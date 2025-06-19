Brokeback Mountains returns to theaters for 20th Anniversary on June 22

Joe Corey

News, Press Releases

Brokeback Mountain will have a special 20th Anniversary screening on June 22 at select theaters. The film starred Jake Gyllenhaal and the late Heath Ledger as two copies who find themselves opening up to each other. Here’s the press release from Focus Features with all the details:

Image

Presents

Image

Focus Features will re-release Brokeback Mountain
for its 20th Anniversary in theaters June 22, 2025

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the landmark film, Focus Features is re-releasing Brokeback Mountain nationwide in theaters, with special showings beginning on June 22nd and 25th. Tickets are now on sale for the theatrical event, which will be accompanied by an all-new film poster, as well as forthcoming merchandise and other connected initiatives.

Photo of author

About Joe Corey

Joe Corey is the writer and director of "Danger! Health Films" currently streaming on Night Flight and Amazon Prime. He's the author of "The Seven Secrets of Great Walmart People Greeters." This is the last how to get a job book you'll ever need. He was Associate Producer of the documentary "Moving Midway." He's worked as local crew on several reality shows including Candid Camera, American's Most Wanted, Extreme Makeover Home Edition and ESPN's Gaters. He's been featured on The Today Show and CBS's 48 Hours. Dom DeLuise once said, "Joe, you look like an axe murderer." He was in charge of research and programming at the Moving Image Archive.
More from this author

