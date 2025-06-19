The Killer, A Better Tomorrow and Peking Opera Blues comes to digital in July

A BETTER TOMORROW in 4K | July 8Directed by John WooStarring Chow Yun-Fat, Leslie Cheung, and Ti Lung A reforming ex-gangster tries to reconcile with his estranged policeman brother, but the ties to his former gang are difficult to break. Two friends, Ho (Ti Lung) and Mark (Chow Yun-Fat), are triads in a counterfeiting operation who end up doing ‘one more job’ and what do you know, this one more job gets messier than they had hoped…



A BETTER TOMORROW II in 4K | July 8

Directed by John Woo Starring Chow Yun-Fat and Leslie Cheung Restaurant owner Ken Gor (Chow Yun-Fat), twin brother of Mark Gor, teams up with police detective Kit (Leslie Cheung) and his struggling ex-con brother Ho to avenge his old friend’s daughter’s death by a Triad gang.



A BETTER TOMORROW III in 4K | July 8

Directed by Tsui Hark Starring Chow Yun-Fat and Tony Leung Ka-Fai This prequel to the popular film franchise finds Chow Yun-Fat reprising his role as Mark Gor, who travels to war-torn Vietnam to get his uncle and just-out-of-jail cousin Cheung Chi-Mun to Hong Kong. Gor finds complications when he falls in love with a female gangster with a dangerous ex.



THE KILLER in 4K | July 22Directed by John WooStarring Chow Yun-Fat, Danny Lee Sau-Yin, Sally Yeh A disillusioned assassin accepts one last hit in hopes of using his earnings to restore vision to a singer he accidentally blinded. Chow Yun-fat stars as a killer with a conscience in John Woo’s exquisite dissection of morals in a corrupt society. Replete with balletic, slow-motion gun battles on the streets of Hong Kong, The Killer mixes genres from both the East and the West.



PEKING OPERA BLUES in 4K | July 22

Directed by Tsui Hark

Starring Brigitte Lin Ching-Hsia, Sally Yeh Chian-Wen, Cherie Chung Cho-Hung The movie is set in chaotic 1920’s China, when warlords fought each other for power while Sun Yat-Sen’s underground movement tried to establish a democratic republic. The movie tells the story of three young women and two young men who are thrown together.



Hong Kong cinema in the ’80s and ’90s, renowned for its thrilling action choreography, distinctive visual styles, and emotional storytelling, represents a remarkable era in cinematic history, whose crime thrillers, martial arts classics, and action films, in particular, have left an indelible mark on Hollywood, profoundly influencing everything from Quentin Tarantino’s movies to the iconic Matrix and John Wick franchises.