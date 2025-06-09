Blu-ray Review: Nobody’s Boy Remi (Ruined Childhood)

Sometimes you wonder if an anime series could have been done as a live action TV show. Most of the time, the answer is obvious why it’s better painted out. In the case of Nobody’s Boy Remi (Ruined Childhood), I can’t imagine a child actor being put through the emotional pain of playing Remi for 51 episodes. On top of it, there’s several trained dogs including one that wears a hat. Think of how may takes would be blown when the the dog’s hat falls off. Plus there’s a monkey that’s dressed as a ring master. This is a TV series that demands to be animated in 1977. The series was adapted from French writer Hector Malot’s 1878 novel Sans Famille. Nobody’s Boy Remi caused a sensation since it was broadcast in 3-D. Although the biggest thing coming out of the screen is the constant heartbreak of the main character.

Remi (Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind‘s Masako Sugaya) is a sweet kid growing up in the French countryside with his mother. Dad had gone off to Paris to make money. Except when he returns home, turns out dad owes a bit of money. In an emotionally horrific scene, dad explains to Remi that he’s a foundling. Because he’s not his real son, dad has decided to sell the kid to Vitalis (Yōsuke Kondō) to fix his debt issue. Mom can’t stop it. Remi is horrified when he’s taken away by the stranger. Turns out Vitalis is a street performer who has trained dogs (one that wears a cap named Capi) and a monkey. At first it’s a nightmare as the child has to quickly learn how to work a crowd with the dogs and monkey. Vitalis seems like a nice enough guy as he takes care of the kid better than his previous “father.” But life on the road isn’t always great for the kid and there are a lot of highs and lows from Remi.

While Nobody’s Boy Remi (Ruined Childhood) is full of heartbreaking and scary moments, there is always moments of relief for the boy. There’s a lot of drama spread over the 51 episodes. You want to see if things work out for Remi in the end. The artwork on the show is top notch as they capture 19th Century France from glorious opera houses to decaying barns. There’s a lot of emotion coming from the character’s on the screen. This is the perfect anime series to buy and enjoy during the summer months especially with the 3-D glasses on. Nobody’s Boy Remi (Ruined Childhood) is a masterful anime adaptation of a French literary masterpiece.

The Video is 1.33:1 anamorphic. The 1080p high definition transfer really brings out the beauty of the artwork. It feels like a French storybook on the screen during Remi’s journey. The 3-D effect works magificently. There is a sense of depth in the landscape shots when objects are moving sideways across the TV screen. The Audio is DTS-HD MA 2.0 mono in Japanese and French. They did a really great mix on the chirping birds for the outdoor action. The subtitles are in English.

3-D Glasses so you can watch the show properly.

About The 3-D is a text explanation how the series ended up in 3-D. Turns out the 3-D was rather time consuming and as the series went on, the effect was used less and less in the episodes.

US Blu-ray Trailer (1:18) picks out highlights from the series.

French Opening and Ending (2:16) includes a French theme song.

Animego presents Nobody’s Boy Remi (Ruined Childhood). Directed by Osamu Dezaki. Screenplays by Haruya Yamazaki, Tsunehisa Itō and Keiko Sugie. Starring Masako Sugaya, Yōsuke Kondō, Reiko Mutō, Hiroko Suzuki, Takeshi Aono and Noriko Ohara. Boxset Contents: 51 episodes on 6 Blu-ray discs. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: May 13, 2025.