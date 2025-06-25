DVD Review: Vainilla

Even though we live in the era of the Worldwide Web, it feels like we mostly want to see what others are experiencing in our own region. We seem more eager to check out TV shows and movies in our own language. This is a shame since it’s fun to see what entertains others around the world. Do people in other countries have the same issues we have? Writer/director Valeria Rowinski wants us to know that even in Argentina, a woman in her thirties has the same issues trying to find the right partner. Her movie Vainilla goes into the various ways her character will explore both partners and pleasures to get the right fit.

Things aren’t going right in the bedroom for Alma (Rowinski). Her boyfriend freaks out about the neighbors playing music even though it’s not that late at night. Alma has to stop him from banging on a door with a knife in his hand. She decides to move on from the guy. This turns into a montage of new guys who aren’t making her feel much pleasure. She discusses with her girlfriends how things aren’t going well and she does use various methods to find new men. But things get a little wild when her friends talk her into joining a sensual party where they break out the suggestive dice, the whipped cream and more. Alma wears a collar for the fun night and a guest informs her about the kink involved with such an accessory. This opens up Alma to new pleasures. Is this going to change things around for her?

Vainilla is a fun film about trying for find a good mate in Argentina. Valeria Rowinski has created a bedroom comedy since so much of the film takes place in Alma’s bedroom although the party takes place in quite a few rooms. I like how Alma’s plight leads to the wild part where all inhibitions are left on the welcome mat. The film has the vibe you’d get from Cinemax After Dark films when they’d run international flicks. There is quite a bit of discretion in the way things are shot so there is still a bit of mystery about Alma. Vainilla reminds us that even at the other side of the hemisphere; dating is tough and kinky parties are fun.

The Video is 2.35:1 anamorphic. The movie appears shot on video. The Audio is Dolby Digital 2.0 Spanish. The sound is mixed right so you can hear noise coming from her neighboring apartments. The movie is subtitled in English.

Teaser/Trailer (1:08) lets us know that Alma is looking for more in her pleasures.

Indiepix Unlimited presents Vainilla. Directed by Valeria Rowinski. Screenplay by Valeria Rowinski. Starring Valeria Rowinski, Adrian Cabral, Daniel Oscar Casas, Lucas D’Amario, German Martinez Garcia, Maria Paz Iman, Stefania Mosto, Gala Eva, Nancy Rolon, Victoria Trillo Suari, Barbara Maria Tarsia & Lucas Tavarozzi Running Time: 64 minutes. Rating: Unrated. Release Date: June 24, 2025.