Trail of Vengeance reached DVD on June 10

As summer heat arrives, it’s a good time to cool off with a fresh Western. Trail of Vengeance features a widow looking for the truth about her husband’s death and willing to administer justice. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios:

POWERFUL NEW WESTERN

TRAIL OF VENGEANCE

COMES TO DVD ON JUNE 10, 2025

The gripping Western drama TRAIL OF VENGEANCE is set to bow on DVD on June 10th, from SkipStone Pictures, with distribution by Shout! Studios, following its recent theatrical and VOD release on May 23rd.

Trail of Vengeance boasts an outstanding ensemble cast, including Rumer Willis (Sorority Row, Hostage), Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Wire, The Old Man), Jeff Fahey (Horison: An American Saga Chapter 1, Lost, The Lawnmower Man), Academy-Award nominated Graham Greene (Dances with Wolves, Wind River), Eric Nelsen (1883, A Walk Among the Tombstones), James Landry Hébert (Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, 1883, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and Jeremy Sumpter (Friday Night Lights, Peter Pan). Their raw, commanding performances forge an unyielding authenticity in this gritty tale of survival and retribution. The characters aren’t just brought to life—they embody the unrelenting spirit of the Old West and the relentless pursuit of justice.

Set against the volatile frontier of 1875, Trail of Vengeance tells the gripping story of Katherine Atherton (Rumer Willis), a widow left to grapple with the devastating murder of her husband (Jeremy Sumpter). Determined to uncover the truth behind his murder, she seeks out John Scobell (Gbenga Akinnagbe), a man who not only shared a bond of friendship with her late husband but also served as the first pioneering black agent for the Pinkerton Agency.

Johnny Remo, the visionary filmmaker behind Trail of Vengeance, is also the driving force behind SkipStone Pictures. As the founder of the production company, Remo has established SkipStone Pictures as a hub for creating meaningful and impactful films. With Trail of Vengeance, Remo brings his distinctive storytelling to life, blending action, emotion, and redemption in a riveting Western. His dual role as director and producer ensures the film is a testament to his creative vision and SkipStone Pictures’ commitment to delivering high-quality entertainment. Remo, combines powerful storytelling with captivating cinematography, creating a cinematic journey that is as visually stunning as it is emotionally compelling.

About SkipStone Pictures:

SkipStone Pictures, established in 2007 by the multifaceted Johnny Remo, has a diverse and impactful filmography, showcasing his talents as a producer, writer, and director. Remo has produced over 15 feature films, including “Hellfire” with Harvey Keitel and Stephen Lang, “The Tower” with Bella Thorne and Jack Kilmer, “The Chariot” with John Malkovich, Rosa Salazar and Thomas Mann, “Monstrous” starring Christina Ricci, “The Old Way” starring Nicolas Cage, and “God’s Country Song” with Justin Gaston and Mariel. Hemingway. Remo orchestrates the creation of film and television to captivate and resonate with diverse audiences, weaving stories that entertain, enlighten, and inspire. SkipStonePictures.com

About Shout! Studios:

Shout! Studios is a multiplatform media company specializing in film and TV distribution, development, and production. The company excels in all forms of content distribution, including theatrical, digital streaming, physical media, and more. Shout! Studios owns and manages a large portfolio of feature films and series, and is a leading independent distributor, with partners and properties including Aardman Animations, GKIDS and Studio Ghibli, Mystery Science Theater 3000, Golden Princess movie library, alongside many others. Shout! Studios operates two successful imprints – Scream Factory for horror films and TV, and Shout! Kids for family animation and live-action entertainment. It also operates the acclaimed streaming service Shout! TV and its family of FAST channels. Shout! Studios produces, acquires, and distributes new films, including acclaimed Westerns Old Henry (Tim Blake Nelson) and The Dead Don’t Hurt (Viggo Mortensen, Vicky Krieps), and the upcoming Western thriller Killing Faith (Guy Pearce, DeWanda Wise, Bill Pullman). Shout! Studios is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Studios, visit ShoutStudios.com