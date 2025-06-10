Cobra & The Stuff on 4K UHD with Crumb Catcher & Nightwatch Collection on Blu-ray from Arrow Video in July

As the heat of July goes up, don’t expect to find relief inside because Arrow Video is burning up the month with four serious titles. First is Cobra coming out on 4K UHD. This is prime Sylvester Stallone and Cannon Films Group. The opening scene where Cobra faces off with a gunman in a supermarket at Christmas time is cinematic gold. This is peak extreme ’80s cop action. Crumb Catcher is a new film about at old nightmare. What happens when people show in the middle of the night wanting to pitch you their business proposal? This time it turns into a lethal version of Shark Tank. The Nightwatch Collection contains the original Nightwatch (not the Miramax remake) and the sequel from a few years ago. Both films star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau from Game of Thrones. The Stuff is Larry Cohen’s masterpiece about the hot new food treat gets upgraded to 4K UHD. This about what happens when you get hooked on the latest sensation in the supermarket. Here’s the press release from Arrow Video with all the details:

New from Arrow Video US

Crumb Catcher

[Limited Edition]

[Blu-ray]

7/15/25

Cobra

[Limited Edition]

[4K UHD]

7/22/25

The Nightwatch Collection

[Limited Edition]

[Blu-ray]

7/22/25

The Stuff

[Limited Edition]

[4K UHD]

7/22/25

via MVD Entertainment Group

a Gonzo Home Invasion Thriller, Sly Stallone in an 80’s Blockbuster, Two Nordic Noir Chillers, and 4K Dangerous DessertsGeorge P. Cosmatos’ Cobra and Larry Cohen’s The Stuff Make Their Global Debuts on 4K UHD, and Crumb Catcher and The Nightwatch Collection Arrive on Blu-ray

On July 15th, the dark comedy/thriller Crumb Catcher from director Chris Skotchdopole and producer Larry Fessenden (You’re Next) arrives in a Limited Edition release featuring a 1080p high-definition transfer on Blu-ray with hours of special features. The wedding of Shane (Rigo Garay, Blackout) and Leah (Ella Rae Peck, Gossip Girl) gets a little wild and the groom can’t recall what he did before passing out in the bridal suite. The newlyweds head to their honeymoon house, only to get a late-night visit from the wedding bartender John (John Speredakos, The House of the Devil) and his wife Rose (Lorraine Farris, Blue Bloods), who threaten to blackmail Shane for something he can’t remember doing. It turns out the blackmailers are not only after money, they want the newly married couple to invest in their new invention, a revolutionary product called The Crumb Catcher. Equally hilarious and chilling, the film was hailed as one of the best horror films of 2024 by The Hollywood Reporter.The special features include an audio commentary by writer-director Chris Skotchdopole, a behind-the-scenes featurette with cast and crew, short films including The Egg and the Hatchet, directed by Chris Skotchdopole and starring Taylor Zaudtke and Jeremy Gardner, and Camp Out by Chris Skotchdopole, a trailer, and an illustrated collector’s booklet with an introduction by producer Larry Fessenden and essays by Richard Newby and Tori Potenza.Watch the trailer for Crumb Catcher here:

On July 22nd, the ‘80s cop thriller, Cobra, starring Sylvester Stallone (Rocky) and directed by George P. Cosmatos (Rambo: First Blood Part II), makes its global debut on 4K UHD. The Limited Edition release features a brand new 4K restoration of the film from the original 35mm negative, and is packed with bonus content.

When a mass shooting at a crowded supermarket evolves into a hostage situation, the Los Angeles police call in Lieutenant Marion “Cobra” Cobretti (Sylvester Stallone, First Blood) to resolve the crisis. As Cobra succinctly tells the shooter, “You’re a disease, and I’m the cure,” and, even though he neutralizes the gunman, things get worse in the city. The shooter was a member of The New World, a muscle-bound violent cult led by the “Night Slasher” (Brian Thompson, Lionheart), who are rising up to reshape society to their ideals. Cobra must protect model Ingrid Knudsen (Brigette Nielsen, Red Sonja), who escaped an attack and is a witness against the Night Slasher if she lives. Cobra is one of the ‘80s crown jewels of The Cannon Group, with its mix of hyper violence and Stallone as the ultimate cop who goes beyond the law to stop crime.

The special features include audio commentaries by film critics Kim Newman and Nick de Semlyen and film scholars Josh Nelson and Martyn Pedler, an archive audio commentary by director George P. Cosmatos, a TV version of the film featuring deleted and alternate scenes, an interview with composer Sylvester Levay, a visual essay by film critic Abbey Bender on Cobra and 80s maximalist cinema, a visual essay by film critic Martyn Conterio on Cobra and the “Maverick Cop” genre, archival interviews with actors Brian Thompson, Marco Rodriguez, Andrew Robinson, Lee Garlington, and Art LaFleur, The Making of Cobra featurette, trailers, TV spots, an image gallery, an illustrated collector’s booklet with essays by Clem Bastow, William Bibbiani, Priscilla Page, and Ariel Schudson, and a double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket.

Watch the trailer for Cobra here:

On July 22nd, the overnight shift gets deadly with The Nightwatch Collection, featuring the original Danish Nightwatch from writer-director Ole Bornedal and his 2023 sequel Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever. The Limited Edition release features 1080p high-definition transfers of both films on two Blu-rays with hours of special features.

Law student Martin (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones) becomes the night shift security guard at the Forensic Medicine Institute. He can stay up all night and study in the office. There is one uncomfortable part of the gig when he must make the rounds of the facility including walking through the morgue. The recently deceased bodies disturb him. There are always new bodies showing up because a serial killer that scalps their victims is loose in Copenhagen. Police Inspector Wörmer (Ulf Pilgaard, Borgen) suspects Martin after one victim is connected to him and his friend Jens (Kim Bodnia, Pusher). Nightwatch – Demons Are Forever is a sequel that reunites original cast members that survived the first film. Another serial killer is scalping victims nearly 30 years later. The sequel stars Fanny Leander Bornedal (The Bridge) as the new night security guard at the Forensic Medicine Institute dealing with an old issue.

The special features include an iIllustrated collector’s booklet with an essay by Eva Novrup Redvall, audio commentary by writer-director Ole Bornedal, an interview with director of photography Dan Laustsen, an appreciation of Nightwatch and Nightwatch: Demons are Forever by Nordic Noir specialist Barry Forshaw, a Nightwatch making-of documentary, the trailer, a video essay by film critic Heather Wixson on the horrors of adulthood, a video essay by film critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas on the Nightwatch Universe, a trailer, and a double-sided foldout poster featuring newly commissioned artwork for both films by Peter Strain.

Watch the trailer for The Nightwatch Collection here:

On July 22nd, the satirical sci-fi/horror film The Stuff from indie film legend Larry Cohen (It’s Alive) will make its global premiere on 4K UHD. The release features a 4K Ultra HD (2160p) Blu-ray in a new 4K restoration by Arrow Films from the original camera negative, and hours of special features.

The film follows the discovery of a sweet and sticky substance that becomes the most popular dessert in America. It turns out that it’s not only addictive, but deadly. David “Mo” Rutherford (Michael Moriarty, Pale Rider) is hired by the leading ice cream companies to find out what’s in The Stuff. He soon discovers the secret behind The Stuff, but can Mo warn the world before it’s too late? The Stuff also stars Paul Sorvino (Goodfellas), Danny Aiello (Do the Right Thing), Abe Vigoda (The Godfather), Andrea Marcovicci (The Front), and Garrett Morris (Saturday Night Live).

The special features include an illustrated collector’s booklet with essays by Joel Harley and Daniel Burnett, an audio commentary by David Flint and Adrian Smith, an archival audio commentary by writer/director Larry Cohen, 42nd Street Memories: The Rise and Fall of America’s Most Notorious Street – a feature-length documentary with Larry Cohen, a making-of documentary featuring Larry Cohen, producer Paul Kurta, actress Andrea Marcovicci, mechanical makeup effects artist Steve Neill and critic Kim Newman, a featurette featuring previously unseen interviews with director Larry Cohen and producer Paul Kurta from King Cohen, trailers, TV spots, a King Cohen trailer, an image gallery, and an early, pre-release cut of The Stuff featuring over 30 minutes of additional footage and a different music score.

Watch the trailer for The Stuff here:

Crumb Catcher [Limited Edition]

A truly unique and darkly funny home invasion thriller.

THE OPPORTUNITY OF A LIFETIME Two married couples collide in Chris Skotchdopole’s beautifully shot and wonderfully wild Crumb Catcher, a truly unique and darkly funny home invasion thriller from the stable of Larry Fessenden’s Glass Eye Pix (The House of the Devil, The Ranger, Depraved). After blacking out during his wedding night, Shane (Rigo Garay) and his new wife, Leah (Ella Rae Peck), head to a remote house for their honeymoon. Their plans to find wedded bliss are hampered when there is a knock at their door. It’s the waiter, John (John Speredakos), and the bartender, Rose (Lorraine Farris), from the reception blackmailing Shane for something he can’t remember doing. As tensions escalate, it soon emerges that the blackmailers don’t just want money. They’re after business partners for their invention, a revolutionary device called… The Crumb Catcher. With terrific performances by the entire ensemble cast, this absurdist and satirical peek under the tablecloth is a chilling, yet hilarious, ode to the failure of the American Dream and “an insanely impressive directorial debut” (Collider) from writer-director Chris Skotchdopole, highlighted as one of the Best Horror Films of 2024 by The Hollywood Reporter.

Bonus Materials

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

High-Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation

Original 5.1 surround sound audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new commentary by writer-director Chris Skotchdopole, recorded exclusively for Arrow Video in 2025

Catching Crumbs: The Making of Crumb Catcher, a 38-minute behind-the-scenes, featuring interviews with the film’s cast and crew, created exclusively for Arrow Video

The Egg and the Hatchet (2016), a short film by Chris Skotchdopole starring Taylor Zaudtke and Jeremy Gardner (21 mins)

Camp Out (2010), a short film by Chris Skotchdopole (13 mins)

Original trailer

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring an introduction by producer Larry Fessenden and new writing on the film by Richard Newby and Tori Potenza

Reversible sleeve featuring original artwork by Tessa Price and Sister Hyde

Cobra [Limited Edition]

A crazed killer. A woman in danger. A city in fear. Lt. Marion “Cobra” Cobretti is the man the LAPD calls when standard police procedure isn’t enough.

CRIME IS A DISEASE. MEET THE CURE. Fresh from the global success of Rambo: First Blood Part II, Sylvester Stallone and director George P. Cosmatos re-teamed for the iconic 80s action-thriller Cobra, this time waging a one-man crusade against crime on the streets of Los Angeles. A crazed killer. A woman in danger. A city in fear. Lt. Marion “Cobra” Cobretti (Stallone) is the man the LAPD calls when standard police procedure isn’t enough. Witness to a bloody murder, Ingrid Knudsen (Brigitte Nielsen) finds herself a target and is placed under Cobretti’s protection. But repeated attempts on her life lead Cobretti to believe it’s not just the work of one lone psycho wreaking bloody havoc across LA, but a murderous cult with plans for a new world order. An era-defining example of glossy high-octane Hollywood cinema, Cobra arrives on Arrow Video in a sparkling new restoration with a wealth of new and archival extras.

Bonus Materials

4K ULTRA HD LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

Brand new 4K restoration of the film from the original 35mm negative by Arrow Films

4K (2160p) Ultra HD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original lossless stereo 2.0, 4.0 and DTS-HD MA 5.1 audio options

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Brand new audio commentary by film critics Kim Newman and Nick de Semlyen

Brand new audio commentary by film scholars Josh Nelson and Martyn Pedler

Archive audio commentary by director George P. Cosmatos (1998)

TV version of the film featuring deleted and alternate scenes, presented for the first time on home video (standard definition only)

Slashing the Night Away, a new interview with composer Sylvester Levay

Dark Glasses, Violence & Robots, a new visual essay by film critic Abbey Bender on Cobra and 80s maximalist cinema

White Line Nightmare, a new visual essay by film critic Martyn Conterio on Cobra and the “Maverick Cop” genre

Stalking and Slashing, an archive interview with actor Brian Thompson

Meet the Disease, an archive interview with actor Marco Rodriguez

Feel the Heat, an archive interview with actor Andrew Robinson

Double Crossed, an archive interview with actor Lee Garlington

A Work of Art, an archive interview with actor Art LaFleur

The Making of Cobra, 1986 featurette

Trailers and TV spots

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket

Illustrated collector’s booklet containing new writing on the film by film critics Clem Bastow, William Bibbiani, Priscilla Page, and Ariel Schudson

Double-sided fold-out poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Tommy Pocket

The Nightwatch Collection [Limited Edition]

Law student Martin (Coster-Waldau) works as a night watchman at the morgue to help fund his studies, while grisly murders are shaking Copenhagen.

Years before Nordic Noir took the TV world by storm with such hits as The Killing and The Bridge, writer-director Ole Bornedal had already put the genre on the map with Nightwatch, an unforgettably nail-biting thriller and the breakout film of both Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) and Kim Bodnia (Pusher). Law student Martin (Coster-Waldau) works as a night watchman at the morgue to help fund his studies, while a spate of grisly murders is shaking Copenhagen. His newfound nightly duties and friendship with the devil-may-care Jens (Bodnia) put a strain on his relationship with his girlfriend Kalinka (Sofie Gråbøl, The Killing). But when inspector Wörmer (Ulf Pilgaard, Borgen) begins to suspect he may be behind the killings, Martin must race to find the real killer and clear his name. Set thirty years after the first film, Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever sees Martin’s daughter Emma (Fanny Leander Bornedal, The Bridge) following in his footsteps working nights at the Copenhagen morgue to understand the events that shook her father so deeply. But a new series of murders begins in a twisted echo of the past, and Martin must face his trauma head on and team up with Emma to stop history from repeating itself. Full of captivating performances and foreboding suspense, Nightwatch and Nightwatch: Demons Are Forever represent the high watermark of Nordic Noir and are a must-have for any genre film aficionado.

Bonus Materials

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

High-Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation of both films

Original lossless stereo and 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio options for both films

Optional English subtitles for both films

Reversible sleeve featuring newly commissioned artwork for both films by Peter Strain

Double-sided foldout poster featuring newly commissioned artwork for both films by Peter Strain

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the films by Eva Novrup Redvall

DISC ONE – NIGHTWATCH

Audio commentary by writer-director Ole Bornedal

Not Afraid of the Darkness, a newly filmed interview with director of photography Dan Laustsen

Death in Denmark, an appreciation of Nightwatch and Nightwatch: Demons are Forever by film critic and Nordic Noir specialist Barry Forshaw

Nightwatch making-of documentary

Trailer

DISC TWO – NIGHTWATCH: DEMONS ARE FOREVER

How the Nightwatch Films Explore the Horrors of Adulthood, a brand-new video essay by film critic Heather Wixson

Life (and Death) on Mars: Public and Private Life in the Nightwatch Universe, a brand-new video essay by film critic Alexandra Heller-Nicholas

Trailer

The Stuff [Limited Edition]

ARE YOU EATING IT… OR IS IT EATING YOU?

ARE YOU EATING IT… OR IS IT EATING YOU? The Stuff is the new dessert taking supermarket shelves by storm. It’s delicious, low in calories and better still doesn’t stain the family carpet… What’s not to like? Well, for a start, it has a life of its own, and we’re not talking friendly live bacteria… Young Jason seems to be the only one who doesn’t love The Stuff – in fact, he won’t go anywhere near it, after having seen the pudding crawling around the fridge one night. What’s more, everyone who eats The Stuff has started acting really weird… Now, teaming up with wise-cracking industrial saboteur Mo, Jason must put a stop to The Stuff and the organization behind it or face a gooey, gloopy demise. Coming courtesy of horror auteur Larry Cohen (director of the It’s Alive series and scribe behind the Maniac Cop trilogy), The Stuff is a titillating treat for the tastebuds which blends elements of films such as Street Trash with the straight-up B-movie flavor of The Blob. So grab a spoon and dig on into The Stuff – the taste that delivers… much more than you bargained for!

Bonus Materials