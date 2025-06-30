Mamoru Hosada’s The Girl Who Leapt Through Time lands in September

As we await for director Mamoru Hosada’s next feature Scarlett to arrive this Fall, GKIDS and Shout! Studios will be releasing his earlier work on 4K UHD. We’ve already reviewed Summer Wars. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time will be coming out in September in both 4K UHD and Blu-ray editions. The film is about a teenage girl who discovers the ability to manipulate time. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios and GKIDS with all the details:
GKIDS Presents
|MAMORU HOSODA’S THE GIRL WHO LEAPT THROUGH TIMECOMING TO 4K UHD FOR THE FIRST TIME
|LIMITED EDITION STEELBOOK® 4KUHD+BLU-RAY™AND BLU-RAY™AVAILABLE ON SEPTEMBER 9, 2025
|Los Angeles, CA – The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, the incredible time travel adventure from award-winning director Mamoru Hosoda (BELLE), is coming to Blu-ray™ and, for the very first time, 4K UHD, in a Limited Edition Steelbook® (exclusively on Amazon) on September 9th from GKIDS, with distribution by Shout! Studios, along with new special features. The Girl Who Leapt Through Time will also be available on all major VOD platforms on the same day.
The Girl Who Leapt Through Time is part of a series of all-new 4K UHD releases of Hosoda’s early film catalog. The first titles in the series to receive a reissue were his seminal 2009 feature Summer Wars (April 1, 2025), and critically lauded 2012 hit Wolf Children (August 5, 2025).
Hosoda’s six feature films have all been nominated for, and five have been awarded, the Japan Academy Prize for “Animation of the Year.” Hosoda remains the only Japanese animation director outside of the famed Studio Ghibli to receive an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature.
Makoto is a typical teenage girl who spends most of her days slacking off with friends. One day while rushing to meet her aunt, she nearly gets hit by a train, but at the last second, finds herself jumping backwards through time to avoid the accident. She immediately makes use of her newfound ability to re-do every minor inconvenience – from poor exam results to awkward confessions of love. However, when faced with the consequences of tampering with time, Makoto must do everything she can to avoid a dire future that can’t be reversed.
The Girl Who Leapt Through Time is a beloved early film from Mamoru Hosoda, the Academy Award-nominated director behind BELLE, Wolf Children, Summer Wars, and more. Hosoda weaves together the timeless, breathtaking visuals for which he is known with a tender-hearted story of a girl navigating first love, time travel, and the perilous choices that come with both.
Wildly imaginative, romantic, hilarious, and refreshingly original, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time is irresistibly charming.
The Girl Who Leapt Through Time Bonus Features:
● Feature with Storyboards
● Feature Commentary with Director and Voice Cast
● Storyboard Commentary
● Teasers & Trailers
