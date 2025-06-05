Martial Law: Lo Wei’s Wuxia World arrives in August

Joe Corey

Disc Announcements, News

Lo Wei might be considered one of the most successful Hong Kong directors in the world based on his two films with Bruce Lee. The Big Boss and Fist of Fury have played everywhere over the decades and been released on every home video format. However so much of Lo Wei’s other films have not gotten the attention or even home video release in the US and Canada. Martial Law: Lo Wei’s Wuxia World brings three of his movies to America in Blu-ray. The Black Butterfly, Death Valley, and Vengeance of a Snow Girl have Lo Wei directing the heroic swordplay that was popular before the martial arts films dominated the box office in the ’70s. Here’s the press release from Eureka! Entertainment with all the details on the movies and bonus features:

Image

EUREKA ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES 

MARTIAL LAW   

  Three Tales of Betrayal, Vengeance, 

and Iron-Willed Women  

[Blu-ray]

8/19/25

Image

Eureka Entertainment is proud to announce the release of MARTIAL LAW: LO WEI’S WUXIA WORLD, three films (The Black Butterfly, Death Valley, and Vengeance of a Snow Girl) directed by Lo Wei. Presented on Blu-ray for the very first time in North America. Part of the Eureka Classics range, MARTIAL LAW will be released on August 19 in a Limited edition of 2,000 copies (per territory) exclusively featuring an O-card slipcase and collector’s booklet. 

A prolific writer and director, Lo Wei found fame in the 1970s following the enormous international success of The Big Boss and Fist of Fury, his collaborations with the inimitable Bruce Lee. In the years before he kickstarted a kung fu revolution, though, he had been working on an accomplished series of wuxia pian for Shaw Brothers. Presented here are three standout films drawn from Lo Wei’s wuxia world: The Black ButterflyDeath Valley, and Vengeance of a Snow Girl

In The Black Butterfly, a good-hearted thief acts as the Robin Hood of the martial world, robbing from the rich to give to the poor – and they begin by stealing a fortune in gold from a group of five ruthless bandits holed up at Five Devils Rock. Then, in Death Valley, the Lord of Chao Manor (Lo Wei) is murdered by his niece (Angela Yu Chien), leading to a bitter fight to claim his land and a clash between a hired swordsman (Chen Hung-lieh) and the Lord’s heir apparent (Yueh Hua). Finally, in Vengeance of a Snow Girl, a young woman (Li Ching) takes revenge for her murdered parents, who were killed in a dispute over the legendary Tsui Feng sword – leading to a final showdown on frozen ground. 

Lo Wei’s The Black ButterflyDeath Valley, and Vengeance of a Snow Girl are three of the finest wuxia films produced in the years before Bruce Lee’s meteoric rise to fame would cause a tectonic shift in the Hong Kong film industry, as the era of kung fu loomed on the horizon. Eureka Classics is proud to present all three films on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK and North America.

Special Features: 

• Limited Edition of 2,000 copies
• Limited edition O-card slipcase featuring new artwork by Grégory Sacré (Gokaiju) 

• Limited edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing on all three films in this set by Hong Kong cinema expert Camille Zaurin 

• 1080p HD presentations of all three films on Blu-ray 

• Optional English subtitles, newly revised for this release 

• New audio commentaries on all three features by action cinema experts Mike Leeder and Arne Venema 

• Hong Kong Hustle – new interview with Hong Kong cinema scholar Wayne Wong on the life and work of Lo Wei 

* All extras subject to change  

Share on Reddit
Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
More from this author

Keep Reading

Explore Similar Categories:

Disc Announcements News
X deaths of wolverine 1 spoilers 0 7 1 e1643261795449

Marvel Comics & X Deaths Of Wolverine #1 Spoilers: Adam Kubert’s Omega Wolverine Spoiler Variant Revealed!

Stone cold steve austin vs kevin owens wrestlemania 38 banner e1646749932506

Stone Cold Steve Austin Responds To Kevin Owens’ WWE Wrestlemania 38 Challenge!

Batman #132 banner variant joe quesada

Former Marvel EIC & Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada Returns To DC Comics After Over 25 Years Via NYCC 2022!

Inside Pulse Reverse Logo A

TV

Movies

Games

Comics

Fights

Wrestling

Figures

Music

Sports

About

Contact

Work With Us

Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
© Inside Pulse
Woman With Phone Pop Art Style Vector