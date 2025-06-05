Martial Law: Lo Wei’s Wuxia World arrives in August

Lo Wei might be considered one of the most successful Hong Kong directors in the world based on his two films with Bruce Lee. The Big Boss and Fist of Fury have played everywhere over the decades and been released on every home video format. However so much of Lo Wei’s other films have not gotten the attention or even home video release in the US and Canada. Martial Law: Lo Wei’s Wuxia World brings three of his movies to America in Blu-ray. The Black Butterfly, Death Valley, and Vengeance of a Snow Girl have Lo Wei directing the heroic swordplay that was popular before the martial arts films dominated the box office in the ’70s. Here’s the press release from Eureka! Entertainment with all the details on the movies and bonus features:

Eureka Entertainment is proud to announce the release of MARTIAL LAW: LO WEI’S WUXIA WORLD, three films (The Black Butterfly, Death Valley, and Vengeance of a Snow Girl) directed by Lo Wei. Presented on Blu-ray for the very first time in North America. Part of the Eureka Classics range, MARTIAL LAW will be released on August 19 in a Limited edition of 2,000 copies (per territory) exclusively featuring an O-card slipcase and collector’s booklet.

A prolific writer and director, Lo Wei found fame in the 1970s following the enormous international success of The Big Boss and Fist of Fury, his collaborations with the inimitable Bruce Lee. In the years before he kickstarted a kung fu revolution, though, he had been working on an accomplished series of wuxia pian for Shaw Brothers. Presented here are three standout films drawn from Lo Wei’s wuxia world: The Black Butterfly, Death Valley, and Vengeance of a Snow Girl.

In The Black Butterfly, a good-hearted thief acts as the Robin Hood of the martial world, robbing from the rich to give to the poor – and they begin by stealing a fortune in gold from a group of five ruthless bandits holed up at Five Devils Rock. Then, in Death Valley, the Lord of Chao Manor (Lo Wei) is murdered by his niece (Angela Yu Chien), leading to a bitter fight to claim his land and a clash between a hired swordsman (Chen Hung-lieh) and the Lord’s heir apparent (Yueh Hua). Finally, in Vengeance of a Snow Girl, a young woman (Li Ching) takes revenge for her murdered parents, who were killed in a dispute over the legendary Tsui Feng sword – leading to a final showdown on frozen ground.

Lo Wei’s The Black Butterfly, Death Valley, and Vengeance of a Snow Girl are three of the finest wuxia films produced in the years before Bruce Lee’s meteoric rise to fame would cause a tectonic shift in the Hong Kong film industry, as the era of kung fu loomed on the horizon. Eureka Classics is proud to present all three films on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK and North America.

Special Features:

• Limited Edition of 2,000 copies

• Limited edition O-card slipcase featuring new artwork by Grégory Sacré (Gokaiju)

• Limited edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing on all three films in this set by Hong Kong cinema expert Camille Zaurin

• 1080p HD presentations of all three films on Blu-ray

• Optional English subtitles, newly revised for this release

• New audio commentaries on all three features by action cinema experts Mike Leeder and Arne Venema

• Hong Kong Hustle – new interview with Hong Kong cinema scholar Wayne Wong on the life and work of Lo Wei

* All extras subject to change