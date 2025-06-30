Tsui Hark’s Peking Opera Blues arrives on 4K UHD in September

Tsui Hark became one of the leaders of Hong Kong cinema in the ’80s as a director and producer. The same year he produced John Woo’s A Better Tomorrow, Hark directed Peking Opera Blues that was more about action comedy than heroic bloodshed. The movie is about three women working at the Peking Opera that come from completely different backgrounds, but find themselves involved in a treasure hunt. Warlords, Japanese spies and revolutionaries play a part in the chaos punctuated by slapstick moments. Peking Opera Blues is #7 in Shout! Studios’ Hong Kong Cinema Classics cinema. The 4K UHD/Blu-ray arrives in September with a transfer that will allow you to fully enjoy Tsui Hark’s action. Here’s the press release from Shout! Studios with all the details:
On September 23, 2025, HONG KONG CINEMA CLASSICS presents PEKING OPERA BLUES 4K UHD™+ Blu-ray™. Official selection of Berlin International Film Festival 1987 and International Film Festival Rotterdam 1998, Brigitte Lin Ching-Hsia (Chungking Express, Police Story), Sally Yeh Chian-Wen (The Killer, The Man with the Iron Fists), and Cherie Chung (Once A Thief, Zodiac Killers) star in the delightful action comedy from renowned filmmaker Tsui Hark (The Lovers, A Better Tomorrow). Featuring a new 4K scan and a wealth of bonus features, PEKING OPERA BLUES is a must-have for collectors, cinephiles, and action enthusiasts.
HONG KONG CINEMA CLASSICS: PEKING OPERA BLUES 4K UHD+ BLU-RAY (HKCC #7)
|In chaotic 1920’s China, three young women and two young men are thrown together. One young woman grabs a box of jewels during the looting when a warlord takes Peking, and madcap action ensues when the jewels end up at the Peking Opera.
PEKING OPERA BLUES Bonus Content
DISC ONE (4K UHD)
NEW 4K Scan From The Original Camera NegativePresented In Dolby Vision
NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated For This Release
NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critic James Mudge
DISC TWO (Blu-ray)
NEW 4K Scan From The Original Camera Negative
NEW Optional English Subtitles Newly Translated For This Release
NEW “An Opus For Peking: Starring in a Tsui Hark Classic” – Interview With Actor Mark Cheng
NEW “An Operatic Achievement” – Interview With Cinematographer Ray Wong
NEW “Hong Kong Confidential” – Inside Peking Opera Blues With Author Grady Hendrix
NEW “Peking Provocations” – Interview With Author And Critic David West On The Cinema Of Tsui Hark
NEW “Peking History Blues” – Professor Lars Laamann On The Setting And Time Of A Tsui Hark Masterpiece
NEW Audio Commentary With Film Critic James Mudge
Theatrical Trailer
Image Gallery
Upcoming physical media releases include HONG KONG GLAMERS & GAMERS (HKCC #8-13), and A CHINESE GHOST STORY TRILOGY Blu-ray (HKCC #14-16).