Shout! TV streaming Tonight Show With Johnny Carson that haven’t aired since original broadcast

The joy of streaming now is the FAST channels that allow you to sit back and watch channels dedicated 24/7 to your favorite shows. This July The Johnny Carson TV FAST channel will be showing 50 episodes that hadn’t run on TV since the original broadcast. You don’t have to stay up until 11:30 p.m. to watch Johnny and Ed welcome numerous famous folks on The Very Best of Johnny and Guests. You can watch the channel for free on various streaming sites including Tubi and PlutoTV. Here’s the press release from Shout! TV with all the details:

Shout! TV To Debut Episodes of The Johnny Carson Show Not Seen Since Original Broadcast



Episodes of Classic Talk Show Featuring

Bill Murray, Robin Williams, Christopher Reeve and More

Will Stream Every Weekend Throughout July on Shout! TV and Johnny Carson TV

LOS ANGELES – June 26, 2025 – Shout! TV is opening the vault to bring fans classic and unseen episodes of one of the most acclaimed and celebrated TV shows in the history of the medium. “The Very Best of Johnny and Guests” is a 50-episode treasure trove of legendary late-night gold, curated by the Carson Entertainment Group and Johnny’s family.

The entire library of “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” has been stored hundreds of feet below the surface in a salt mine in Kansas. Carson Entertainment Group along with Shout! Studios have selected 50 episodes of the show never before seen since their original airing. These beautifully preserved shows contain classic Carson moments that made Johnny and the show so great.

All 50 Episodes of The Very Best of Johnny and Guests will debut on Saturday July 5th on The Johnny Carson TV FAST channel and air all weekend long. This special marathon will re-air every weekend in July, giving fans multiple opportunities to catch these television classics. Hundreds of previously available episodes can also still be seen on Johnny Carson TV and Shout! TV.

“The Johnny Carson Show is one of the most revered TV series in Shout’s entire library. Shout! started distributing the groundbreaking series in 2019 and we couldn’t be happier about the opportunity to add new episodes from the series,” stated Matt Arsulich, Senior Director of Brand Management for Shout! Studios. “We have an embarrassment of riches that we know fans are going to love to see, whether it’s Johnny opening an episode by singing ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’, more animal antics with Joan Embery, or a truly raucous appearance from Robin Williams.”

The Very Best of Johnny and Guests programming spans 20 seasons of The Johnny Carson Show, from 1972 to 1991, featuring unforgettable moments with stars including Christopher Reeve, Bill Murray, Joan Rivers, Robin Williams, Jonathan Winters, Gilda Radner, Lucille Ball, and more. Viewers can enjoy Johnny’s legendary characters, Carnac the Magnificent and Art Fern, along with his signature monologues. Plus, look out for musical performances from The Jackson 5, Martin Mull, Steve Martin, and a special appearance by Ringo Starr.

The new episodes will be available to stream on Shout! TV and Johnny Carson TV; as well as the Shout! TV app on Roku, Android, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire TV; and the following digital streaming platforms – Samsung TV Plus, Prime Video, Local Now, Plex, Fawesome, Twitch, Pluto TV, Tubi, Sling Freestream, Peacock, The CW, Fubo, Xumo Play, Vizio, and LiveTVx, available on Google devices.

