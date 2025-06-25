Blu-ray Review: Crash And Burn

Sometimes a movie gives off the vibes that it is a sequel, but it really isn’t. Crash And Burn was marketed in certain regions as Robot Jox 2. The films aren’t really connected, but they kind of are. Robot Jox featured giant robots and was produced by Albert Band. Crash And Burn had a giant robot in the promotional material and was directed by Albert’s son Charles Band. Both films also came out in the Fall of 1990. This wasn’t supposed to happen. Robot Jox‘s release was delayed when the Bands’ Empire Pictures went bankrupt. Crash And Burn was an early production from the Bands’ new company Full Moon. You don’t have to see the movies in a particular order. If you like one, you’ll enjoy the other. Crash And Burn is a post-apocalyptic techno-murder mystery.

Deep in the Southwest desert lurks a TV station broadcasting the truth about what’s happening in the wasteland that’s become of society. The Ozone Layer provides no protection anymore. Tyson Keen (The Mask of Zorro‘s Paul Ganus) arrives on his motorcycle and “safe suit” to deliver cooling elements to the TV station from the corporation that runs America. The TV station resembles an abandoned industrial plant with a huge satellite dish attached to the roof. Lathan Hooks (The Waltons‘ Ralph Waite) runs the place as “news channel” that is mostly hosts talking to the camera about politics. It’s like a podcast network of today. Among is talent is Winston Wickett (Cool As Ice‘s Jack McGee) who has two women on his show that he constantly harasses. Also at the place is TV technician Quinn (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2‘s Bill Moseley). Tyson is stuck inside the TV station when a major thermo-storm hits the area. During the night someone kills a major character. Before they can investigate, the winds knock the satellite off it’s pivot into the studio. This damage knocks out the air conditioning which means everyone else will fry to death when the sun comes up. This is a murder mystery where everyone can die at once.

Before you feel like you’re being ripped off, the giant robot does show up right near the end of the movie. I won’t give away anything other than the robot looks effective as it stomps around the industrial site. It’s just not a dominate character. There is a spicy shower scene to keep you engaged before the robot arrives. The cast is fun to watch in this low budget thriller including Megan Ward as a teenage girl who understands electronics and robotics. You might remember her from Encino Man, PCU and Joe’s Apartment. Elizabeth Maclellan and Katherine Armstrong handle the frustration of dealing with slimy Winston Wickett. The characters think being eye candy to a future Bill O’Reilly this will lead to bigger roles. Eva LaRue gets to be a part of a murder mystery before she joined CSI: Miami. Crash And Burn feels more potent now than before as we live in a time of corporations dominating government and doing all they can do to control media. Plus it’s 100 degrees outside for the next week. We are living in Crash And Burn except there’s no giant robot in my front lawn.

The Video is 1.85:1 anamorphic.

Original Trailer (1:05) talks of a future where synthetic humans will go after people who don’t support a corporation. That almost sounds like now with armies of robots being programed by A.I. and controlled by major corporations.

Audio Commentary has Bill Mosely and Charles Band talk about their time making the movie. He talks about how they organized screenings on the Paramount lot to excite the folks in marketing and distribution. Charles admits he never saw The Waltons when he cast Ralph Waite because he was in Italy during that time. Best is when Bill and Charles talk over the love scene.

Behind the Scenes (6:59) is the promo package about the film with interviews and production video. Charles Band explains the plot. We get to see how they made the robot puppet.

Blooper Reel (6:00) has the cast cracking up and flubbing lines.

Full Moon Features presents Crash And Burn. Directed by Charles Band. Screenplay by J.S. Cardone. Starring Paul Ganus, Megan Ward, Ralph Waite, Bill Moseley, Eva LaRue, Jack McGee, Elizabeth Maclellan, Katherine Armstrong, John Davis Chandler & Kristopher Logan. Running Time: 85 minutes. Rating: Rated R. Release Date: June 10, 2025.