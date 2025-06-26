DVD Review: Pusherman – Frank Lucas & The True Story of American Gangster

When I was at the North Carolina School of the Arts in the late ’90s, Eddie Rouse was a local actor who enjoyed appearing in all our film projects. He was very talented and always upgraded the material. After I left school, I occasionally wondered what Rouse was up to. I didn’t have to wonder in 2007 when saw American Gangster. The film featured Denzel Washington as the real life kingpin drug dealer Frank Lucas. During the Vietnam war, Lucas was smuggled heroin into America using the corpses of dead soldiers. During a party scene, Eddie Rouse appeared among more famous faces. This was a small role, but Rouse made a memorable exit from the film. Rouse’s career was on the rise afterward and landed the role of the piano player in HBO’s Westworld. But he died after the pilot. American Gangster means a bit to me because of Rouse. Pusherman: Frank Lucas & The True Story of American Gangster talks what really happened to the major heroin dealer.

Right off the bat we know we’re going to not get the Hollywood version since Frank Lucas is sitting outside and tells his family members. They don’t need to here this gangsta stuff. Along with Lucas giving his life story, we hear from the person who first elevated him to a legendary gangster, writer Mark Jacobson. Co-writer and director Legs McNeil talks about meeting Jacobson when he dropped by to do a piece on Punk magazine for the Village Voice. Eventually Jacobson would go to New York magazine and write a big article on Frank Lucas called “The Return of Superfly.” This was adapted into blockbuster hit American Gangster.

Jacobson recounts how he first encountered Lucas for the article. The writer and the ex-kingpin got along since Frank’s favorite movie was Street Smart starring Morgan Freeman as a pimp who tells his story to Christopher Reeve who works at New York magazine. He wanted to be in the same magazine. We get to hear Lucas tell his story and Jacobson reading his notes from what Lucas told him originally. Jacobson recounts how Lucas came to New York City after he killed a guy in North Carolina with a tobacco rake. Lucas began working for Harlem’s top gangster Bumpy Johnson. Bumpy didn’t want to get into heroin. When he died (his story would be the basis of Hoodlum), Frank opened up the smack business. There are moments that were left out of the film including Frank going to Southeast Asia, visiting the poppy fields and getting into a shootout in the jungle. How did we miss out on Denzel fighting ninja characters in a poppy field? They animate that part in this film so we finally get it on the screen. The film also features the real life Ritchie Roberts, the cop played by Russell Crowe (Gladiator) in the movie. He gives his perspective on Frank and the dope game in New York City. We learn a lot about what had gone down during this era. There’s even a tale about Frank backing an urban gangster movie with singer Lloyd Price (“Personality”). Frank took over the editing room with a gun. The film never came out.

Another interesting thing is the story of Melvin Combs being a major dealer for Frank Lucas. He was eventually taken out by the Mafia when their heroin ring was busted by the cops. Melvin was the father of Sean Combs. This incident is important since it let Lucas know that he had to find a supply of heroin that didn’t involve the Italians.

Pusherman: Frank Lucas & The True Story of American Gangster really gets into the reality and even the myths of the kingpin’s life. Legs McNeil does a great job at weaving these elements together. There’s a lot of great stories that were left out of Ridley Scott’s nearly 3 hour long film. Jacobson talks about taking Lucas to Bennigan’s that’s very telling about the mobster. There are fascinating tales about making the film including Imagine flying Ritchie Roberts, Frank Lucas and Mark Jacobson to Los Angeles for a meeting. Fab Five Freddy talks about his time on the film. We also get a sense of liberties the movie took with the true story including Roberts pointing out that he wasn’t married with a kid like Russell Crowe’s version of him. There is mention of the stuff the film got right (which wasn’t much). Now I’m wondering if Eddie Rouse’s character was real. If you’re a fan of true crime documentaries, Pusherman is as addictive as anything Frank Lucas sold on the streets.

The Video is 1.78:1 anamorphic. The transfer looks good between the new interviews, archival footage and animation. The Audio is Dolby Digital 2.0 stereo. The mix between the interviews and the music is just right. The movie is subtitled.

Mark and Legs Go Across 110th Street (6:20) has them get a tour from a guy who worked for a rival of Frank Lucas . They use vintage photos and film clips since the new Harlem is a bit less scary than Frank Lucas’ time.

Trailer (1:57) promises to let us know about Frank Lucas from those who knew him.

