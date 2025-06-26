DVD Review: Wild Malibu Weekend

During the ’80s and ’90s, when summer rolled around and you were bound to find a beachy movie on one of the premiere cable channels. Depending if you found the movie on Cinemax After Dark or USA’s Up All Night, the swimwear could be optional. I’m not sure what had less material – the bikinis and thongs on the stars or the script. A great movie knew how to make the ratio equal. Amazing how much plot you can overlook when there’s a lot of tanning lotion applied to the cast or time spent in a hot tub. Most of the time these are films are being watched late at night so the viewers are not quite so engrossed in remembering the story. Wild Malibu Weekend nails the genre by keeping the story slightly simple and actors rarely fully clothed.

Vladimir Jackinoff (The Danger Zone‘s Robert Canada) is putting together his newest show “It’s Only Plastic” which featured four women wearing fake plastic tops and bottoms so they aren’t really nude on stage. It’s a socially conscious musical. A few of the actresses decide they want to enter Bikini Showdown since it’s offering more cash and a guaranteed movie contract. This is a hot TV show that’s looking for the hottest girl in a two piece. The show is hosted by the sleazy Marv (Avery Masters). The first challenge on the show is to put Poker chips on them and see who can shake them all off first. The next contest has them playing musical chairs while The Ultramatics play their punkish surf rock. I would have watched this show at 2:30 a.m. All the girls have a deep need for cash and a movie contract so there’s a lot of reasons to shake those Poker chips, stomp balloons and get covered in whipped cream by members of the Ultramatics.

The movie is directed, co-written and stars Jason Williams. He starred as Flesh Gordon in the X-rated Flash Gordon spoof. Back when I was at N.C. State in the mid-80s, they ran Flesh Gordon at the Student Center’s theater. There were a couple students who thought the title was a typo. They walked out quick. This the real reason why a Flesh Gordon poster is hanging in the ladies dressing room. This was his final film and he went out with a bang. The era for T&A jiggle films came to an abrupt end in the mid-90s. The cast includes Playmate Barbara Moore, Kathy Pasmore from Takin’ It Off Out West and Penthouse Pet Shauna O’Brien from Lady Chatterley’s Stories. It’s a group of women that you can believe would appear on a gameshow that had contestants in bikini’s stomping balloons.

Wild Malibu Weekend tries to make a point by having the actresses agree that gratuitous nudity has no place in movies as they’re stripping down in the dressing room. Jason Williams knows how to play both sides of the game and let the viewing audience feel like they’re the winner. A sensual scene is played for laughs when a contestant attempts to score bonus points by hooking up with a producer. Wild Malibu Weekend scores bonus points because it keeps the cast in either bikinis or lingerie. If you want to feel like you’re watching prime cable in 1994, hit play on Wild Malibu Weekend and feel the summer beach glory.

The Video is 1.33:1 full frame. This appears to have been done in post production on standard definition video. The transfer doesn’t look too bad. The Audio is Dolby Digital 2.0 stereo. You’ll clearly hear all the crunchy metal from Ultramatics. The movie is subtitled in English.

Trailer (2:49) introduces us to the show “Bikini Showdown!” This was when Reality TV mattered.

MVD Visual presents Wild Malibu Weekend. Directed by Jason Williams. Screenplay by Jason Williams. Starring Barbara Moore, Kathy Pasmore, Anastasia Rova, Karli Allen, Shauna O’Brien, Avrey Masters, Robert Canada, David Salas, Tony Stengel & Mike Livshin. Running Time: 85 minutes. Rating: Rated R. Release Date: June 10, 2025.