHD+ Blu-ray (HKCC #14-16).