From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina arrives on VOD & Premium Digital on July 1

SANTA MONICA, CA (June 30, 2025) – Return to the Ruska Roma when FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK: BALLERINA arrives on Premium Digital and Premium Video on Demand beginning July 1 from Lionsgate. Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and Verified Hot with a 93%* Popcornmeter audience rating, FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK: BALLERINA brings fans back to the high-octane, non-stop action franchise they love. The film has already taken in an estimated $125 million and climbing worldwide.



The next chapter from the World of John Wick follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. Eve seeks revenge for her father’s death, and finds herself crossing paths with John Wick himself (Keanu Reeves).



Featuring a diverse and star-studded ensemble including Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Anjelica Huston (The Addams Family), Gabriel Byrne (“In Treatment”), Lance Reddick (John Wick franchise, “The Wire,” “Bosch”), Catalina Sandino Moreno (Maria Full of Grace), Norman Reedus (TV’s “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon”), with Ian McShane (TV’s “Deadwood”), and Keanu Reeves (The Matrix franchise), FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK: BALLERINA continues to push the envelope with high-paced action and a gripping story. The film is directed by Len Wiseman, written by Shay Hatten, based on characters by Derek Kolstad, and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Chad Stahelski.

.

On July 1, FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK: BALLERINA will be available to rent via Premium Video on Demand (for a 48-hour period) and to buy via Premium Electronic Sell Thru on participating digital platforms where movies are purchased, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Google TV, YouTube and more.

*As of 6/30/25.



SPECIAL FEATURES

The Making of Ballerina ― Witness the rise of Eve (Ana de Armas) as the filmmakers discuss the intricate process of creating a new character in the world of John Wick.

Building A Frozen Underworld ― Step into the bold new locations that serve as the latest hunting grounds for these talented filmmakers, eager to face and overcome fresh challenges.

The Art of Action ― A Dance Between Fire and Ice: Discover how the teams behind the stunts, fight choreography, and weapons devised even more ruthless and creative ways to kill in some of the most intense action sequences in the entire John Wick universe.

Deleted & Extended Scenes



CAST:

Academy Award® and Golden Globe® Nominee Ana de Armas

Blonde (2022, Best Actress, Academy Award®; 2023, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture ― Drama, Golden Globe®), Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out (2020, Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture ― Musical or Comedy, Golden Globe®)

Academy Award® and Golden Globe® Winner Anjelica Huston

Prizzi’s Honor (1985, Best Supporting Actress, Academy Award®), Iron Jawed Angels (2005, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television, Golden Globe®), The Addams FamilyGolden Globe® Winner Gabriel ByrneTV’s “In Treatment,” (2009, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series ― Drama), The Usual Suspects, Hereditary

Lance ReddickJohn Wick franchise, TV’s “The Wire,” “Bosch”

Academy Award® Nominee Catalina Sandino Moreno

Maria Full of Grace (2004, Best Actress)

Norman ReedusTV’s “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon,” Blade II, The Boondock Saints

with Golden Globe® Winner Ian McShane

TV’s “Deadwood,” (2005, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series ― Drama), John Wick franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

and Keanu Reeves

John Wick franchise, The Matrix franchise, Point Break, Speed