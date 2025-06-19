Brokeback Mountains returns to theaters for 20th Anniversary on June 22

Brokeback Mountain will have a special 20th Anniversary screening on June 22 at select theaters. The film starred Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger as two copies who find themselves opening up to each other. Here’s the press release from Focus Features with all the details:

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the landmark film, Focus Features is re-releasing Brokeback Mountain nationwide in theaters, with special showings beginning on June 22nd and 25th. Tickets are now on sale for the theatrical event, which will be accompanied by an all-new film poster, as well as forthcoming merchandise and other connected initiatives.

