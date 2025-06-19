The Killer, A Better Tomorrow and Peking Opera Blues comes to digital in July

Are you ready for a July packed with John Woo and Chow Yun-Fat? Shout Studios is introducing its Hong Kong Cinema Classics series on Digital with The Killer and the three A Better Tomorrow films that established the director and actor with their two gun fury. Also arriving next month is Tsui Hark’s Peking Opera Blues. Here’s the press release from Shout Studios about the Hong Kong Cinema Classics action arriving shortly:
SHOUT! STUDIOS PRESENTS HONG KONG CINEMA CLASSICS™
What’s New & Upcoming Digital Releases for July 2025
Four Explosive Action Crime Thrillers from Celebrated Filmmakers John Woo and Tsui Hark
A BETTER TOMORROW, A BETTER TOMORROW II, A BETTER TOMORROW III, and THE KILLER (1989)
& Hong Kong Action-Comedy Classic from Director Tsui Hark
PEKING OPERA BLUES
Available On Demand and Digital Starting July 2025
Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Fandango At Home, Microsoft, and other digital platforms
This summer, prepare for even more high-octane action and thrills when Shout! Studios and Hong Kong Cinema Classics™ invite movie enthusiasts and loyal fans to binge-watch some of the acclaimed early works by legendary filmmakers John Woo and Tsui Hark, and internationally celebrated actors Chow Yun-Fat, Leslie Cheung, Tony Leung Ka-Fai, Brigitte Lin Ching-Hsia, and Sally Yeh, among others. Many of these highly sought-after movies from Shout!’s Golden Princess library and seminal Hong Kong classics have been dormant and out–of–print for decades outside of Asia.
Presented by Shout! Studios, the newly remastered and restored Hong Kong movie classics available digitally in 4K include John Woo’s A BETTER TOMORROW and A BETTER TOMORROW II, as well as Tsui Hark’s A BETTER TOMORROW III, set for release on July 8, 2025. Additionally, Tsui Hark’s acclaimed classic PEKING OPERA BLUES and John Woo’s actioner THE KILLER will be available digitally in 4K on July 22, 2025.
Cinephiles will relish these definitive digital releases of Hong Kong cinema masterpieces. Each movie will be available for digital download and on-demand across major digital entertainment platforms in the U.S. Shout! Studios, in collaboration with the Hong Kong Film Archives, has been working diligently to remaster and restore these prized hits, all scanned in stunning 4K from the original camera negatives. The video and audio have been restored, and the subtitles have been newly translated.
A BETTER TOMORROW in 4K | July 8Directed by John WooStarring Chow Yun-Fat, Leslie Cheung, and Ti Lung A reforming ex-gangster tries to reconcile with his estranged policeman brother, but the ties to his former gang are difficult to break. Two friends, Ho (Ti Lung) and Mark (Chow Yun-Fat), are triads in a counterfeiting operation who end up doing 'one more job' and what do you know, this one more job gets messier than they had hoped…
A BETTER TOMORROW II in 4K | July 8
Directed by John Woo Starring Chow Yun-Fat and Leslie Cheung Restaurant owner Ken Gor (Chow Yun-Fat), twin brother of Mark Gor, teams up with police detective Kit (Leslie Cheung) and his struggling ex-con brother Ho to avenge his old friend’s daughter’s death by a Triad gang.
A BETTER TOMORROW III in 4K | July 8
Directed by Tsui Hark Starring Chow Yun-Fat and Tony Leung Ka-Fai This prequel to the popular film franchise finds Chow Yun-Fat reprising his role as Mark Gor, who travels to war-torn Vietnam to get his uncle and just-out-of-jail cousin Cheung Chi-Mun to Hong Kong. Gor finds complications when he falls in love with a female gangster with a dangerous ex.
THE KILLER in 4K | July 22Directed by John WooStarring Chow Yun-Fat, Danny Lee Sau-Yin, Sally Yeh A disillusioned assassin accepts one last hit in hopes of using his earnings to restore vision to a singer he accidentally blinded. Chow Yun-fat stars as a killer with a conscience in John Woo’s exquisite dissection of morals in a corrupt society. Replete with balletic, slow-motion gun battles on the streets of Hong Kong, The Killer mixes genres from both the East and the West.
PEKING OPERA BLUES in 4K | July 22
Directed by Tsui Hark
Starring Brigitte Lin Ching-Hsia, Sally Yeh Chian-Wen, Cherie Chung Cho-Hung The movie is set in chaotic 1920’s China, when warlords fought each other for power while Sun Yat-Sen’s underground movement tried to establish a democratic republic. The movie tells the story of three young women and two young men who are thrown together.
Hong Kong cinema in the ’80s and ’90s, renowned for its thrilling action choreography, distinctive visual styles, and emotional storytelling, represents a remarkable era in cinematic history, whose crime thrillers, martial arts classics, and action films, in particular, have left an indelible mark on Hollywood, profoundly influencing everything from Quentin Tarantino’s movies to the iconic Matrix and John Wick franchises.
HONG KONG CINEMA CLASSICS | UPCOMING DIGITAL RELEASES THIS SUMMER
Shout! Studios will continue to present HONG KONG CINEMA CLASSICS across multi-screens throughout 2025. Stay tuned for additional news coming this fall. For more information, please visit ShoutStudios.com
August 5, 2025
Tony Ching’s A CHINESE GHOST STORY (starring Leslie Cheung, Joey Wang),A CHINESE GHOST STORY II (starring Leslie Cheung, Joey Wang),and A CHINESE GHOST STORY III (starring Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Joey Wang).
August 19, 2025
John Woo’s BULLET IN THE HEAD in 4K (starring Tony Leung Chiu-wai).