4K UHD Review: Palindromes (Limited Edition)

Most of my experience with New Jersey is via the New Jersey Turnpike. The tolled road is a bit of a story since I enter from the pastoral South end. For quite a bit of time, all I see are woods and fields. But as you get closer to the Northern end, the view goes downhill. You roll up your windows not wanting to smell the various industrial plants that line the roads. There’s the noises of Newark Airport. Finally you get the utter heartbreak of Metlife Stadium where you can still hear the despair of New York Jets and Giants fans. New Jersey Turnpike is a two hour emotional journey dotted with the occasional rest stop named after a famous citizen of New Jersey. The one person from New Jersey who really deserves a rest stop is director Todd Solondz. He was born in Newark and proudly puts New Jersey into his films. He became an arthouse darling in 1995 with Welcome to the Dollhouse. He proved his comic bleakness wasn’t a one time thing with Happiness. He also didn’t have a problem courting controversy with Storytelling and it’s infamous red box that covered a scene to allow the film to get an R-rating without it being cut to avoid the dreaded NC-17. Palindromes is a film that deals with disturbing subjects without feeling too bleak on the screen.

While this is not a sequel to Welcome to the Dollhouse, the movie opens at the funeral of Dawn Weiner. Her brother Mark (Stonewall‘s Matthew Faber) gives the eulogy and plays a tape of Dawn at the piano. Afterwards, Dawn’s cousin Aviva has a talk with her mother (Sea of Love‘s Ellen Barkin). She found out that Dawn offed herself after she became pregnant when her date attacked her. Aviva tells the mother that she wants to have all the babies she can and as soon as possible. It freaks the mom out a little. Aviva becomes fixated on wanting to become pregnant. During a trip to visit family friends, Aviva finds herself in the bedroom with Judah (Robert Agri). She wants to get into the bed with him. They don’t use protection so she becomes pregnant. She is happy, but mom doesn’t want her 13 year old daughter with a baby. She schedules a procedure. After the termination, Aviva runs away from home eager to get another baby inside her womb. The leads to an encounter with a truck driver, adoption by a holy roller religious family and her joining in the murder of a doctor who performs procedures. How far with Aviva go?

If you noticed, I haven’t given the name of the actress playing Aviva. This is because there’s 8 people playing the role. Each segment in the movie introduced with a title card has a new Aviva. The people playing the role vary in age, race, size and even gender. Yet all seem to capture the character without playing a caricature. Sharon Wilkins (Did You Hear About The Morgans?) fits emotionally and physically with the other foster kids at Mama Sunshine’s place even if she towers over them. The same is true for Jennifer Jason Leigh (Fast Times At Ridgemont High) at the end. Why didn’t Solondz just cast one younger actress to play the 13 year old Aviva? There’s probably an artistic debate about identity and perception. To me if feels like this would be too much bleakness to put on the shoulders of a teenage actor? Maybe this much of the role cut apart is just enough so the younger actors don’t get identified as Aviva for the rest of their lives? Solondz makes it so you don’t get confused as to who is playing Aviva. Everyone holds up their part of the film.

Palindromes has Todd Solondz not selling out his vision and comic sensibilities. The movie came out in 2004 when it felt like indie cinema was starting to play it safe. You could describe the plots in front of your parents without them banning you from going to the arthouse to see disturbing movies. Indie filmmakers became safe enough to direct superhero films for Marvel/Disney. Solondz is not angling to direct anyone in tights at a green screen. This story of a 13 year old girl eager to have babies in New Jersey has a richness to its bleak yet hilarious moments. After two decades, Palindromes maintains its ability to shock and cause laughter. And he also gives us a certain poignancy between his characters at the appropriate times. This isn’t an easy film, but it is an amazing movie. Todd Solondz must have his New Jersey Turnpike rest stop honor soon.

The Video is 1.85:1 anamorphic. The 4K transfer is taken from the original negative at the Museum of Modern Art and approved by Solondz. The imagery brings out the joy of New Jersey including the Garden State Parkway. The Audio is DTS-HD MA 5.1. The levels are fine so you can here Aviva clearly no matter which actor plays her. The movie is subtitled in English.

Blu-ray has the movie and the bonus features.

Interview with Todd Solondz by critic Hannah Strong (26:17) has her excited since her name is a palindrome. He’s not sure why he got into palindromes for the movie. He talks about how he was middle aged when he made Welcome To the Dollhouse and isn’t sure how he makes films about young girls. But he thinks as a filmmaker, he should be able to understand characters who aren’t a complete version of himself. He was relieved that women liked his characters. He talks about having many actors play one characters.

Interview with actor Alexander Brickel (14:14) who plays Peter Paul, the fishing child at Mama Sunshine. He recounts being 10 and getting the role. He also talks about his parents’ reaction to the film. He was Jewish so he had to learn how to be a Holy Roller Christian for the role.

Todd Solondz and His Cinema of Cruelty (11:58) is a video essay by critic Lillian Crawford that covers the director’s career. She compares his work to that of photographer Diane Arbus.

Trailer (1:46) lets us know this is a story about a girl who wants lots of babies.

Limited Edition Illustrated booklet includes an essay by Bence Bardos, parts from the original press book and vintage interviews with Solondz and composer Nathan Larson.

Radiance Films present Palindromes: Limited Edition. Directed by Todd Solondz. Screenplay by Todd Solondz. Starring as Aviva are Emani Sledge, Valerie Shusterov, Hannah Freiman, Rachel Corr, Will Denton, Sharon Wilkins, Shayna Levine and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Also starring Matthew Faber, Angela Pietropinto, Bill Buell, Ellen Barkin, Richard Masur, Hillary Bailey Smith, Danton Stone, Robert Agri and John Gemberling. Running Time: 101 minutes. Rating: Not Rated. Release Date: June 24, 2025.