Blu-ray Review: Exact Revenge – The Eunuch & The Deadly Knives (Limited Edition)

The early ’70s were an exciting time for Hong Kong Cinema as their films began playing outside Asian markets. It’s easy to think the event was all about Bruce Lee’s explosive movies. But movies that didn’t star Bruce Lee found themselves being distributed in America and Europe. Less prestigious movie theaters and drive-ins were extra eager for this exciting form of action film because the big studios weren’t releasing that many copies of their blockbusters. Rundown theaters became a haven for Martial Arts films for quite a few years. Even more exciting must have been the theaters that offered double features of the hottest titles from Hong Kong. You could spend all afternoon or night watching everybody Kung Fu fighting. Exact Revenge – The Eunuch & The Deadly Knives (Limited Edition) features two films from Shaw Brothers that were released during this era.

The Eunuch (1971 – 99 minutes) is one of those films that doesn’t get talked about much when discussing Shaw Brothers titles, but deserves a lot more attention. Why isn’t it a hit? Perhaps the leading character makes male viewers squirm a bit too much from just reading the title on the marquee. Gui Deha (Ying Bai) is the chief advisor to the Emperor and a eunuch. While he’s about to have a feast with an member of the royal family, the chef pulls a sword out of the fish and attempt to kill him. While Gui might lack balls, he’s a ballsy fighter as he handles his attacker. He figures out that the Emperor is the one who ordered his death and goes back with revenge on his mind. The Emperor (Fist of Fury‘s Wei Lo) claims he knew nothing of the hit. His concubine admits she ordered the assassination. None of this matters to Gui as he turns the royal palace into a bloodbath. The only person who escapes is Prince Zhu Jin (The 14 Amazons‘ Hua Tsung) thanks to an old man who has the ability to fight with a piece of green bamboo. Things get complicated for the Eunuch when he learns that before his severe operation, he became a father. Instead of being thrilled, he orders his killer goons to his baby mama and daughter Yan-yan (One-Armed Swordsman‘s Chaio Chaio). Will the Eunuch be able to control the empire and become father-less once more? Lo Wei had a rather impressive 1971. Besides writing and acting in The Eunuch, Wei wrote and directed The Big Boss starring Bruce Lee. Over the decades, it’s been trendy to write of Wei as a hack filmmaker. But the script for The Eunuch is a lot more complicated and satisfying than what’s expected from a hack. Any deep dive into Shaw Brothers needs to include a viewing of The Eunuch. The movie also features the legendary Sammo Hung during a fight tournament scene.

The Deadly Knives (1972 – 87 minutes) is centered on the lumber industry. However this is not merely a tale of slicing boards so you can break them during martial arts routines. The movie is set in the time before the Japanese invaded China pre-World War II. At this point the Japanese are wanting to make deals for Chinese lumber to help build up their war machine. But the local Japanese landowners aren’t exactly in the mood to chop down their forests for the benefit of a foreign country. Yan Zi Fei (Crazy Nuts of Kung Fu‘s Yun Ling) and Guan Yue Hua (Dynasty of Blood‘s Li Ching) are in love and taking the train back home. The trip gets bumpy when Japanese passengers get out of control. Yan teaches them manners with his martial arts action. They get back home and find out their families are no longer getting along thanks to one of them getting along with the Japanese. There’s even more tension since his relative Chiao-Chiao (Disciples of the 36th Chamber‘s Lily Li) thought they were going to marry. The love story smashes into the Japanese real estate scheme in a brutal way. This leads to even more fighting between the two nations before it officially started.

Exact Revenge – The Eunuch & The Deadly Knives (Limited Edition) is a prime Shaw Brothers double feature. While both films feature ruthless revenge, they’re rather different in their approach. The Eunuch has a man full of secrets except in his underwear. The Deadly Knives is savage in its depiction of what the Japanese would do to get their hands on high quality Chinese timber. Both films are wuxia with a bit of martial arts action between the swordplay. The Deadly Knives also includes a gun in the mix. Even though one film is The Eunuch, both deal with romances that become too tricky. Both are full movies and not merely single minded revenge flicks. Exact Revenge – The Eunuch & The Deadly Knives (Limited Edition) is a great double feature event for your home.

The Video for both movies is 2.35:1 anamorphic. Feel both movies in the proper Shawscope perspective. The 1080p transfers look great even if a few shots are rather focus from the original camerawork. The Audio is Mandarin 2.0 LPCM Mono for both movies. You’ll hear the swords cling very loudly. The Deadly Knives also features an English dub in LPCM 2.0 Mono. The mix on the English dub isn’t nearly as good as the Mandarin. Both movies are subtitled in English.

New audio commentary on The Eunuch by action cinema experts Mike Leeder and Arne Venema. We get a history of eunuchs in China. This also includes how men convicted of major crimes would have their sons turned into eunuchs to end their bloodline.

New audio commentary on The Deadly Knives by Frank Djeng (NY Asian Film Festival). He once more gives us all the details on the cast and crew. He points out that there isn’t a particular brand of Kung Fu used in the movie especially during the finale brawl. We also get a brief history lesson of Japan invading China in the 1930s.

Falling Leaves, Flying Daggers (13:27) is a video essay from Jonathan Clements. Has him mention how the movie was an attempt to cash in on Bruce Lee’s Fist of Fury with the theme of fighting back against the Japanese that are in China. The film at one point was released as Fists of Vengeance. Clements brings in Nixon’s visit to China and how it affected world. Japanese accepting Communist China made them the villains of many movies at this time.

