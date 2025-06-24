Blu-ray Review: Breaking Glass (Limited Edition)

Punk scared people when it arrived in the mid-70s from the bowels of the Bowery district in New York City. From the stage at CGBG emerged dozens of new bands that would have an effect on music for decades to come. Television, The Ramones, Blondie, The Patti Smith Group, The Talking Heads, The B-52’s, Suicide, Mink DeVille, The Fleshtones, The Heartbreakers and others became the newest stars on major labels. But the word “punk” scared too many people in the industry. Venues were nervous at booking punk bands for fears they’d be trashed by punk music fans. Radio stations were hesitant to play punk music and spoil their disco favs and Led Zeppelin clones. But then some plucky record executive realized that punk music didn’t need to change. They just needed to rename this new wave of bands as “New Wave.” The labels promoted New Wave seem fun and futuristic and not doom and gloom. Thus Blondie, The B-52s and The Talking Heads became radio friendly. I bring this up because Breaking Glass is an English punk movie that became a New Wave flick when it was released in America by Paramount. Except instead of just a simple rebranding, an executive broke out the splicer to make Breaking Glass less dreary.

Kate Crowley (Car Trouble‘s Hazel O’Connor) is looking to get noticed in the punk scene as a singer/songwriter. Her songs are about not giving into the system and being another cog for the man. Her outrageous make up and fashion sense dominates the stage. One night she runs into Danny (Quadrophenia‘s Phil Daniels) who is looking to be a serious band manager. He currently works at a label running around to key record stores to buy 45s and make songs soar up the chart. But he wants something real and hears it in Kate’s music. His first act is to audition a more serious band that can elevate her music. It’s a diverse group that includes a saxophonist (Brazil‘s Jonathan Pryce) who has a few issues. Even though the music has improved, the gigs aren’t getting better for them. They’re stuck in small places with violent punk fans who trash the joints. While Kate has no problem working her regular gas station job and doing music at night, the band members want to get paid. This leads to her having to sell out a bit to a booking agency in order to get better gigs where the club owners will pay afterward. How nasty will things get when she finally gets a record deal? Can she handle all the attention as her dream of front a band that matters turns real?

Breaking Glass is an astonishing look at the record industry. We see how an artist gets compromised by the music industry. The lure of getting bigger will make people do things that can cost them their artistic soul. Although Kate has more than just her artistry compromised by the record company weasels. If you’re only used to previous releases on home video or the times it ran on USA’s Night Flight series, you’re in or a shock. Turns out Paramount had made a “happy” ending by slicing off the last few minutes of the movie. I’m not going to spoil it other than the say it’s seriously different. They really did take a punk film and made it New Wave. Hazel O’Connor is magnificent as Kate. Her outfits and make up make you think this is a concert movie of a real band. Phil Daniels is the perfect hustler wanting to break his act and also hook up with Kate.

What’s astonishing about Breaking Glass is that it’s not a nostalgic look back at the post-punk music scene in London. This was an active moment. The film was shot at the end of 1979 and arrived in the Fall of 1980. The several of the songs Hazel wrote and sang for the movie charted in England. Of course it helped that the legendary producer Tony Visconti twisted the knobs and played keyboards on the music. Visconti is best known for his work with David Bowie and T. Rex. The success of the soundtrack allowed Hazel O’Connor to have a career as a singer after the movie. The fact that she wrote and performs her own song adds so much to the film. Breaking Glass almost seems like a cinematic adaptation of a concept record.

On a more personal note, I remember hearing radio ads for Breaking Glass on the local rock station when commuting to high school. Even though I didn’t see the film, the title stuck with me. As I learned in the bonus features, my area in North Carolina is where Paramount ran a test screening of the British cut of the film before they snipped away to make it happy. I missed out on seeing the film complete back in the early ’80s. But now the complete Breaking Glass is back.

The Video is 2.35:1 anamorphic. The transfer is from a restoration of the original 35mm film elements. The Audio is DTS-HD MA 2.0 stereo. The sound levels are right for the music and dialogue. The movie is subtitled in English.

Audio Commentary with Marc Edward Heuck is excited to talk about the film he’s loved for so long and is finally out in the British version for North America. He gives the history of how the film came together. He points out the various venues including The Rainbow in the opening and closing scenes. He mentions that Phil Daniels beat out Johnny Lydon for the lead in Quadrophenia. We get the history of Hazel O’Connor.

A Movie People Will Talk About (18:33) sits down with producer Davina Belling. She talks about working with Clive Parsons. They were development producers who got screenplays in shape for studios to produce. They started with Tony Bill’s Inserts. They also produced Gregory’s Girl (which needs a Blu-ray). She approached Brian Gibson after seeing his work on TV to find out what he’d want to make. She wanted to make a movie version of Rock Follies about three girl singers, but they couldn’t get the rights. Instead they made a “New Wave A Star Is Born.” Brian Gibson was a procrastinator so she had to push him. She talks about working with Dodi Fayed who financed the $1.5 million budget. Fayed would die in a car wreck with Princess Diana as her final boyfriend. Hazel O’Connor was working for a music publisher that they were dealing with in pre-production. She finally asked for an audition to show herself as an actress and songwriter. Paramount did pay a lot of money for the film. Michael Eisner (future Disney honcho) ordered the “happy” ending.

The Experience Is Shattering (15:31) has Chris O’Neal talk about how the film relates to the Winter of Discontent. This was a time when the British film industry was suffering. Small budget indie films found an opening at this point. He gets into the cynicism the film takes to the recording industry. There is a guide to the scenes that Paramount spliced away to cover up Kate’s decaying mental state in the film.

Image Gallery (18:26) includes the poster, press photos, behind the scenes shots and lobby cards.

Scenes From The North American Version (12:55) has the 10 scenes that Paramount altered from the British release. The ending is included with the effort to make us think that the film has a joyful finale.

Limited Edition Illustrated Booklet is made to look like an early ’80s music magazine with Kate on the cover. Stuart S. Shapiro has a short piece about how Breaking Glass played on USA’s Night Flight back in the ’80s. If you have Night Flight streaming, please watch my show “Danger! Health Films” starring Randy Jones, the original Cowboy from the Village People. Margaret Barton-Fumo has an essay about Hazel O’Connor.

Fun City Editions present Breaking Glass: Limited Edition. Directed by Brian Gibson. Screenplay by Brian Gibson. Starring Phil Daniels, Hazel O’Connor, Jon Finch, Jonathan Pryce, Hugo Daly, Mark Wingett, Zoot Money, Jim Broadbent, Richard Griffiths, Jonathan Lynn, Rat Scabies, Jonathan Ross, Marilyn & Boy George. Running Time: 105 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: June 24, 2025.