Severin’s Danza Macabra Volume 4 has more Italian Gothic Chills for August

The Italian horror scene gets celebrated even more with the arrival of Severin’s Danza Macabra Volume 4 in August. The boxset is available with both Blu-ray and 4K UHD/Blu-ray editions. Horror icon Barbara Steele stars in Terror-Creatures From the Grave. Night of the Damned is a creepy castle with an orgy element. The Devil’s Wedding Night lives up to the title. Baba Yaga has Carroll Baker in a tempting and bewitching role. Here’s the press release from Severin with all the details:

SEVERIN UNVEILS NEW QUARTET OF ITALIAN GOTHIC HORROR CLASSICS WITH

﻿DANZA MACABRA VOLUME FOUR ON UHD & BLU-RAY

Release Showcases 4 Uncut/Uncensored Worldwide UHD Premieres,

Plus 12+ Combined Hours of Special Features, Soundtrack CD & More

Severin Films conjures candelabras, crypts and cobwebs – and again summons definitive presentations of four Italian Gothic Horror classics – with DANZA MACABRA VOLUME FOUR: THE ITALIAN GOTHIC COLLECTION featuring TERROR-CREATURES FROM THE GRAVE, NIGHT OF THE DAMNED, THE DEVIL’S WEDDING NIGHT and BABA YAGA, available in both an 11-disc UHD or 7-disc Blu-ray collection. Queen of Italian Horror Barbara Steele stars in Massimo Pupillo’s grisly TERROR-CREATURES FROM THE GRAVE, presented in both its U.S. and Italian versions. Director Filippo Walter Ratti melds classic gothic tropes with explicit ‘70s sexuality in NIGHT OF THE DAMNED. Mark Damon and Rosalba Neri consummate the ultimate Satanic mayhem in THE DEVIL’S WEDDING NIGHT from director Luigi Batzella and cinematographer/2nd unit director Joe D’Amato. And Hollywood legend Carroll Baker stars in Corrado Farina’s pop art erotic shocker BABA YAGA that includes the first-ever CD release of a Piero Umiliani soundtrack compilation. All four films have been scanned in 4K from their original camera negatives with more than 12 hours of new & archival Special Features curated exclusively for this collection. Pre-orders for both the UHD and Blu-ray box sets of DANZA MACABRA VOLUME FOUR begin today at SeverinFilms.com

TERROR-CREATURES FROM THE GRAVE

After decades of murky transfers and cut prints, this “scary” (At the Mansion of Madness), “impressive” (Rock! Shock! Pop!) and “haunting” (Surgeons of Horror) favorite starring The Queen of Italian Horror Barbara Steele comes to UHD and Blu-ray fully uncut for the first time ever: Deep within the cursed villa of a dead spiritualist, the legacy of the Black Plague will unleash a torrent of madness, murder and the vengeance of the undead. Walter Brandi (SLAUGHTER OF THE VAMPIRES), Riccardo Garrone (LA DOLCE VITA) and Luciano Pigozzi (CASTLE OF THE LIVING DEAD) co-star in this “damn creepy and surprisingly brutal” (Scream Magazine) chiller directed by Massimo Pupillo (BLOODY PIT OF HORROR) – in both its U.S. and Italian versions featuring multiple different death scenes – newly scanned in 4K from the original camera negative with nearly 3 hours of Special Features including a selected scene commentary with Ms. Steele.

TERROR-CREATURES FROM THE GRAVE Special Features:

Disc 1: UHD (Film + Special Features)

Audio Commentary With Rod Barnett Of NaschyCast And The Bloody Pit, And Dr. Adrian Smith, Co-Author Of Norman J. Warren: Gentleman Of Terror

Trailer

Disc 2: Blu-ray (Film + Special Features)

Audio Commentary With Rod Barnett Of NaschyCast And The Bloody Pit, And Dr. Adrian Smith, Co-Author Of Norman J. Warren: Gentleman Of Terror

Disc 3: Blu-ray (Special Features)

Grave Secrets – Featurette With Director Massimo Pupillo, Actor Riccardo Garrone And Film Historian Fabio Melelli

Selected Scene Commentary With Actress Barbara Steele And Barbara Steele Archivist Russ Lanier

Grave Influence – Video Essay By Matt Rogerson, Author Of The Vatican Versus Horror Movies

The Original Boutique Video Label – Film Critic Alan Jones On Vampix

Italian Trailer

U.S. Trailer

Feature Specs for TERROR-CREATURES FROM THE GRAVE:

Runtime: 90 mins (Italian Cut), 85 mins (U.S. Cut)

Audio: Italian Cut: Italian Mono, Partial English Mono / English Subtitles, Closed Captions

U.S. Cut: English Mono /

Closed Captions

Region: Region Free

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

UHD: HDR10

NIGHT OF THE DAMNED

One of the most obscure – and badly bootlegged – shockers of the Italian gothic genre is now restored uncut and uncensored in UHD and Blu-ray for the first time ever: When a mystery-solving journalist (Pierre Brice of MILL OF THE STONE WOMEN) and his wife (Patrizia Viotti of AMUCK!) are summoned to the creepy castle of a dying friend, they’ll find themselves trapped in a nightmare of ancestral curses, modern witchcraft and demonic sapphic carnage, much of which proved too extreme even for Italian censors. Angela De Leo (JULIETTE DE SADE) co-stars in this “memorably bizarre” (Euro Fever) blend of classic gothic tropes and ‘70s sexual insanity directed by Filippo Walter Ratti (MONDO EROTICO), scanned in 4K from the original camera negative with 2+ hours of Special Features that include newly discovered Satanic Orgy Outtakes.

NIGHT OF THE DAMNED Special Features:

​​Disc 4: UHD (Film + Special Features)

Audio Commentary With Rod Barnett And Troy Guinn, Film Historians/Co-Hosts Of NaschyCast

Trailer

Disc 5: Blu-ray (Film + Special Features)

Audio Commentary With Rod Barnett And Troy Guinn, Film Historians/Co-Hosts Of NaschyCast

In The Castle Of Saint Lambert – Interview With Film Historian Fabio Melelli

The Desired And The Damned – Video Essay By Matt Rogerson, Author Of The Vatican Versus Horror Movies

Satanic Orgy Outtakes

Trailer

Feature Specs for NIGHT OF THE DAMNED:

Runtime: 87 mins

Audio: English Mono, Italian Mono / Closed Captions, English Subtitles

Region: Region Free

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

THE DEVIL’S WEDDING NIGHT

An over-the-top performance by co-writer/star Mark Damon (BLACK SABBATH) in a dual role. A career-best Rosalba Neri (LADY FRANKENSTEIN) as a bisexual vampire queen. Lurid direction by Luigi Batzella (THE BEAST IN HEAT) with startling imagery by cinematographer/second unit director Joe D’Amato (BEYOND THE DARKNESS). A “truly trippy cult favorite” (DVD Drive-In) with “a bounty of babes and blood” (10K Bullets) restored uncut and uncensored on UHD and Blu-ray for the first time ever: When an 18th century scholar (Damon) discovers the location of a mythical ring, he and his rogue twin (also Damon) race to Dracula’s castle where they are seduced by a depraved Countess (Neri). But who will survive her ultimate ceremony of the damned? Xiro Papas (FRANKENSTEIN’S CASTLE OF FREAKS) co-stars in this “Italian exploitation horror classic” (DVD Beaver), now scanned in 4K from the original camera negative with 2+ hours of Special Features.

THE DEVIL’S WEDDING NIGHT Special Features:

Disc 6: UHD (Film + Special Features)

Audio Commentary With Martyn Conterio, Author Of Black Sunday, And Kat Ellinger, Author Of Daughters Of Darkness

Italian Trailer

U.S. Trailer

Disc 7: Blu-ray (Film + Special Features)

Audio Commentary With Martyn Conterio, Author Of Black Sunday, And Kat Ellinger, Author Of Daughters Of Darkness

Countess Rosalba – Interview With Star Rosalba Neri

The Wedding Guest – Interview With Cinematographer Aristide Massaccesi (aka Joe D’Amato)

The Wedding Tale – Interview With Producer Franco Gaudenzi

An Open Letter To Rosalba Neri’s T*ts – Video Essay By Dr. Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, Author Of 1000 Women In Horror, 1895-2018

Italian Trailer

U.S. Trailer

Feature Specs for THE DEVIL’S WEDDING NIGHT:

Runtime: 84 mins

Audio: English Mono, Italian Mono / Closed Captions, English Subtitles

Region: Region Free

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

UHD: HDR10

BABA YAGA

It’s been called “achingly beautiful” (DVD Talk), “twisted and trippy” (Rock! Shock! Pop!) and “an unforgettable, joyous ride” (Sex Gore Mutants). Now the gothic erotic classic from writer/director Corrado Farina (THEY HAVE CHANGED THEIR FACE) based on the S&M fumetto by Guido Crepax is presented in UHD for the first time ever: Academy Award® nominee Carroll Baker (BABY DOLL, ORGASMO) stars as the titular witch who seduces a swinging photographer (French model/singer Isabelle De Funès) into a maelstrom of sexual obsession, pop art perversity and some of the most uniquely unnerving images in the entire genre. Luigi Montefiori (ANTHROPOPHAGOUS) co-stars in “the sexy ‘70s film that attacks a dozen major fetishes in 83 minutes” (Screen Anarchy) newly scanned in 4K from the original camera negative, with the first-ever release of a soundtrack compilation by Piero Umiliani plus over 4 hours of revealing audio commentaries, interviews, short films and more.

BABA YAGA Special Features:

Disc 8: UHD (Film + Special Features)

Audio Commentary With Emma Westwood, Editor Of Bride Of Frankenstein, And Film Scholar Sally Christie

Trailer

Disc 9: Blu-ray (Film + Special Features)

Audio Commentary With Emma Westwood, Editor Of Bride Of Frankenstein, And Film Scholar Sally Christie

Farina And Valentina – Interview With Director Corrado Farina

Valentina, BABA YAGA And Dad – Interview With Film Critic Alberto Farina, Son Of Corrado Farina

The Milan Witch Project – Interview With Actor Luigi Montefiori

A Filmmaking Friendship – Interview With Editor/Co-Screenwriter Giulio Berruti

Trailer

Disc 10: Blu-ray (Special Features)

The Gaze Bewitched – Video Essay By Dr. Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, Author Of The Cinema Coven: Witches, Witchcraft And Women’s Filmmaking

Short Village Magazine Interview With Corrado Farina And Alberto Farina

Alternate/Extended Scenes

Photo Gallery

Comic Book Comparisons

Corrado Farina Short Films

FREUD IN COLOR (1970)

SCIENCE FICTION IS US (1970)

IT WAS CALLED EARTH (1963)

Disc 11: Quattro Di Umiliani Soundtrack Compilation CD

Feature Specs for BABA YAGA: